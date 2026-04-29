NuFinishPro Highlights 38 Years of Refinishing Experience to Help Property Owners Cut Renovation Costs and Construction Waste

SAN DIEGO, California, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuFinishPro , a San Diego-based refinishing company with 38 years of experience, announces its continued commitment to helping homeowners, property managers, hotels, and commercial property owners restore worn surfaces at a fraction of the cost of full replacement. Through its refinishing services, the company helps customers save 70% to 80% of replacement costs while also supporting waste reduction efforts tied to renovation and remodeling projects.

Using refinishing methods for surfaces in the bathroom, bathtub, and kitchen areas, NuFinishPro offers an alternative to demolition-based upgrades that often create significant debris. According to the company, replacing fixtures and surfaces can contribute heavily to landfill volume, while refinishing can help reduce the amount of construction waste sent to landfills. The company notes that construction debris accounts for a major share of landfill materials, and choosing refinishing over replacement can help reduce that burden.

NuFinishPro states that many of its restoration projects can be completed in as little as one day, allowing customers to improve the appearance and functionality of existing surfaces without the longer timelines, disruption, and cost typically associated with replacement. The company’s service offering includes bathtub refinishing, tile refinishing, countertop refinishing, and kitchen refinishing for residential and commercial properties.

The company is based in San Diego and serves cities across California, including the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Orange County, Riverside, San Diego, Sacramento, San Luis Obispo, Fresno, and Bakersfield.

“Many customers are surprised to learn how much can be restored without tearing everything out,” said Brett Davis of NuFinishPro. “Our goal is to provide a practical option that helps clients update their spaces, protect their budgets, and avoid unnecessary waste.”

With nearly four decades in the industry, NuFinishPro has built its business around surface restoration solutions designed to extend the life of existing materials. The company says refinishing can be especially useful for customers preparing homes for sale, updating rental units between tenants, refreshing hotel guest spaces, or improving older kitchens and bathrooms without major reconstruction.

“Refinishing offers a smart path for people who want results quickly and cost-effectively,” Davis added. “When a bathroom, bathtub, or kitchen surface can be renewed in one day and at a savings of 70% to 80%, it gives property owners a strong alternative to replacement.”

Due to its continued growth and success, NuFinishPro is also offering franchising opportunities across the United States, Canada, and all 28 countries in the EU.

More information about the company’s refinishing services is available at NuFinishPro.com.