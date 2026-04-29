Reykjavík, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (“Amaroq” or the “Company”)

Notice of Results and further details for Capital Markets Update



29 April 2026 – Amaroq Ltd. (AIM, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ, OTCQX: AMRQF), an independent mine development corporation focused on unlocking Greenland’s mineral potential, will publish its 1Q 2026 Financial Results on Wednesday, 13 May 2026.

The Company will be hosting a Capital Markets Update for investors and analysts on the same day. The event will be held in London and available via live webcast, commencing at 14:30 BST. A recording of the presentation will be made available on the Company’s website following the event.

To register for the webcast, please enter your details via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h5ac64dd

Enquiries:

Amaroq Ltd. C/O

Ed Westropp, Chief Corporate Development and Strategy Officer

+44 (0)7385 755711

ewe@amaroqminerals.com

Panmure Liberum Limited (Nominated Adviser and Corporate Broker)

Scott Mathieson

Freddie Wooding

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker)

James Asensio

Harry Rees

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Citigroup Global Markets (Sponsor)

Andrew Miller-Jones

David Herring

+44 (0) 207 986 3463

Camarco (Financial PR)

Billy Clegg

Elfie Kent

Fergus Young

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Further Information:

About Amaroq

Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.