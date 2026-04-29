Coursera, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR). The investigation focuses on Coursera’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

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Background of the investigation

On April 23, 2026, Coursera reported its first quarter 2026 financial results. Among other things, the Company disclosed first quarter revenue of $195.7 million, up 9% year-over-year, and reaffirmed its full-year 2026 revenue outlook of $805 million to $815 million. The Company also reported Enterprise revenue of $66.2 million, up 7% year-over-year.

In connection with these results, Coursera disclosed that performance in Coursera for Business, its largest Enterprise offering, remained below long-term expectations. The Company further disclosed that Enterprise growth remained slower than Consumer growth, and management discussed continued pressure affecting Enterprise demand and retention.

Following this disclosure, Coursera’s stock price declined, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Coursera complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Coursera stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

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In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, reflecting the firm’s effectiveness in advocating for investors and recovering approximately $90,725,000 for clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com