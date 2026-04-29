Sharon Yuen Jewelry Design Redefines Traditional Jadeite with Award-Winning Contemporary Narrative Collections





HONG KONG, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharon Yuen Jewelry Design today announced the expansion of its bespoke, appointment-only viewing services for its award-winning contemporary jadeite collections. As the only independent jewelry designer brand in Hong Kong utilizing jadeite as a medium to tell the city's everyday stories, the studio merges contemporary structural thinking with world-class gemology. Breaking away from conventional industry norms, the brand offers international and local clientele a fresh, narrative-driven approach to fine jewelry.

The brand’s design philosophy directly challenges the established conventions of the regional market. While traditional Hong Kong jadeite jewelry heavily prioritizes symmetry, matching sets, and the raw material itself, and international brands lean primarily into Western aesthetics dominated by diamonds, Sharon Yuen bridges these two worlds. The collections feature highly asymmetrical, multi-functional structures that mix traditional green jadeite with colorless ice jade, as well as yellow, purple, and black jadeite. By blending these diverse materials with colored gemstones, the brand creates wearable art inspired by everyday Hong Kong nature, from a snail encountered on the way home to small chrysanthemums during the rainy season, and childhood memories of playing with fireworks.

The foundation of the studio is built on an inspiring story of self-taught dedication. Founder Sharon, Ching-Chi Yuen did not originate from a prominent jewelry family, nor did she formally study art or design in her youth. After studying in Japan and achieving N1 proficiency in the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT), she built a successful early career in the corporate electronics sector. Driven by a deep passion for art and a desire for unique design, Yuen spent years rigorously self-studying gemology and jewelry design outside of working hours. At the age of 41, she formally concluded her corporate career to establish her independent studio.

Despite launching shortly before the global pandemic, which severely impacted traditional marketing channels, Yuen pivoted to showcase her intricate designs on the competitive stage. From 2019 to 2022, she achieved remarkable consecutive victories across major industry platforms. Her accolades include multiple awards at the Hong Kong Fei Cui Design Biennial Contest (2019) across various price tiers, as well as the prestigious Best of Show Award at both the 22nd and 23rd Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competitions (2021 and 2022). Notably, her receipt of the Craftsmanship & Technology Award solidified industry recognition of her complex, multi-functional structural designs.

Backing her creative vision with rigorous technical expertise, Yuen holds a Diamond Diploma (DGA) and a Gemmology Diploma (FGA) from The Gemmological Association of Great Britain, alongside a Diploma of Jadeite Jade (JJD) from The Hong Kong Institute of Gemmology.

Clients seeking to explore the intersection of jadeite materials, local storytelling, and structural innovation are invited to schedule a private consultation. Viewings of the collections are strictly by appointment only. For more information, portfolio galleries, and booking details, please visit https://www.sharonyuenjewelrydesign.com or contact the studio via WhatsApp or Instagram.

About Sharon Yuen Jewelry Design

Based in Hong Kong, Sharon Yuen Jewelry Design is an independent, award-winning designer brand that redefines the art of jadeite. Founded in 2018 by certified gemologist and designer Sharon, Ching-Chi Yuen, the studio is the only brand in the region utilizing jadeite as a primary medium to tell the everyday stories of Hong Kong through contemporary structural design. By combining asymmetrical, multi-functional architecture with diverse jadeite varieties and colored gemstones, the brand breaks traditional boundaries to offer wearable, narrative-driven art.

Media Contact

Sharon, Ching-Chi Yuen

Phone / WhatsApp: +852 9106 4741

Email: sharon.yuen@sharonyuenjewelrydesign.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37a72548-f733-413b-af79-f27fa53d24bc