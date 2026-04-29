Audited annual information of AB Kauno Energija for the year 2025

 | Source: Kauno energija Kauno energija

We hereby provide Consolidated and Company’s financial statements of AB Kauno Energija (company code 235014830) for the year 2025, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards accredited for use in European Union, herewith Consolidated Annual Report and Conclusion of Independent Auditor, approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Above mentioned documents also can be found on Company's website http://www.kaunoenergija.lt.

Loreta Miliauskienė, Head of the Economic Department, l.miliauskiene@kaunoenergija.lt

Attachments


Attachments

abkaunoenergija-2025-12-31-en Kauno Energija Independent auditor's report_2025
GlobeNewswire

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