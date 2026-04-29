Amundi: First quarter 2026 results

Inflows at the highest level at +€32bn and net income1 up +15%2 year-on-year

Dynamic activity in all segments Net inflows3 of +€32bn, the highest in more than 4 years, supported by:



ETF & index solutions (+€24bn)

active management (+€7bn), thanks to fixed income and multi-asset strategies

thanks to fixed income and multi-asset strategies and private assets (+€3bn) Strong contribution from Retail (+€13bn), CA & SG Insurers and institutional investors



Assets under management3 up +7% year-on-year and +1% in Q1 to €2,398bn Strong

revenue and profit growth Net income1 and earnings per share1 growth of +15% Q1/Q1 thanks to revenues 1 up +10% Q1/Q1 2 , driven by activity and costs controlled with a cost-income ratio 1 at 50% in Q1

up Q1/Q1 , driven by activity Successful strategic implementation Retirement: commercial successes across all client segments, launch of the PensioNEXT platform in Italy Digital distribution: +€2bn net inflows, new pan-European partnership with Bitpanda ETFs: +€16bn net inflows, launch of an active euro credit ETF, 2 new clients for the " ETF-as-a-service " platform Active management: +€7bn net inflows, driven by multi-asset and fixed income strategies, in particular securitisation

+€2bn net inflows, new pan-European partnership with Bitpanda Private markets: +€350m multi-management mandate for CCR (French reinsurer), first investments by CA Assurances in ICG strategies

+€350m multi-management mandate for CCR (French reinsurer), first investments by CA Assurances in ICG strategies Responsible investment: launch of the blended finance fund by the Global Green Bond Initiative; shareholder dialogue with nearly 3,000 companies in 2025 (number doubled in 5 years)

launch of the blended finance fund by the Global Green Bond Initiative; shareholder dialogue with nearly 3,000 companies in 2025 (number doubled in 5 years) Amundi Technology: revenues up +21% Q1/Q1

revenues up +21% Q1/Q1 Share buyback program: 29% completed

Paris, 29 April 2026

Amundi's Board of Directors met on 28 April 2026 under the chairmanship of Olivier Gavalda, and approved the financial statements for the first quarter of 2026.

Valérie Baudson, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Amundi has made a very good start to the year, with record net inflows of +€32bn in the quarter. Asset gathering remained positive in MLT assets4 also in the context of March.

The activity was sustained across all client segments, asset classes and geographies. This demonstrates the strength of our business model and our ability to support our clients in an uncertain environment. This performance confirms, in the wake of 2025, the relevance of the axes of our new strategic plan and their proper implementation.

The net income1 and earnings per share1 posted strong growth at +15%, at levels close to their all-time highs. »

Strong activity and innovations along the axes of the new MTP 20285

In the first quarter of 2026, the Amundi Group recorded further successes across the strategic growth priorities of its new Medium-Term Plan (MTP), Invest for the Future 2028:

Clients:

On retirement , Amundi gathered +€5bn, launched new offers and won several major mandates, synonymous with future recurring flows: Amundi Italia's launch of PensioNEXT , a web-based pension investment advisory platform; an index and ETF-based mandate for True Potential in the United Kingdom, that will serve as a core brick for retirement products; two institutional mandates for a large German company and a South Korean Chaebol ; In addition, the mandate won in Q4 for the Republic of Ireland's new auto-enrolment regime recorded its first flows in Q1.

, Amundi gathered +€5bn, launched new offers and won several major mandates, synonymous with future recurring flows:

Digital players’ net inflows represented +€2bn in Q1 and a new partnership with Bitpanda (7 million users) was signed to support this successful investment platform’s ETF diversification throughout Europe.

Geographies:

Northern Europe recorded net inflows of +€13bn, notably from the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium and Sweden.

recorded net inflows of +€13bn, notably from the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium and Sweden. Asia collected +€7bn, more than half of which came from direct distribution (outside JVs).

Solutions:

The ETF platform is gaining market share 6 , with net inflows of +€16bn in Q1. A new active ETF was launched, in Euro Credit Investment Grade, a core expertise of Amundi's active management, and two new clients were signed for white-label ETFs. Finally, Amundi announced the launch of a Bitcoin ETP, based on European regulation and a 100% European ecosystem.

platform is gaining market share , with net inflows of in Q1. A new active ETF was launched, in Euro Credit Investment Grade, a core expertise of Amundi's active management, and two new clients were signed for white-label ETFs. Finally, Amundi announced the launch of a Bitcoin ETP, based on European regulation and a 100% European ecosystem. Private assets recorded net inflows of +€3bn in Q1, thanks to the win of a multi-management mandate with CCR (a French reinsurer) and above all to investments by CA Assurances , including the first flows into ICG strategies. The partnership with ICG reached a new milestone in Q1, with the final regulatory approvals received for Amundi to appoint a non-executive director to ICG Board and increase its stake to 9.9%, which is expected to be reached in Q3.

recorded net inflows of in Q1, thanks to the win of a multi-management mandate with (a French reinsurer) and above all to investments by , including the first flows into ICG strategies. The partnership with reached a new milestone in Q1, with the final regulatory approvals received for Amundi to appoint a non-executive director to ICG Board and increase its stake to 9.9%, which is expected to be reached in Q3. in active management , net inflows reached +€7bn, particularly in multi-asset and fixed income strategies, in particular securitisation (+€1bn in net inflows in Q1, AuM of €8bn). Amundi has been named fund selectors' preferred brand in France 7 .

, net inflows reached +€7bn, particularly in multi-asset and fixed income strategies, in particular securitisation (+€1bn in net inflows in Q1, AuM of €8bn). Amundi has been named fund selectors' preferred brand in France . in Responsible Investment, Amundi contributed to the launch of one of the largest blended finance funds, the "Global Green Bond Initiative Fund" supported by a European coalition. In addition, Amundi has engaged nearly 3,000 issuers in 2025, a figure that has doubled in 5 years.

Technology: Amundi Technology recorded another strong growth in its revenues at +21%, of which +27% for its licence fees.

Q1 inflows at the highest level: +€32bn

Net inflows for the quarter reached +€32.0bn. This is the highest level of quarterly activity in more than four years. The net inflows are even higher than in Q1 2025, which had benefited from a very large institutional mandate. They reflect strong business momentum across all client segments, MLT asset classes and geographies.

Quarterly net inflows came mainly from MLT assetsError! Bookmark not defined., amounting to +€30.9bn, or 7% annualised. It was driven by both ETFs & Index Solutions (+€24bn, of which +€16bn in ETFs), active management (+€7bn) and private assets (+€3bn).



In terms of client segments, the major segments and associates contributed positively:

+€13bn for Retail , thanks to a quarterly record of net inflows for Third-Party Distributors, at +€22bn and despite the outflows from UniCredit networks (-€9bn); assets under management managed for UniCredit networks amounted to €75bn;

for , thanks to a quarterly record of net inflows for Third-Party Distributors, at +€22bn and despite the outflows from UniCredit networks (-€9bn); assets under management managed for UniCredit networks amounted to €75bn; +€9bn for Institutional;

for +€7bn for the Crédit Agricole & Société Générale group insurers, thanks to the good momentum of life contracts in euros and investments in private assets by Crédit Agricole Assurances;

thanks to the good momentum of life contracts in euros and investments in private assets by Crédit Agricole Assurances; and +€3bn for Associates; net inflows, which were seasonally lower in the first quarter, were also affected by the decline in the markets in India and China, as well as by the exchange rate effect on the rupee.

Assets under management3 as at 31 March 2026 rose by +6.7% year-on-year, to reach an all-time high at €2,398bn. They are up +0.8% over the quarter. The healthy net inflows more than compensated for the negative market & forex effect of -€13.6bn over the quarter, due in particular to the decline in the equity markets8 by -3% and the Indian rupee by -2% over the quarter.

Net income1 and earnings per share up sharply: +15% Q1/Q12

Adjusted net revenues1 amount to €902m, the highest level ever for a quarter2. They are up +9.7% compared to the first quarter of 2025 pro forma2, driven by activity:

net management fees increased by +6% Q1/Q1, thanks to the increase in assets under management, despite a slight margin erosion linked to the product and client mix;

increased by +6% Q1/Q1, thanks to the increase in assets under management, despite a slight margin erosion linked to the product and client mix; performance fees are at a very high level, at €87m (vs. €23m in Q1 2025);

are at a very high level, at €87m (vs. €23m in Q1 2025); technology revenues amounted to €31m (+21%), driven by growth in license fees (+27%), while project fees were seasonally more limited (22% of total revenues vs. 40% in Q4).

amounted to €31m (+21%), driven by growth in license fees (+27%), while project fees were seasonally more limited (22% of total revenues vs. 40% in Q4). Net financial income1, at €3m, reflect the decline in euro rates over one year (a full one percentage point drop in the ECB rate) as well as the decline in the equity markets in the first quarter.

Adjusted operating expenses1 totalled -€455m, up +9.5% Q1/Q1 pro forma2, a slightly more moderate increase than that of revenues which can be explained by the dynamism of activity and the investment in growth initiatives.

The cost-income ratio improved slightly over one year to 50.4% on an adjusted data1 and pro forma2 basis.

Contributions from equity-accounted associates1, at €66m, were up +33%2 Q1/Q1, especially thanks to Victory1 (+69%2). The increase in the contribution of JVs (+4%) was strongly affected by the decline of the Indian rupee (-15%); at constant rupee, it would have been up +19%.

The pre-tax income1 reached €510m, up +12.9% compared to the first quarter of 2025 pro forma2. This is the second time since Amundi's listing that the pre-tax income1 of a quarter exceeds €500m.

Adjusted tax charge1 of the first quarter of 2026 includes the quarterly impact of the exceptional tax surcharge in France (-€46m), equal to that of the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted net income1 reaches €349m, up +15% Q1/Q1.

Adjusted net earnings per share1 in the first quarter of 2026 was €1.69, also up +15% Q1/Q1.

Accounting data:

Accounting net income Group share amounted to €344m. It incorporates various accounting effects related to ICG's stake and its first consolidation that date.

Accounting Earnings per share in the first quarter of 2026 reached €1.67.

APPENDICES

Adjusted income statement1 of the first quarter of 2026

(M€) Q1 2026 Q1 2025* % ch. Q1/Q1* Net revenue – adjusted 902 823 +9.7% Net management fees 782 737 +6.1% Performance fees 87 23 NS Technology 31 26 +20.7% Net financial income & other net income – adjusted 3 37 -92.0% Operating expenses – adjusted (455) (416) +9.5% Cost/income ratio - adjusted (%) 50.4% 50.6% -0.1pp Gross operating income – adjusted 447 407 +9.9% Cost of risk and others – adjusted (3) (4) -29.8% Associates - JVs 29 28 +4.1% Associates - Victory Capital9 – adjusted 37 22 +69.9% Pre-tax income – adjusted 510 452 +12.9% Corporate tax – adjusted (160) (149) +7.1% Non-controlling interests (1) 1 NS Net income group share – adjusted 349 303 +15.2% Amortisation of intangible assets (net of tax) (14) (14) +0.7% MtM revaluation ICG (68) - NS Integration costs and PPA amortisation (net of tax) (1) (2) -45.6% Associates adjustments (after tax, group share) – Victory (7) (4) +59.0% Associates adjustments (after tax, group share) – ICG 85 - NS Net income group share 344 283 +21.6% Earnings per share (€) 1.67 1.38 +21.0% Earnings per share – adjusted (€) 1.69 1.48 +14.7%

* For comparison purposes after the completion of the partnership with Victory Capital on 1 April 2025 (see press release), the quarterly series have been restated as if Amundi US had been 100% accounted for under the equity method in the first quarter of 2025, i.e. without contribution to revenues, expenses and taxes, but only to net income via the equity-accounted company line.

Details of the restatements can be found on the following pages.



Adjusted pro forma historical series1 – Q1 2025 - 2026

(M€) Q1 2026 Q1 2025 - Contrib. Amundi US Q1 2025 Q1 2025 pro forma % ch. Q1/Q1

pro forma Net management fees 782 824 88 737 +6.1% Performance fees 87 23 0 23 NM Net asset management revenues 869 847 88 760 +14.3% Technology 31 26 0 26 +20.7% Net financial and other net income (85) 19 2 18 NM Net financial income & others – adjusted 3 39 2 37 -92.0% Net revenue (a) 814 892 90 803 +1.4% Net revenue – adjusted (b) 902 912 90 823 +9.7% Operating expenses (c) (457) (486) (67) (419) +9.0% Operating expenses – adjusted (d) (455) (478) (62) (416) +9.5% Gross operating income (e)=(a)+(c) 357 406 22 384 -6.9% Gross operating income – adjusted (f)=(b)+(d) 447 434 28 407 +9.9% Cost/Income ratio (%) -(c)/(a) 56.1% 54.5% 75.0% 52.2% +3.9pp Cost/Income ratio – adjusted (%) -(d)/(b) 50.4% 52.4% 69.0% 50.6% -0.1pp Cost of risk and others (g) (3) (4) (0) (4) -29.8% Cost of risk and others – adjusted (h) (3) (4) (0) (4) -29.8% Associates - JVs (i) 29 28 - 28 +4.1% Associates - US operations (j) 31 - (18) 18 +72.4% Associates - US operations - adjusted (k) 37 - (22) 22 +69.9% Associates - ICG (l) 85 - - - NM Associates - ICG – adjusted (m) 0 - - - NM Pre-tax income (n)=(e)+(g)+(i)+(j)+(l) 498 429 5 425 +17.3% Pre-tax income – adjusted (o)=(f)+(h)+(i)+(k)+(m) 510 458 6 452 +12.9% Corporate tax (p) (154) (147) (5) (143) +7.8% Corporate tax – adjusted (q) (160) (155) (6) (149) +7.1% Non-controlling interests (r) (1) 1 0 1 NM Net income group share (s)=(n)+(p)+(r) 344 283 0 283 +21.6% Net income group share – adjusted (t)=(o)+(q)+(r) 349 303 0 303 +15.2% Earnings per share (€) 1.67 1.38 1.38 +21.0% Earnings per share – adjusted (€) 1.69 1.48 1.48 +14.7%

Definition of assets under management and flows

Assets under management and net flows including advised and marketed assets and funds of funds, including 100% of assets under management and net flows from Asian JVs; for Wafa Gestion in Morocco and the distribution to US clients of Victory Capital, the assets under management and net flows are included pro rata Amundi's share in the capital of both entities.

Evolution of assets under management from the end of 2022 to the end of March 2026

(€bn) Assets under management Net

flows Market and forex effect Scope

effect Change in AuM

vs. prior quarter As of 31/12/2022 1,904 +0.5% Q1 2023 -11.1 +40.9 - As of 31/03/2023 1,934 +1.6% Q2 2023 +3.7 +23.8 - As of 31/06/2023 1,961 +1.4% Q3 2023 +13.7 -1.7 - As of 30/09/2023 1,973 +0.6% Q4 2023 +19.5 +63.8 -20 As of 31/12/2023 2,037 +3.2% Q1 2024 +16.6 +62.9 - As of 31/03/2024 2,116 +3.9% Q2 2024 +15.5 +16.6 +7.9 30/06/2024 2,156 +1.9% Q3 2024 +2.9 +32.5 - 30/09/2024 2,192 +1.6% Q4 2024 +20.5 +28.1 - 31/12/2024 2,240 +2.2% Q1 2025 +31.1 -24.0 - 31/03/2025 2,247 +0.3% Q2 2025 +20.4 +9.2 -9.7 30/06/2025 2,267 +0.9% Q3 2025 +15.1 +35.2 - 30/09/2025 2,317 +2.2% Q4 2025 +20.9 +41.6 - 31/12/2025 2,380 +2.7% Q1 2026 +32.0 -13.6 - 31/03/2026 2,398 +0.8%

Total 12-month changes between 31 March 2025 and 31 March 2026: +6.7%

Net inflows +€88.5bn

Market effect +€140.8bn

Forex effect -€68.4bn

Scope effect -€9.7bn in Q2 2025, net effect of the exit of Amundi US assets under management and entry of 26% of Victory Capital assets under management distributed in the US; the acquisition of aixigo has no effect on assets under management; no assets under management taken into account as at 31 March 2026 for ICG







Details of assets under management & net flows by client segments10

(€bn) AuM 31.03.2026 AuM

31.03.2025 % ch. /31.03.2025 Q1 2026 Net flows Q1 2025 Net flows Retail 812 795 +2.2% +13.2 +4.8 Institutionals (*) 709 660 +7.4% +8.7 +19.8 CA & SG Insurers 465 430 +8.0% +7.0 +3.6 Associates 413 362 +14.0% +3.1 +2.9 JVs 353 362 -2.6% +3.5 +2.9 Victory - US distribution 60 - NS -0.3 - Total 2 398 2 247 +6.7% +32.0 +31.1 (*) Including funds of funds

Details of assets under management & net flows by asset classes10

(€bn) AuM 31.03.2026 AuM

31.03.2025 % ch. /31.03.2025 Net flows

Q1 2026 Net flows

Q1 2025 Equities 627 564 +11.3% +13.4 +26.4 Multi-assets 298 271 +9.9% +0.9 -1.0 Bonds 777 759 +2.3% +16.4 +14.3 Private, alternative & structured assets 105 111 -5.7% +0.1 -2.8 MLT ASSETS (*) 1,807 1,705 +6.0% +30.9 +36.9 Treasury products (*) 179 180 -1.0% -2.1 -8.7 TOTAL excl. Associates 1,986 1,885 +5.3% +28.9 +28.2 Associates 413 362 +14.0% +3.1 +2.9 TOTAL 2,398 2,247 +6.7% +32.0 +31.1 o/w MLT assets 2,183 2,034 +7.3% +34.7 +39.7 o/w treasury products 215 213 +1.0% -2.7 -8.6 (*) excluding Associates



Details of assets under management & net flows by types of management and asset classes10

(€bn) AuM 31.03.2026 AuM

31.03.2025 % ch. /31.03.2025 Net flows

Q1 2026 Net flows

Q1 2025 Active management 1,159 1,149 +0.9% +6.8 +6.3 Equities 205 204 +0.3% -2.3 -3.9 Multi-assets 277 260 +6.6% +1.8 -1.0 Bonds 678 685 -1.1% +7.3 +11.2 Structured products 37 42 -13.1% -2.9 -2.0 ETFs & Index Solutions 543 445 +22.1% +24.0 +33.4 ETFs & ETCs 354 272 +30.0% +16.0 +10.4 Index Solutions 189 173 +9.7% +8.0 +23.0 Private & Alternative assets 68 69 -1.2% +3.1 -0.7 MLT ASSETS (*) 1,807 1,705 +6.0% +30.9 +36.9 Treasury products (*) 179 180 -1.0% -2.1 -8.7 TOTAL excl. Associates 1,986 1,885 +5.3% +28.9 +28.2 Associates 413 362 +14.0% +3.1 +2.9 TOTAL 2,398 2,247 +6.7% +32.0 +31.1 o/w MLT assets 2,183 2,034 +7.3% +34.7 +39.7 o/w treasury products 215 213 +1.0% -2.7 -8.6 (*) excluding Associates

Details of assets under management & net flows by geographic areas10

(€bn) AuM 31.03.2026 AuM

31.03.2025 % ch. /31.03.2025 Net flows

Q1 2026 Net flows

Q1 2025 France 1,073 1,001 +7.2% +14.7 +0.5 Italy 192 198 -2.9% -6.3 -1.9 Rest of Europe 526 456 +15.2% +18.9 +23.7 Asia 471 462 +2.0% +7.0 +7.8 Rest of the world 136 130 +4.6% -2.2 +1.0 TOTAL 2,398 2,247 +6.7% +32.0 +31.1 TOTAL outside France 1,325 1,246 +6.3% +17.3 +30.6

Methodological Annex – Alternative Performance Measures (APMs)

Accounting and adjusted data

Amundi has chosen to present adjusted accounting data for certain P&L items (net revenues. operating expenses, associates) in order to better reflect the economic and operating profitability of the Group. These adjustments are intended to neutralise the impacts identified during acquisitions:

amortisation of distribution agreements or client contracts (UniCredit, Banco Sabadell and Alpha Associates) in other income;

depreciation and amortisation related to the inclusion of earn-outs (Alpha Associates) and the change in the market value of the stake in ICG (in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026) in financial income;

amortisation of technological intangible assets (AIXIGO) in operating expenses;

integration and acquisition costs (Victory Capital in Q2 2025, ICG in Q4 2025) in operating expenses ;

; as well as provisioned expenses related to optimisation or restructuring plans in operating expenses.

The adjustments applied by Victory Capital, a listed equity-accounted associate, between its reported results and its adjusted results are included identically in the results of the Amundi Group, as they correspond to adjustments of the same nature as those of the Group detailed above. They are included in the P&L item ‘Associates’.

Finally, as at 31 March 2026, Amundi neutralised the impact of ICG's first consolidation under the equity method: cancellation of the mark to market revaluation of the stake in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 in revenues and recognition of ICG's net equity and activation of acquisition costs in Q1 2026.

The aggregate amounts of these items for the different periods under review are as follows:

Q1 2025 : -€29m pre-tax and -€20m after tax

Q4 2025: -€45m before tax and -€30m after tax

Q1 2026: -€12m before and -€6m after tax (of which impact of ICG -€68m in revenues and +€85m in Associates, i.e. +€16m after tax)

Alternative Performance Measures11

In order to present an income statement that is closer to economic reality, Amundi publishes adjusted data that are calculated in accordance with the methodological appendix presented above. The adjusted data can be reconciled with the accounting data as follows:

= accounting data = adjusted data





(M€) Q1 2026 Q1 2025* % ch. Q1/Q1* Q4 2025 % ch. Q1/Q4 Net revenue (a) 814 803 +1.4% 883 -7.8% - Amortisaton of intangible assets (bef. Tax) (18) (18) +0.3% (18) +0.1% - Other non-cash charges related to Alpha Associates (2) (1) +5.1% (1) +5.1% - ICG – MtM valuation (68) - NM 4 NM Net revenue - adjusted (b) 902 823 +9.7% 899 +0.4% Operating expenses (c) (457) (419) +9.0% (472) -3.2% - Integration and restructuring costs (bef. Tax) - 3 -100% 20 -100.0% - Amortisation related to aixigo PPA (bef. Tax) 2 - NM 2 0.0% Operating expenses - adjusted (d) (455) (416) +9.5% (450) +1.1% Gross operating income (e)=(a)+(c) 357 384 -6.9% 411 -13.1% Gross operating income - adjusted (f)=(b)+(d) 447 407 +9.9% 449 -0.4% Cost/income ratio (%) -(c)/(a) 56.1% 52.2% +3.9pp 53.5% +2.7pp Cost/income ratio - adjusted (%) -(d)/(b) 50.4% 50.6% -0.1pp 50.1% +0.4pp Cost of risk and others (g) (3) (4) -29.8% (2) +97.8% Cost of risk and other - adjusted (h) (3) (4) -29.8% (2) +97.7% Share of net income from Associates (i) 144 45 NM 64 NM Share of net income from Associates – adjusted (j) 66 49 +33.2% 71 -7.5% Associates - JVs 29 28 +4.1% 36 -20.0% Associates - Victory Capital 31 18 +72.4% 29 +7.2% Associates - Victory Capital – adjusted 37 22 +69.9% 35 +5.2% Associates - ICG 85 - NM - NM Associates - ICG – adjusted 0 - NM - NM Pre-tax income (k)=(e)+(g)+(i) 498 425 +17.3% 474 +5.1% Pre-tax income - adjusted (l)=(f)+(h)+(j) 510 452 +12.9% 519 -1.7% Corporate tax (m) (154) (143) +7.8% (128) +19.8% Corporate tax - adjusted (n) (160) (149) +7.1% (143) +11.8% Non-controlling interests (o) (1) 1 NM 0 NM Net income group share (p)=(k)+(m)+(o) 344 283 +21.6% 346 -0.6% Net income group share - adjusted (q)=(l)+(n)+(o) 349 303 +15.2% 376 -7.0% Earnings per share (€) 1.67 1.38 +21.0% 1.68 -0.6% Adjusted earnings per share (€) 1.69 1.48 +14.7% 1.82 -7.0%

* pro forma: for comparison purposes after the finalisation of the partnership with Victory Capital on April 1. 2025. Q1 2025 results have been restated as if Amundi US had been consolidated using the 100% equity method, i.e. without contribution to revenues, expenses and taxes, but only to net revenue via an equity-accounted corporate line.

Shareholding

31 March 2026 31 December 2025 31 March 2025 (units) Number of shares % of share capital Number of shares % of share capital Number of shares % of share capital Crédit Agricole Group 141,057,399 68.35% 141,057,399 68.35% 141,057,399 68.67% Employees 4,749,716 2.30% 4,990,841 2.42% 4,128,079 2.01% Treasury shares 3,163,929 1.53% 1,631,846 0.79% 1,961,141 0.95% Free float 57,415,282 27.82% 58,706,240 28.44% 58,272,643 28.37% Number of shares at the end of period 206,386,326 100.0% 206,386,326 100.0% 205,419,262 100.0% Average number of shares year-to-date 206,386,326 - 205,663,015 - 205,419,262 - Average number of shares quarter-to-date 206,386,326 - 206,386,326 - 205,419,262 -

Average number of shares pro rata temporis.

The average number of shares was unchanged between Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 and increased by +0.5% between Q1 2025 and Q1 2026.

A capital increase reserved for employees was booked on 23 October 2025. 967.064 shares were created (~0.5% of the capital before the transaction).

On 3 February 2026, Amundi announced a share buyback programme for a maximum of €500m (c.3% of the capital before the operation). Shares bought are intended to be subsequently cancelled. As of 31 March 2026, this programme includes 1,581,994 shares.





Financial communication calendar

General Shareholders’ Meeting: Tuesday 2 June 2026

Dividend: ex-dividend date 9 June 2026. payment date from 11 June 2026

Q2 and H1 2026 earnings release: Thursday 30 July 2026

Q3 and 9-month 2026 results: Thursday 29 October 2026

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players12, offers over 200 million investors a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in listed and private assets. Developed for a range of distributors (banks, wealth managers, financial advisors…) as well as for institutional investors and corporates, this offering is enhanced by services and technology tools covering the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages close to €2.4 trillion of assets13.

Its six international investment hubs14, its financial and extra-financial research capabilities and its long-standing commitment to responsible investment make Amundi a leading player in the international asset management landscape.

Thanks to a strong local presence, particularly in Europe and Asia, Amundi’s clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,400 professionals across 34 countries.

Amundi. a trusted partner that acts every day in the interest of its clients and society.

www.amundi.com

Press contacts:

Natacha Andermahr

Tel. +33 1 76 37 86 05

natacha.andermahr@amundi.com

Corentin Henry

Tel. +33 1 76 36 26 96

corentin.henry@amundi.com

Investor contacts:

Cyril Meilland, CFA

Tel. +33 1 76 32 62 67

cyril.meilland@amundi.com

Thomas Lapeyre

Tel. +33 1 76 33 70 54

thomas.lapeyre@amundi.com

Annabelle Wiriath

Tel. + 33 1 76 32 43 92

annabelle.wiriath@amundi.com

DISCLAMER

This document does not constitute or form any part of an offer or invitation to sell, exchange, purchase or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, exchange or subscribe for, any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered, subscribed or sold in the United States of America absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements thereof. The securities of Amundi or SBI Funds Management Private Limited (“SBI FM”)]have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and Amundi does not intend to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States of America or in France.

This document may contain forward-looking statements concerning Amundi’s financial position and results. These forward-looking statements include projections and financial estimates based on scenarios that employ a number of economic assumptions in a given competitive and regulatory context, assumptions regarding plans, objectives and expectations in connection with future events, transactions, products and services, and assumptions in terms of future performance and synergies. By their very nature, they are therefore subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could lead to their non-fulfilment. Consequently, no assurance can be given that these forward-looking statements will come to fruition, and Amundi’s actual financial position and results may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed or identified in public filings that have been, or will be, made by Amundi with the French Autorité des marchés financiers from time to time, including the risk factors discussed in Section 5.2, “Risk Factors,” of our Universal Registration Document for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, available on the Regulated Information page of Amundi’s website (about.amundi.com/regulated-information). Readers should take all these uncertainties and risks into consideration before forming their own opinion.

Any forward-looking statements made by Amundi are made as of the date of this document. Amundi undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws and regulations.

This document refers to certain non-IFRS financial measures, or alternative performance measures, used by Amundi in analysing its operating trends, financial performance and financial position and providing investors with additional information considered useful and relevant regarding the results of Amundi. These alternative performance measures are not recognised measures under IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting standards, and they generally have no standardised meaning and therefore may not be comparable to similarly labelled measures used by other companies. As a result, none of these alternative performance measures should be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial statements and related notes prepared in accordance with IFRS. For a definition of these alternative performance measures and a reconciliation from such alternative performance measures to the relevant line item, subtotal or total presented in the financial statements, please refer to the methodological appendix to this document and Section 4.3.4, “Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) and pro forma restatements,” of our Universal Registration Document for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, available on the Regulated Information page of Amundi’s website (about.amundi.com/regulated-information).

The financial information included in this document in respect of the three-month periods ended 31 March 2026 and 31 March 2025 has not been audited or reviewed by Amundi’s statutory auditors.

In addition, certain calculated figures (including data expressed in thousands or millions) and percentages presented in this document have been rounded. Where applicable, the totals presented in this document may slightly differ from the totals that would have been obtained by adding the exact amounts (not rounded) for these calculated figures.

Unless otherwise specified, sources for rankings and market positions are internal. The information contained in this document, to the extent that it relates to parties other than Amundi or comes from external sources, has not been verified by a supervisory authority or, more generally, been subject to independent verification, and no representation or warranty has been expressed as to, nor should any reliance be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, correctness or completeness of the information or opinions contained herein. Neither Amundi nor its representatives can be held liable for any decision made, negligence or loss that may result from the use of this document or its contents, or anything related to them, or any document or information to which this document may refer.

1 Adjusted data: see p. 9

2 Pro forma: in this document, the historical series have been restated on a comparable scope basis, see appendix p. 5

3 See definition of assets under management and flows p. 6; the Employee Savings and Retirement (ESR) business line was presented with the Institutional segment until the 4th quarter 2025 results; it is now integrated into the Retail segment; the 2025 quarterly series have been restated to take account of this new allocation

4 Medium-Long Term (MLT) assets, excluding associates (Asian JVs and Victory Capital's US distribution)

5 See Press release of 18 November 2025

6 Source ETFGI, March 2026: 15% market share of Q1 2026 net inflows in European ETFs vs. 13% for the whole of 2025 (of which 11% in Q1 2025)

7 Source Fund Brand 50 / Broadridge Financial Solutions, April 2026: No. 1 in France, No. 4 in Europe (and first in Europe) and in the top 10 worldwide

8 50% MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) and 50% Eurostoxx Composite Index

9 26% of Victory Capital from Q2 2025 and 100% of Amundi US in Q1 2025

10 See definition of assets under management, p.6

11 See also the section 4.3 of the 2025 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on March 31, 2026 under number D26-0183

12 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2025, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2024

13 Amundi data as at 31/03/2026

14 Paris, London, Dublin, Milan, Tokyo and San Antonio (via our strategic partnership with Victory Capital)

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