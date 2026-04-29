Heimstaden AB – Q1 2026 Results

Highlights for the quarter. Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period the year before, unless otherwise stated. LTM refers to the last twelve months and captures Q2 2025 to Q1 2026.

Like-for-like rental growth of 4.2% (5.4%) and rental income of SEK 3,925 million (4,023)

Net Operating Income (NOI) margin of 70.8% (68.8%) and LTM NOI margin of 72.6% (70.9%)

Strong operating fundamentals supported a 0.8% (1%) increase in property values

Privatisation sales of SEK 2,609 million (2,641) with 634 (546) units sold at a 30.4% (24.9%) premium to book value

Real economic occupancy of 98.7% (98.3%)

Net LTV of 51.1% (55.3%) and ICR of 2.1x (1.9x)



Contact

Frederik Stentoft Berling, Media Relations +45 21 30 94 89 media@heimstaden.com



About

Heimstaden AB is a leading European residential real estate manager and investor with more than 156,000 homes across nine countries with a fair value of SEK 329 billion. We acquire, develop, and manage properties with an evergreen perspective. Heimstaden is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Read more at heimstadenab.com. Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.



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