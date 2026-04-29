Cabka N.V. Publishes 2025 Integrated Annual Report

Amsterdam, 29 April 2026. Cabka N.V. (together with its subsidiaries “Cabka”, or the “Company”), a company specialized in transforming hard-to-recycle plastic waste into innovative Reusable Transport Packaging (RTP), listed at Euronext Amsterdam, today announces the publication of its Integrated Annual Report for the financial year 2025.

The report highlights a year of operational progress, improved financial discipline, and continued strategic execution as Cabka strengthened its foundation for long-term growth.

Throughout 2025, Cabka remained focused on improving profitability, strengthening cash generation, and enhancing operational efficiency amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. The Company also continued to diversify its revenue base and improve resilience across its business segments.

Alexander Masharov, CEO of Cabka N.V., commented:

"2025 was a year of disciplined execution for Cabka. We remained focused on strengthening the fundamentals of the business, improving operational performance, and creating greater financial flexibility. The progress we made over the past year positions us well for our next phase of growth."

The Integrated Annual Report includes Cabka’s audited financial statements for the financial year 20251, alongside an overview of the Company’s operational developments, strategic priorities, governance framework, and sustainability initiatives.

The report also includes Cabka’s sustainability statement, prepared in compliance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), reflecting the Company’s continued commitment to transparency and long-term value creation.

The 2025 Integrated Annual Report is available for download in the Investor Relations section of Cabka’s website under Reports & Presentations.

For more information, please contact:

Investor & Media contact:

investor-affairs@cabka.com

https://investors.cabka.com/

Commercial contact:

info@cabka.com

www.cabka.com

About Cabka

Cabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable transport packaging (RTP), such as pallets and large container solutions, helping to improve sustainability across the logistics chain. ECO products are mainly construction and road safety products produced exclusively out of post-consumer waste.

Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach, closing the loop from waste to recycling to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center, it has the rare industry knowledge, capability, and capacity to maximize the use of recycled plastics by bringing them back into the production loop. Cabka is fully equipped to capture value across the full chain from waste to end products.

Cabka is listed at Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 March 2022 under the CABKA ticker with international securities identification number NL00150000S7.

Disclaimer

The content of this press release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, ‘’forward-looking statements’’. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ‘’believes’’, ‘’estimates’’, ‘’plans’’, ‘’projects’’, ‘’anticipates’’, ‘’expects’’, ‘’intends’’, ‘’may’’, ‘’will’’ or ‘’should’’ or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company’s business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth, or strategies.

Readers are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise the information in this press release, including any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

This document contains information that may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse.

1 The 2025 financial results of the company have not materially changed between the pre-audited numbers presented in the press release of March 5, 2026, and the final audited financial results of the company. The preliminary results published revenues of €180.0 million, operational EBITDA of €21.1 million and a net loss of €-7.4 million, whereas the audited numbers show slightly improved revenues of €180.8 million, operational EBITDA of €21.2 million and a net loss of €-7.4 million.