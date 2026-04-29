Nasdaq Copenhagen
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Other stakeholders
29 April 2026
Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s quarterly report for the first quarter of 2026
The bank’s board of directors and general management today approved the quarterly report for the first quarter of 2026.
The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 798 million and net profit of DKK 585 million in the first quarter of the year. The net profit is equivalent to a 22% p.a. return on tangible equity.
Core earnings
|(DKK million)
|Q1 2026
|Q1 2025
|2025
|2024
|2023
|2022
|Total core income
|1,049
|1,056
|4,089
|4,068
|3,828
|2,862
|Total expenses and depreciation
|267
|259
|1,080
|1,044
|963
|891
|Core earnings before impairment charges for loans
|782
|797
|3,009
|3,024
|2,865
|1,971
|Impairment charges for loans etc.
|+16
|+24
|+41
|+3
|-1
|-2
|Core earnings
|798
|821
|3,050
|3,027
|2,864
|1,969
|Result for the portfolio etc.
|-18
|-6
|+26
|+62
|-7
|-69
|Amortisation & write-downs on intan. assets
|5
|5
|20
|20
|20
|20
|Tax
|190
|194
|743
|768
|682
|385
|Net profit
|585
|616
|2,313
|2,301
|2,155
|1,495
Highlights of the first quarter of 2026
- The net profit is DKK 585 million, equivalent to a 22% p.a. return on tangible equity (ROTE)
- Earnings per share increase by 6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 to DKK 24.3 for the first quarter of 2026
- Core income is DKK 1,049 million, marginally lower than in the same period in 2025 but a 3% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2025
- Costs increase by 3% compared to the first quarter of 2025, and the cost/income ratio is 25.5%
- Continued strong credit quality means that impairment charges of DKK 16 million were carried to income in the quarter
- Highly satisfactory increase in customer numbers and growth of 14% p.a. in loans and 10% p.a. in deposits
- The ongoing DKK 500 million share buyback programme is expected to be completed in early May, after which it has been decided to initiate a new DKK 400 million programme
- The expectations for net profit for 2026 are maintained in the range DKK 2.0 - 2.4 billion
Yours sincerely
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
Attachments