Hepsor AS consolidated unaudited interim report for Q1 2026

The first quarter of 2026 was an active period for Hepsor in terms of both sales and construction activity. The Group has a record number of apartments under construction and in sales. During the quarter, the Group made a total of 72 first-time home sales, of which 54 were homes under construction and 18 were homes in completed buildings. As a result of active construction activity, the Group's total assets increased to 97 million euros by the end of the first quarter, representing a 6% increase compared to the beginning of the reporting year. As at the end of the quarter, 428 new homes were under construction (31 March 2025: 152). Further growth in total assets is expected in the subsequent quarters, during which the Group plans to commence the construction of 207 new homes and 9,623 m² of new commercial premises.

Hepsor's consolidated sales revenue for Q1 2026 was 3.8 million euros (Q1 2025: 8.2 million euros) and the net loss was 0.8 million euros (Q1 2025: 0.1 million euros), of which the net loss attributable to the owners of the parent company was 0.8 million euros (Q1 2025: 0.2 million euros).

In the first quarter of 2026, the Group's revenue and profitability were affected by a decrease in the number of apartments delivered to customers compared to the same period last year – 18 apartments (Q1 2025: 42). The Group's operating expenses for the reporting quarter remained at the same level as in the comparable period.

Development projects under construction and for sale

In the first quarter of 2026, we continued with the construction and sale of projects in the development portfolio. As at 31 March 2026, the Group's inventory of completed apartments amounted to 10 units. Construction is scheduled to be completed and the handover of apartments to begin at the Manufaktuuri 12 development project in Tallinn in the third quarter of 2026, where a total of 49 new homes will be completed. In the fourth quarter, a residential building with 103 apartments will be completed at Dzelzavas 74C in Riga.

In the first quarter of 2026, the Group completed the initial sale of 72 homes under contracts of obligation and real rights, with a total value of 15 million euros, which is nearly twice as much as in the same period of 2025 (39 homes and 7 million euros). As at the end of the reporting quarter, the four-quarter rolling average of initial sales was 11 million euros (31 March 2025: 6 million euros). As at 31 March 2026, there were 11 projects in pre-sale and sale, of which 5 were completed development projects and 5 were under construction. In addition, we launched pre-sales for the first phase of the Paevälja quarter.

As at 31 March 2026, the Group has 428 new homes under construction (31 March 2025: 152), of which 201 (31 March 2025: 152) are in Estonia and 227 (31 March 2025: 0) are in Latvia.

Future outlook

In 2026, the Group plans to launch construction of five new development projects – three residential and two commercial real estate projects:

Phase I of the Paevälja quarter – in the second quarter of 2026, we will commence the construction of 88 apartments and 918 m² of commercial space at Paevälja 7, 9;

In Rae Parish, at Vana-Tartu mnt 49, we will begin construction of the Veski Centre. The building is planned to have 3,551 m² of leasable space, of which 88% is already covered by lease agreements;

Phase I of the Veidema quarter – at Ganību dambis 17A, Riga, the Group plans to commence a stock-office type development project;

In Riga, at Starta 17, we will begin construction of a residential development project, which will deliver a total of 255 new homes in multiple phases;

In Riga, we will start construction of Phase II of a residential development project at Braila iela 23, which will deliver 35 new homes.

Consolidated statement of financial position

in thousands of euros 31 March 2026 31 December 2025 31 March 2025 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 4,352 3,821 3,262 Trade and other receivables 2,172 1,807 1,589 Current loan receivables 0 0 200 Inventories 62,601 58,938 60,355 Total current assets 69,125 64,566 65,406 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 240 260 324 Intangible assets 0 0 2 Investment properties 11,820 11,820 7,980 Financial investments 8,568 7,837 7,244 Investments in joint ventures 26 26 0 Non-current loan receivables 6,521 6,521 2,584 Other non-current receivables 988 805 384 Total non-current assets 28,163 27,269 18,518 Total assets 97,288 91,835 83,924 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 4,235 5,687 17,942 Current lease liabilities 38 50 39 Prepayments from customers 2,778 1,544 562 Trade and other payables 7,746 6,832 6,184 Total current liabilities 14,797 14,113 24,727 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 47,262 42,060 32,668 Non-current lease liabilities 112 112 162 Other non-current liabilities 8,804 8,472 4,765 Total non-current liabilities 56,178 50,644 37,595 Total liabilities 70,975 64,757 62,322 Equity Share capital 3,913 3,913 3,855 Share premium 8,917 8,917 8,917 Reserves 385 385 385 Retained earnings 13,098 13,863 8,445 Total equity 26,313 27,078 21,602 incl. total equity attributable to owners of the parent 20,032 20,858 20,531 incl. non-controlling interest 6,281 6,220 1,071 Total liabilities and equity 97,288 91,835 83,924





Consolidated statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income

in thousands of euros Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Revenue 3,844 8,206 Cost of sales (-) -3,508 -7,189 Gross profit 336 1,017 Marketing expenses (-) -277 -279 Administrative expenses (-) -395 -412 Other operating income 17 23 Other operating expenses (-) -14 -17 Operating profit (-loss) of the year -333 332 Financial income 186 49 Financial expenses (-) -627 -478 Profit before tax -774 -97 Corporate income tax 0 0 Net profit (-loss) for the year -774 -97 Attributable to owners of the parent -835 -220 Non-controlling interest 61 123 Other comprehensive income (-loss) Change in value of embedded derivatives with minority shareholders 0 -150 The effects of changes in foreign exchange rates 9 -161 Other comprehensive income (-loss) for the period 9 -311 Attributable to owners of the parent 9 -161 Non-controlling interest 0 -150 Comprehensive income (-loss) for the period -765 -408 Attributable to owners of the parent -826 -381 Non-controlling interest 61 -27 Earnings per share Basic (euros per share) -0,21 -0,06 Diluted (euros per share) -0,21 -0,06

The full Q1 2026 consolidated unaudited interim report is available on Hepsor's website: https://hepsor.ee/en/for-investors/stock/reports-2/

Martti Krass

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 5692 4919

e-mail: martti@hepsor.ee

Hepsor AS (www.hepsor.ee) is a developer of residential and commercial real estate. The Group operates in Estonia, Latvia and Canada. During our fifteen years of operation, we have created 2000 homes and nearly 44 000 m2 of commercial space. Hepsor is the first developer in the Baltic states to implement a number of innovative engineering solutions that make the buildings it constructs more energy efficient, and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio includes a total of 37 development projects with a total area of 195 300 m2. In addition, the Group is active in five projects in Canada, where the main activity is the preparation of detailed spatial plans for land, thereby achieving greater building rights.