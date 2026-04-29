Boeing and LightSolver Form Strategic Financial Partnership to Develop Laser-Based Accelerator for Large-Scale Engineering Simulation

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LightSolver , a pioneer in laser-based computing for physics-intensive workloads, today announced a strategic financial partnership with Boeing (NYSE: BA) to advance laser-based computing acceleration for complex engineering simulations. The collaboration focuses on improving the performance, scalability, and energy efficiency of critical physics-based modeling that underpins modern engineering design and lifecycle management.

Through this engagement, Boeing is funding the continued development and optimization of LightSolver’s Laser Processing Unit™, or LPU, with an emphasis on adapting the technology to real-world engineering requirements such as numerical accuracy, repeatability, and seamless integration with existing high-performance computing environments.

Boeing’s investment is directed toward advancing LPU capabilities for simulation scenarios involving degradation-driven structural effects that influence long-term material performance, asset lifespan, and maintenance planning. These phenomena are determined by large, tightly-coupled systems of partial differential equations (PDEs) that remain computationally expensive to solve using conventional GPU-based infrastructures.

Improving simulation fidelity and turnaround time is increasingly critical for predicting structural behavior, mitigating risk, and controlling lifecycle costs across complex engineering systems. Degradation-driven structural challenges represent a multi-trillion dollar global burden across capital-intensive industries, with independent studies suggesting that a meaningful share of these costs can be mitigated through earlier and more accurate modeling.

LightSolver’s approach introduces a fundamentally different computational paradigm. Rather than approximating physics through digital instruction sets alone, the LPU solves PDEs directly through physical laser dynamics. This enables highly parallel exploration of solution spaces while reducing both power consumption and total cost of computation compared to traditional hardware acceleration approaches.

“Boeing Israel highly values this strategic partnership with LightSolver for bringing together domain expertise and breakthrough laser-based computing—accelerating our ability to predict, design, and sustain safer, more cost-effective systems,” said Ido Nehushtan, Boeing Israel President. “This collaboration is part of Boeing’s broader strategy to identify and partner with Israeli high-tech companies that strengthen the Israel aerospace business and the technology ecosystem that fuels innovation. By partnering with LightSolver, we are combining Boeing’s engineering scale and operational experience with LightSolver’s pioneering expertise to move promising research into practical, deployable tools—a clear example of how targeted investments and meaningful partnerships can translate cutting edge science into real-world impact.”

LPU-accelerated simulation allows engineering teams to iterate faster, explore broader design spaces, and uncover insights earlier in the development lifecycle. Orders of magnitude improvements in simulation speed can shorten validation cycles while lowering the computational overhead associated with large-scale scenario analysis. The technology is designed to operate within hybrid computing architectures, complementing classical processors rather than replacing them.

“Boeing’s engagement represents an important validation of physics-based computing as a practical tool for solving real-world engineering challenges,” said Ruti Ben-Shlomi, CEO and co-founder of LightSolver. “This partnership demonstrates how laser-based acceleration can move beyond research environments and into production workflows where simulation accuracy, scalability, and cost efficiency directly impact business outcomes.”

While driven by Boeing’s engineering priorities, the capabilities from this collaboration should extend across industries that rely heavily on large-scale physics-based modeling, including aerospace, energy, transportation, and infrastructure. The partnership underscores a broader industry shift toward physics-native computing as organizations seek more efficient ways to address complex simulation bottlenecks.

About Boeing

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality, and integrity.

About LightSolver

LightSolver is developing an all-optical, laser-based computing paradigm designed to solve large, complex computational problems at the speed of light. Its proprietary Laser Processing Unit™ (LPU) harnesses laser interference patterns to address challenges traditionally limited by electronic computing - while operating at room temperature and fitting within a standard rack unit.

Founded in 2020 by Dr. Ruti Ben-Shlomi and Dr. Chene Tradonsky, physicists from Weizmann Institute of Science, LightSolver is backed in part by funding from the European Innovation Council. The company’s multidisciplinary team includes experts in physics, mathematics, and computer science.



Connect with LightSolver on LinkedIn. For more information, visit www.lightsolver.com or email info@lightsolver.com.