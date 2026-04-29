Aspocomp’s Interim Report January–March 2026: Order book record high, net sales decreased

Aspocomp Group Plc., Interim Report, April 29, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. (Finnish time)



This is a summary of Aspocomp Group Plc’s January–March 2026 Interim Report. The full report is a PDF file attached to this stock exchange release and available on the company website at https://aspocomp.com/investors/.

JANUARY-MARCH 2026 HIGHLIGHTS



Net sales EUR 9.7 (10.3) million, decrease of -6%

Operating result EUR 0.2 (0.8) million, 2.2% (8.0%) of net sales

Earnings per share EUR 0.02 (0.10)

Operative cash flow EUR 0.7 (1.8) million

Orders received EUR 12.2 (11.4) million, increase of 7%

Order book at the end of the review period EUR 23.5 (21.0) million, increase of 12%

Equity ratio 63.9% (55.1%)





THE GROUP’S KEY FIGURES

1-3/2026 1-3/2025 Change, % 1-12/2025 Net sales, M€ 9.7 10.3 -6% 38.2 EBITDA, M€ 0.6 1.2 -49% 2.3 Operating result, M€ 0.2 0.8 -74% 0.9 % of net sales 2% 8% 2% Pre-tax- profit/loss, M€ 0.2 0.7 -76% 0.5 % of net sales 2% 7% -5% 1% Profit/loss for the period, M€ 0.2 0.7 -75% 0.4 % of net sales 2% 7% 1% Earnings per share, € 0.02 0.10 -80% 0.06 Received orders 12.2 11.4 7% 39.3 Order book at the end of period 23.5 21.0 12% 21.1 Investments, M€ 1.8 0.2 928% 0.9 % of net sales 19% 2% 2% Cash, end of the period 2.2 1.7 48% 1.8 Equity / share, € 2.51 2.34 17% 2.48 Equity ratio, % 64% 55% 9% 65% Gearing, % 11% 26% -16% 5% Interest bearing net debt / EBITDA 1.2 15.9 0.4 Personnel, end of the period 172 167 3 persons 170

* The total may deviate from the sum totals due to rounding up and down.

OUTLOOK FOR 2026 UNCHANGED



In 2026, the demand for Aspocomp’s products is expected to remain solid. In particular, demand in the defense industry and the semiconductor market is anticipated to remain good.



Aspocomp reiterates the financial guidance issued on February 25, 2026. Aspocomp estimates that its net sales for 2026 will grow, and that its operating result for 2026 will improve compared to 2025. In 2025, net sales amounted to EUR 38.2 million, and the operating result was EUR 0.9 million.



CEO’S REVIEW



“In the first quarter of the year, Aspocomp took steps toward future growth and profitability. Although financial development weakened against the exceptionally strong comparison period, we are pleased with the strong development of our order book and increased demand in our customer segments. The equipment supplier’s spare parts delivery challenges weakened production throughput and strained the supply chain during the review period. We are currently investing heavily in production quality and delivery reliability.

Net sales decreased by 6% in in the first quarter to EUR 9.7 (10.3) million. The decline in net sales was primarily due to the bankruptcy of one of our equipment manufacturers last year, which caused challenges in spare parts deliveries and slowed down the company's delivery capability. The operating result decreased accordingly to EUR 0.2 million (EUR 0.8 million), corresponding to an operating margin of 2.2% (8.0%). Profitability was burdened, as in previous quarters, by low-margin orders agreed upon in 2024, deliveries of which will continue into the second quarter of 2026. In addition, the result for the review period was burdened by a EUR 80 thousand write-down on an investment made in 2020 in a company, that failed in commercialization of new PCB technology.

We are very pleased with the growth in orders received. During the review period, orders received amounted to EUR 12.2 million, which is 7% more than in the same period last year (EUR 11.4 million). Our record-high order book at the end of the review period was EUR 23.5 million, which is 12% higher than in the comparison period. Part of this order book extends as far as late 2027, which gives the company greater visibility into the future.

Demand has remained strong, particularly in the defense and semiconductor industry sectors. During the review period, 43% of orders received came from the semiconductor industry and 30% from the defense industry, indicating the importance of these strategic focus areas as drivers of future growth.

The investment program at the Oulu plant is progressing as planned. The expansion of the plant building has been completed on schedule and within budget, and during the second quarter, the warehouse will move to the new premises and the first new production equipment will arrive at the factory. The new capacity is scheduled to be commissioned in phases throughout 2027.

During the review period, we invested in equipment maintenance and resourcing, which has had a positive impact: the number of defects in production has clearly decreased. The risk of equipment failures has decreased but remains a challenge in our operational activities. We will continue to improve production quality, which directly affects our capacity, profitability, and delivery reliability.



The second quarter will involve the annual maintenance of a critical production process and preparations for installing new equipment. We expect these measures to cause only minor disruptions to production. We are also actively preparing for 2027 volume growth and year-end equipment installations to ensure future growth.

We strongly believe that our strategic investments, the sustained and even increased demand from our customer segments, and our efforts to improve production reliability will create a foundation for sustainable growth and profitability in the future. I thank all our personnel for their commitment and our customers for their trust.”

EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD



No significant events after the end of the financial period to be reported.



ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2026

Aspocomp’s Annual General Meeting 2026 is scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at 10:00 Finnish time.

PUBLICATION OF THE FINANCIAL RELEASES FOR 2026



Aspocomp Group Plc.'s financial information publication schedule for 2026 is:



Half-year Report January-June, 2026: Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at around 9:00 Finnish time

Interim Report January-September, 2026: Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at around 9:00 Finnish time.



Aspocomp's silent period commences 30 days prior to the publication of its financial information.



Publication of the January-March Interim Report 2026



Aspocomp’s CEO Manu Skyttä will present the January-March interim report in a webcast today, April 29, 2026, starting at 01:00 p.m. Finnish time. The webcast will be held in Finnish and can be accessed at https://aspocomp.events.inderes.com/aspocomp-group-oyj-q1. Questions are requested to be submitted in writing via the chat functionality of the webcast portal.



The report and presentation material will be available at Aspocomp’s website https://aspocomp.com/investors/interim-reports/reports/ after publication.





Espoo, April 29, 2026



Aspocomp Group Plc

Board of Directors





Further information

For further information, please contact Manu Skyttä, President and CEO,

tel. +358 400 999 822, manu.skytta(at)aspocomp.com.







Aspocomp – heart of your technology



A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.



Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.



Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.



www.aspocomp.com

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