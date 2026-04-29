



MACAU, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Estabelecimento de Comidas Seak Tak Si Fok (ZAPE District), a dining establishment specializing in authentic Hong Kong and Macau cuisine, today outlined its ongoing commitment to traditional culinary craftsmanship marking three decades of operation in the region. The restaurant continues to serve the local community and international visitors through its 24-hour service model, focusing on the preservation of heritage cooking methods for porridge and noodle dishes.

Located in the Macau Peninsula, the restaurant has maintained its operations for 30 years by adhering to specific production standards that define the region’s culinary history. As the tourism landscape in Macau evolves, the establishment aims to demonstrate how traditional food preparation techniques remain relevant to both local residents and global travelers seeking cultural immersion.

The kitchen operations at Estabelecimento de Comidas Seak Tak Si Fok prioritize the technical aspects of Cantonese-style cooking. The preparation of signature porridge involves a rigorous process of grain selection and heat control to achieve the specific texture required of traditional Congee. Similarly, the noodle dishes rely on established methods of soup base production, involving extended simmering times and precise ingredient ratios to ensure consistency without relying on modern shortcuts.

According to Gigi Lam, representative for the restaurant, the focus remains on the integrity of the cooking process. Lam noted that the 30-year history of the brand is built upon a strict adherence to these technical details, from the sourcing of raw ingredients to the timing of the cooking fires. This approach allows the restaurant to present dishes that accurately reflect the culinary identity of Hong Kong and Macau.

In addition to its focus on culinary techniques, the restaurant operates 24 hours a day. This operational schedule is designed to accommodate the diverse timeframes of international tourists and the late-night dining habits of locals. By offering multilingual service options, the establishment seeks to bridge the gap between traditional local flavors and an international audience.

Current menu offerings include a variety of traditionally prepared items that highlight the expertise of the kitchen staff. The restaurant invites culinary journalists, food historians, and travelers to observe the craftsmanship that defines the establishment's longevity in the competitive Macau dining sector.

Interested parties can find more information regarding the menu and location via the official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ComidasSeakTakSiFok

About Estabelecimento de Comidas Seak Tak Si Fok

Estabelecimento de Comidas Seak Tak Si Fok (ZAPE District) is a heritage restaurant located in Macau, China, with a history spanning 30 years. The establishment specializes in authentic Hong Kong and Macau cuisine, with a particular focus on traditional porridge and noodle craftsmanship. Open 24 hours a day, the restaurant serves a diverse clientele of locals and tourists, aiming to preserve and promote the region's unique food culture.

Media Contact

Gigi Lam

Phone: +853 2855 8813

Email: gigi032218@yahoo.com.hk

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd38d116-27d1-4bd1-a0c8-39d4938c1236