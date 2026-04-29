Qiagen N.V. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN). The investigation focuses on Qiagen’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

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If you purchased Qiagen securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On April 27, 2026, Qiagen announced preliminary results for the first quarter of 2026. Among other things, the Company disclosed that net sales declined approximately 1% on a constant exchange rate (“CER”) basis, and that sales of its QuantiFERON product declined approximately 5% CER.

In addition, Qiagen lowered its full-year 2026 outlook, reducing its expected sales growth to approximately 1% to 2% CER. The Company attributed the weaker performance, in part, to a “significant decline in immigration testing demand,” which impacted its QuantiFERON franchise.

Following this disclosure, Qiagen’s stock price declined approximately 10%, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Qiagen complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Qiagen stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

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Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com