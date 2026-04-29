Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Investors They Have Until May 22nd to Seek Lead Plaintiff Role in Class Action Lawsuit

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Atara (ATRA) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Atara securities between May 20, 2024 and January 9, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“Atara” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ATRA) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Atara securities between May 20, 2024 and January 9, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 22, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Atara's business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) certain manufacturing issues, as well as deficiencies inherent in the ALLELE study, made it unlikely that the FDA would approve the tabelecleucel Biologics License Application; (ii) accordingly, tabelecleucel’s regulatory prospects were overstated; (iii) the aforementioned manufacturing issues also subjected Atara to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny, as well as jeopardized its ongoing clinical trials; and (iv) all the foregoing was likely to have a significant negative impact on Atara’s business and financial condition.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Atara shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.