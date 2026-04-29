Initta Technology's "Infinity" Pavilion at 2026 CHINASHOP Signals a New Era for AI-Driven, Open, and Sustainable Retail

HANGZHOU, China, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 26th China Retail Expo (CHINASHOP 2026), held at the Hangzhou Grand Convention and Exhibition Center, once again cemented its status as Asia’s leading retail industry event. Making its debut in Hangzhou, this year’s expo gathered nearly 1,000 exhibitors and over 70,000 attendees, offering a comprehensive view of the high-quality development achievements in the retail sector.





Among the standout participants, Initta Technology, a prominent player in smart retail solutions, captured significant attention with its AI-driven scenario-based offerings and a highly distinctive exhibition booth that embodied the theme of “Infinity.”

A Pavilion That Blends Aesthetics with Intelligence

Designed to stand out, Initta Technology’s pavilion featured a harmonious palette of emerald green and natural wood tones, subtly integrating imagery of West Lake with modern design elements. The result was a space balancing international flair and cultural depth. The “Infinity” motif was expressed through a clean, grand ceiling structure that conveyed an open, low-carbon, and intelligently connected brand philosophy.

Comprehensive AI-Powered Solutions Across Retail Scenarios

As a leading force in smart retail, Initta Technology has consistently ramped up its R&D investments in recent years. At CHINASHOP 2026, the company presented a full spectrum of smart retail terminals and AI solutions designed for diverse formats and scenarios. Core exhibits included a matrix of self-service terminals and intelligent cashier devices. The highlight was the launch of its AI + multi-format “Trio” solution suite, powered by proprietary algorithms, which delivers scenario-specific AI applications to help retailers boost operational efficiency and enhance consumer experiences.

All showcased devices are connected to Initta Technology’s S-AIoT intelligent platform. Through this integrated hardware-and-software strategy, the company is transforming retail endpoints from simple transaction tools into intelligent, data-driven business nodes.

Intel’s Strong Presence and Industry Dialogues

Throughout the three-day event, Intel, as a strategic partner, was deeply involved. Executives from Intel visited the Initta Technology booth to exchange insights on technology enablement, ecosystem collaboration, and retail trends. Additionally, William Li, Chairman of Initta Technology, was invited to speak at the Intel Retail Innovation Forum. There, he joined industry experts and business leaders to explore how AI is reshaping the retail value chain and driving the sector’s intelligent upgrade.

Global Interest and Multiple Preliminary Cooperation Intentions

The Initta Technology pavilion drew consistently high foot traffic throughout the expo. Retailers, integrators, and professional visitors from both domestic and international markets engaged with the showcased solutions. A significant number of overseas merchants expressed strong interest in the company’s smart terminals and AI offerings, leading to multiple on-site collaboration agreements.

Industry observers noted that Initta Technology has shown remarkable progress in product innovation and real-world application deployment. “Their pace of innovation and technical strength place them at the forefront of the smart retail transformation. They are playing an active and leading role,” commented one analyst.

Driving an Open, Intelligent, and Sustainable Retail Era

With the deep integration of digital and real economies, smart retail has become a core industry direction. Leveraging AI as a central driver, Initta Technology continues to deepen its focus on retail digitalization, systematically expanding its product matrix and solutions to help retailers reduce costs and improve efficiency across various scenarios.

Initta Technology’s strong presence at CHINASHOP 2026 not only demonstrated its technical and product capabilities but also reaffirmed its leadership in the smart retail space. Looking ahead, the company plans to continue driving innovation through technology, collaborating with global ecosystem partners, and advancing the retail industry toward a smarter, more efficient, and greener future — building a new smart retail ecosystem together.

About Initta Technology

Headquartered in Shenzhen, Initta Technology is a global leader in intelligent retail equipment and end-to-end solutions. With over 30 years of industry experience, its product portfolio spans point-of-sale systems, self-service terminals, AI scales, digital signage, and pioneering AI-vision solutions such as the SmartEye™ Anti-Loss System.

Initta serves an extensive international customer base, including Burger King, Walmart, Sam’s Club, and major commercial and financial groups across China, the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a long-standing Intel Prestige Partner, Initta continues to advance innovation at the intersection of retail technology and advanced computing.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c86c8d4-d985-454b-9f05-a639de928e74