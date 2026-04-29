Ignitis Group to present 3M 2026 results and Strategic Plan 2026–2029 on 13 May

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) will release its 3M 2026 results and Strategic Plan 2026–2029 on Wednesday, 13 May 2026. It will be followed by an earnings call for investors and analysts, which will be held on the same day at 1:00 pm Vilnius / 11:00 am London time.

To join the earnings call online, please register at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/go/Ignitis3M2026resultsandStrategicPlan2026-2029

It will be also possible to join the earnings call by phone. To access the dial-in details, please register here . After completing the registration, you will receive dial-in details on screen and via email. You will be able to dial in using the provided numbers and the unique pin or by selecting ‘Call me’ option and providing your phone details for the system to connect you automatically as the earnings call starts.

All questions of interest can be directed to the Group’s Investor Relations team in advance, after registering, or live during the earnings call.

Presentation slides will be available for download prior the call at:

https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-presentations-and-fact-sheets

The First three months 2026 interim report, Fact Sheet (in Excel) and other published documents will be available for download at:

https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-presentations-and-fact-sheets

Strategic Plan 2026–2029 will be available for download prior the call at:

https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/about-us/strategy

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt