Crypto News Today: Varntix Adds 19.7% Fixed Income Pools As Solana (SOL) Price Predictions Underwhelm

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto market is entering a phase where investors are reassessing how capital is deployed, and the latest move from Varntix reflects that shift. The platform has announced the launch of new fixed-income pools offering up to 19.7% APY, positioning itself to capture growing demand for predictable yield as price forecasts for major assets remain mixed.





While Solana continues to rank among the most actively used blockchains, recent price predictions have been more conservative than expected, with analysts pointing to slower momentum compared to previous cycles. This has created a divergence in strategy, where some investors remain focused on long-term price appreciation, while others are actively seeking ways to generate consistent income regardless of market direction.

Varntix Expands Fixed Income Offering to Solana

The introduction of fixed-income pools marks a significant expansion for Varntix as it broadens its multi-asset yield infrastructure. These new pools allow users to allocate capital into structured plans with several different types of crypto like Solana, Ethereum and XRP. The pools have predefined returns reaching up to 19.7% APY depending on the selected duration.

Unlike traditional staking, where rewards fluctuate based on network demand and validator performance, Varntix’s fixed-income model provides clarity from the outset. Investors enter with a known return profile, removing uncertainty around earnings and offering a more stable path for capital growth.

This move aligns with a broader trend in crypto, where structured yield products are gaining traction as an alternative to variable-rate strategies.

Solana Price Predictions Lose Momentum

Despite its strong ecosystem and continued developer activity, Solana has faced a period of more tempered expectations. While long-term outlooks remain constructive, short-term forecasts have underwhelmed compared to the explosive growth seen in earlier cycles.

Factors such as increased competition, shifting liquidity flows, and broader macro uncertainty have contributed to a more balanced outlook for SOL. As a result, many investors are reassessing how they position capital within the ecosystem.

Rather than relying solely on price appreciation, there is growing interest in strategies that can deliver returns even during periods of sideways or slower market movement.

Passive Income Strategies Continue To Gain Ground

The expansion of Varntix’s pools highlights a wider shift toward passive income in crypto. As volatility persists, investors are increasingly prioritizing stability and predictability alongside growth potential.

Fixed-income models are particularly appealing in this context, as they allow capital to generate returns without requiring constant market monitoring or exposure to short-term price swings. By offering predefined yields, platforms like Varntix are helping to reshape how investors think about deploying assets within the crypto space.

This approach also introduces a new layer of flexibility. Investors can maintain exposure to assets like Solana while allocating a portion of their portfolio toward structured income, creating a more balanced strategy that combines yield generation with long-term growth potential.

A Shift Toward More Efficient Capital Deployment

The launch of 19.7% APY pools on Solana is not just a product update, it reflects a broader evolution in the market. Crypto is moving beyond a purely speculative environment and toward one where capital efficiency plays a central role.

For many investors, the key question is no longer just which asset will outperform, but how to maximize returns across different market conditions. Structured income products offer one solution by turning idle capital into a consistent source of yield.

As this trend continues, platforms that can combine high-yield opportunities with transparency and ease of use are likely to gain a competitive edge.

The Bottom Line

The addition of fixed-income Solana pools by Varntix comes at a time when investors are rethinking traditional crypto strategies. With price predictions for SOL showing more modest expectations, the appeal of predictable income is becoming increasingly clear.

As passive income continues to rise as a dominant narrative, structured yield platforms are positioning themselves at the forefront of the next phase of crypto adoption, where returns are not just driven by price, but engineered through strategy.

Find out how you can make your crypto work for you with Varntix.

Media contact

Preston Mercer

support@varntix.com

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