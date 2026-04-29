LKQ Corporation Notice of June 22, 2026 Application Deadline for Class Action Lawsuit - Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq. at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, Before Application Deadline

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., notifies investors in LKQ Corporation (“LKQ” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: LKQ) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors of LKQ Corporation who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 27, 2023, and July 23, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-lkq/

LKQ investors should contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-lkq/ to learn more.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, LKQ and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. The claims against Defendants arise from misrepresentations related to the Company’s acquisition of FinishMaster, completed in August 2023, and subsequent integration.

On July 24, 2025, the Company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings that missed analyst expectations and significantly cut its full-year guidance. Among other things, the Company disclosed that its Wholesale North America segment’s margin performance continued to decline, with the Company missing EBITDA targets by approximately $20 million and suffering a year-over-year decline of 11% primarily due to increased competition from others in the industry.

On this news, the price of LKQ’s shares fell by 17.8%. or $6.88 per share.

The case is City of Miami General Employees’ & Sanitation Employees’ Retirement Trust v. LKQ Corporation, No. 26-cv-00498.

WHAT TO DO? If you invested in LKQ and suffered a loss during the relevant time frame, you have until June 22, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff; however, your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

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