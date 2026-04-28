Purpose Investments Announces Increased Staking for Purpose Solana ETF

TORONTO, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose") today announced that it is increasing the proportion of Solana staked within Purpose Solana ETF (TSX: SOLL, SOLL.B, SOLL.U) (the "Fund"), effective on or about April 28. The move (from 50% staked to up to 100% staked) is designed to increase the net staking yield earned by the Fund while continuing to maintain reasonable liquidity management practices.

Staking within the Fund is powered by Purpose's proprietary in-house Solana validator infrastructure, operated through Purpose Unlimited Inc. This approach reduces third-party staking fees and, is expected to result in higher net staking rewards for the Fund and in turn Unitholders.

"Increasing the staking level within SOLL is a natural next step as our operational infrastructure proves out," said Paul Pincente, VP of Digital Assets. "Our liquidity-first approach means investor access to their capital remains the priority — staking is optimized around that approach, not at its expense."

"Purpose continues to lead in bringing institutional-grade digital asset products to Canadian investors," said Vlad Tasevski, Chief Innovation Officer. "With our in-house validator operations and a governance framework built for this asset class, we're able to deliver efficient staking outcomes within a regulated ETF structure — a meaningful advantage for investors."

Solana's proof-of-stake mechanism features an unbonding period of approximately one to three days, which Purpose treats as an extended settlement process. The Fund's liquidity management framework is designed to allow the Fund to satisfy redemption during normal market conditions.

The Purpose Solana ETF is available in three currency exposures: CAD hedged units (SOLL), CAD non-hedged units (SOLL.B), and USD non-hedged units (SOLL.U), and can be held in registered accounts including RRSPs and TFSAs.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with $30 billion in assets under management. Purpose focuses on client-centric innovation across managed and quantitative strategies and is led by entrepreneur Som Seif as a division of Purpose Unlimited Inc., an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please email info@purposeinvest.com .

For more information, please contact:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@earnscliffe.ca

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus as amended, and other disclosure documents before investing. Crypto assets can be extremely volatile, and there can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. Fund distribution levels and frequencies are not guaranteed and may vary at Purpose Investments' sole discretion.

Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements ("FLS") are statements that are predictive in nature, depend on or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate" or other similar expressions. Statements that look forward in time or include anything other than historical information are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results, actions or events could differ materially from those set forth in the FLS. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and are, by their nature, based on numerous assumptions. Although the FLS contained in this document are based upon what Purpose Investments believes to be reasonable assumptions, Purpose Investments cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these FLS. The reader is cautioned to consider the FLS carefully and not to place undue reliance on the FLS. Unless required by applicable law, it is not undertaken, and specifically disclaimed, that there is any intention or obligation to update or revise FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.