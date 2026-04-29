NBPE Announces Notice of Annual General Meeting

NB Private Equity Partners Limited Announces the Notice of Annual General Meeting

St Peter Port, Guernsey 29 April 2026

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE” or the “Company”) announces that its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) will be held at 2.00pm on the 11 June 2026, at Oak House, Hirzel Street, St Peter Port, Guernsey.

The Notice of AGM will be dispatched to all shareholders and an electronic copy of the Notice of AGM will also be available on the Company’s website https://www.nbprivateequitypartners.com and at the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +44 20 3214 9002

Luke Mason NBPrivateMarketsIR@nb.com

Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0)20 3882 6644

Charles Gorman nbpe@kl-communications.com

Luke Dampier

Charlotte Francis

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger

Neuberger is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with approximately 3000 employees across 27 countries. The firm manages $563 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm is proud to be recognized for its commitment to its two constituents, clients and employees. Again in 2025, we were named Best Asset Manager for Institutional Investors in the US (Crisil Coalition Greenwich) and the #1 Best Place to Work in Money Management (Pensions & Investments, firms with more than 1,000 employees). Neuberger has no corporate parent or unaffiliated external shareholders. Visit www.nb.com for more information, including www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for information on awards. Data as of 31 December 2025.

Media Contacts:

US: Soogyung Jordan: Soogyung.Jordan@nb.com

EMEA: Fiona Kehily: Fiona.Kehily@nb.com

All Neuberger figures are as of 31 December 2025, unless otherwise noted, and are subject to change without notice. The firm data, including employees and assets under management, reflect the collective data of the various affiliated investment advisors who are subsidiaries of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. The company history/timeline includes the history of all the company's subsidiaries, including predecessor companies and acquisitions.

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