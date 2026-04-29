POET Investors Have Opportunity to Join POET Technologies Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: POET) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. POET is the subject of an Investing.com article published on April 27, 2026. According to the article, POET shares fell "after the company disclosed the cancellation of all purchase orders from Celestial AI, now owned by Marvell Semiconductor Inc. Marvell provided written notice on April 23, 2026, canceling all purchase orders, including those for initial production units first announced by POET in a press release on April 25, 2023. Marvell cited the company's disclosures of information related to the purchase orders and shipping details as violations of confidentiality obligations." Based on this news, shares of POET fell by more than 45% on the same day.

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We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

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CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com