[Latest] Global Cell Culture Media Bags Market Size/Share Worth USD 2.28 Billion by 2035 at a 5.8% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Cell Culture Media Bags Market Size, Trends and Insights By Capacity (Large-sized Bags, Medium-sized Bags, Small-sized Bags), By Product Type (Customizable Bags, Single-use Bags, Reusable Bags), By Material (Polyethylene, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Polypropylene, Others), By Application (Monoclonal Antibody Production, Cell Therapy, Vaccine Production, Stem Cell Research, Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutions, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Cell Culture Media Bags Market was valued at approximately USD 1.30 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.37 billion in 2026, with a projected value of around USD 2.28 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.8% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Cell Culture Media Bags Market Revenue and Trends

Media bags for cell culture are special, sterile, and single-use containers that are only allowed to hold liquid culture media for sundry laboratory storage, mixing, and transferring purposes in the areas of clinical and biopharmaceutical processing where cells are divided and maintained.

The bags are typically produced from very high-quality and very expensive multi-layer polymer films that not only withstand the chemicals but also have super low extractables and very good barrier properties which altogether protect the integrity of the media and keep it secure. Bags containing cell culture media used in closed bioprocesses minimize the contamination risks considerably, make it unnecessary to carry out cleaning and sterilization operations frequently, and permit the staff to scale up the cell culture operations quickly and easily. They are widely used in research labs, biopharmaceuticals, vaccine production, and cell and gene therapies, making them an essential part of today's single-use bioprocessing workflow.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the Cell Culture Media Bags Market?

The cell culture media bags market is significantly influenced by the increased investments in life sciences to research and development. The major share of the biotech, pharmaceutical, and academic sectors' research activity depends on the cell culture processes, thus driving the growth of this sector. The increased drug discovery, biologics, and virus vaccine research investments are contributing to the development of advanced therapies (e.g., cell and gene therapy) and are thus making R&D media handling solutions more reliable.

The R&D work on cell cultures is being supported by the media bags for cell culture, as they provide a sterile, single-use, and flexible system for media storage, mixing, and transfer, thus eliminating contamination problems and accelerating workflow. As life science research gets more complicated and larger, companies keep adopting media bags, which directly contributes to market growth.

Additionally, the major factors that influence the sales and require cell culture media bags are the trends in the automation and smart integration that allow better control of the processes, reproduction, and productivity overall. As bioprocessing is being wholly automated and data-driven, media bags are being made compatible with the automated systems and real-time monitoring technologies like temperature, pressure, and media volume sensors. This smart integration not only allows for constant monitoring of critical parameters but also guarantees the microbiological quality, restricts human intervention, and provides uniformity in the various batches produced.

The trends that support the use of automated media and closed systems are making the media bags not only appealing to the large-scale manufacturers but also to the research institutions that are looking to increase their production and ensure process reliability. Hence, the cell culture media bags market is witnessing acceptance and revenue growth, which is primarily driven by the trend of automation and smart connectivity.

(A free sample of the Cell Culture Media Bags report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026.

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Healthcare Foresights (HEALTHCARE FORESIGHTS) research methodology

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

The single-use bags segment is expected to dominate the cell culture media bags market over the analysis period because they correspond very well with the movement of the biopharmaceutical industry towards flexible, contamination-free, and cost-effective bioprocessing workflows. Single-use media bags are supplied sterile and are meant for single use, thus avoiding the cleaning, sterilization, and validation processes that are extensively required for reuse systems. This results in less downtime, lower labor costs, and less likelihood of contamination between batches, which is a significant benefit in the case of biologics, vaccines, and advanced therapies manufacture. Moreover, the flexibility and the simple implementation of single-use systems are appealing to not only research labs and pilot facilities but also commercial manufacturers, thereby further promoting their adoption. As the bioprocessing plants modernize and they put operational efficiency and product safety at the top of their list, the demand for single-use media bags will keep increasing, thus becoming a strong contributor to the overall market revenue growth.

By Material

The Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) held the largest market share of more than 35% in 2025. The increase in demand is mainly attributed to the excellent material properties and the wide range of bioprocessing applications EVA has been compatible with. EVA, for instance, is appreciated because of its great flexibility and durability combined with a low extractables profile. The last one is especially important and contributes to the purity of the media and supports the most sensitive cell culture processes. These features are why EVA media bags are becoming more popular in single-use closed-system bioprocessing for producing biologics, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. Furthermore, EVA films not only have good weld strength and clarity properties but also enable good bag construction with integrated ports and tubing that are still visually inspected during usage. The demand for EVA-based media bags is on the rise because manufacturers are increasingly putting material safety, process reliability, and regulatory compliance first. The performance, cost-effectiveness, and proven large- and medium-scale bioprocessing sector usage allowed EVA materials to secure a place in the total market of cell culture media bags, and that is a key reason driving revenue growth for EVA materials.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Cell Culture Media Bags market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Cell Culture Media Bags market forward?

What are the Cell Culture Media Bags Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Cell Culture Media Bags Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Cell Culture Media Bags market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

North America held the highest market share in 2025. The region's demand is facilitated by the extensive adoption of single-use technologies, such as high-performance media bags, which minimize contamination risks and make manufacturing processes more efficient, thus appealing to both large pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs).

Besides, the Asia Pacific market has the highest rate of growth in the cell culture media bags market. Healthcare infrastructure has been improved, R&D expenditures in life sciences have been increased, and bioprocessing has been outsourced to contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), which are all factors contributing to the opening up of new revenue streams for media bag suppliers. Besides the gradual maturation of bioprocessing markets and increasing investments in the region, these factors collectively lead to strong revenue growth for media bags used in cell culture across the Asia Pacific.

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 1.37 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 2.28 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 1.30 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.8% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Capacity, Product Type, Material, Application, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In July 2023, PromoCell, which is recognized as one of the top producers of cell culture products, released the new PromoExQ MSC Growth Medium XF. This medium is a serum- and xeno-free cell culture medium that is ready for GMP use and is meant for the upkeep and long-term multiplication of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) in cell therapy manufacturing applications. (Source: https://www.rapidmicrobiology.com/news/promoexq-msc-growth-medium-xf-for-gmp-compliant-long-term-expansion-of-mesenchymal-stem-cells)

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List of the prominent players in the Cell Culture Media Bags Market:

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Chemglass Life Sciences

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Eppendorf

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Saint-Gobain Life Sciences

Corning Incorporated

Lonza Group

Avantor Inc.

Sartorius AG

Entegris Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Miltenyi Biotec

Takara

Merck KGaA

Lampire Biological Laboratories

OriGen Biomedical Inc

LEPURE

Kuhner AG

Others

The Cell Culture Media Bags Market is segmented as follows:

By Capacity

Large-sized Bags

Medium-sized Bags

Small-sized Bags

By Product Type

Customizable Bags

Single-use Bags

Reusable Bags

By Material

Polyethylene

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Polypropylene

Others

By Application

Monoclonal Antibody Production

Cell Therapy

Vaccine Production

Stem Cell Research

Others

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutions

Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Cell Culture Media Bags Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/cell-culture-media-bags-market

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Cell Culture Media Bags Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Cell Culture Media Bags Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Cell Culture Media Bags Market? What were the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Cell Culture Media Bags Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Cell Culture Media Bags Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Cell Culture Media Bags Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Cell Culture Media Bags Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Cell Culture Media Bags market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Cell Culture Media Bags industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Cell Culture Media Bags Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Cell Culture Media Bags Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Cell Culture Media Bags Market Report

The Cell Culture Media Bags Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Cell Culture Media Bags The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Cell Culture Media Bags Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Cell Culture Media Bags Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Cell Culture Media Bags market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Cell Culture Media Bags market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Cell Culture Media Bags market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Cell Culture Media Bags market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Cell Culture Media Bags market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Cell Culture Media Bags industry.

Managers in the Cell Culture Media Bags sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Cell Culture Media Bags market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Cell Culture Media Bags products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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