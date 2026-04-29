Nasdaq Copenhagen

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Other stakeholders

29 April 2026





Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s quarterly report for the first quarter of 2026

The bank’s board of directors and general management today approved the quarterly report for the first quarter of 2026.

The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 798 million and net profit of DKK 585 million in the first quarter of the year. The net profit is equivalent to a 22% p.a. return on tangible equity.





Core earnings

(DKK million) Q1 2026 Q1 2025 2025 2024 2023 2022 Total core income 1,049 1,056 4,089 4,068 3,828 2,862 Total expenses and depreciation 267 259 1,080 1,044 963 891 Core earnings before impairment charges for loans 782 797 3,009 3,024 2,865 1,971 Impairment charges for loans etc. +16 +24 +41 +3 -1 -2 Core earnings 798 821 3,050 3,027 2,864 1,969 Result for the portfolio etc. -18 -6 +26 +62 -7 -69 Amortisation & write-downs on intan. assets 5 5 20 20 20 20 Tax 190 194 743 768 682 385 Net profit 585 616 2,313 2,301 2,155 1,495





Highlights of the first quarter of 2026

The net profit is DKK 585 million, equivalent to a 22% p.a. return on tangible equity (ROTE)

Earnings per share increase by 6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 to DKK 24.3 for the first quarter of 2026

Core income is DKK 1,049 million, marginally lower than in the same period in 2025 but a 3% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2025

Costs increase by 3% compared to the first quarter of 2025, and the cost/income ratio is 25.5%

Continued strong credit quality means that impairment charges of DKK 16 million were carried to income in the quarter

Highly satisfactory increase in customer numbers and growth of 14% p.a. in loans and 10% p.a. in deposits

The ongoing DKK 500 million share buyback programme is expected to be completed in early May, after which it has been decided to initiate a new DKK 400 million programme

The expectations for net profit for 2026 are maintained in the range DKK 2.0 - 2.4 billion





Yours sincerely

Ringkjøbing Landbobank



John Fisker

CEO

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