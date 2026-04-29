Vectorworks, Inc. Expands European Presence with New Office Locations in Germany and Switzerland

Columbia, MD, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc., part of the Nemetschek Group, is thrilled to announce the establishment of two new corporate offices in Germany and Switzerland to further support its growing customer base and deepen its commitment to designers in the DACH region.

Through the acquisition of longtime distribution partners, ComputerWorks GmbH and the CAD division of ComputerWorks AG, Vectorworks is establishing a stronger European hub that builds on ComputerWorks’ in-depth market expertise, dedicated technical support, and robust sales infrastructure developed over decades of service to German-speaking designers. As part of this transformation, which is expected to be completed on May 4, ComputerWorks in Germany will be renamed to Vectorworks Germany GmbH. ComputerWorks AG will spin off its CAD division to establish Vectorworks Switzerland AG, while the remaining business will continue as ComputerWorks AG.

“For many years, ComputerWorks has represented Vectorworks to thousands of designers and planners in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland,” said Vectorworks CEO Jason Pletcher. “By bringing ComputerWorks into the Vectorworks family, we are not only expanding our presence in these specific countries, but also combining the strength of a global product organization with the expertise of trusted local professionals. This will enable us to help our customers move faster, collaborate more effectively, and deliver superior designs.”

For over three decades, ComputerWorks has served as the authorized distributor of Vectorworks software in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, tailoring the product line and complementary solutions to meet regional needs. In addition to software localization and development for the DACH region and other European markets, the company has provided training, consulting, and technical support to professionals across architecture, interiors, landscape, and entertainment design.

With this integration, customers in Germany, Switzerland, and the broader DACH region will benefit from closer alignment between local expertise and global product development. This will help ensure that features, content, and workflows better reflect regional standards while improving access to training, support, and professional services. The acquisition also strengthens the feedback loop between customers and product teams, enabling more responsive innovation and a more consistent, high-quality user experience.

“Designers in the DACH region face complex projects, demanding clients, and evolving regulations. They need partners who understand both the local context and global tools,” said Alexander Meier, CEO of Vectorworks Germany. “Becoming part of Vectorworks enables our team to bring our deep understanding of customer needs across all disciplines directly to the people building the software. Together, we can shape features, content, and services that reflect how our customers work today and where they want to go tomorrow.”

“With more than 30 years of development experience, we know that true innovation begins with a deep understanding of local needs and workflows,” said Andreas Hängärtner, CEO of Vectorworks Switzerland. “When that local insight is amplified through international collaboration and presented on a global stage, it creates new opportunities for our users to design with greater confidence and impact.”

In addition to its headquarters in the United States and offices in Newbury, England, Sydney, Australia, Tokyo, Japan, and Vancouver, Canada, Vectorworks has a network of over 30 distributors worldwide, with its software available in 11 languages, equipping designers across the globe with exceptional tools to design without limits.

The Vectorworks Germany office is located in Lörrach, Germany, and the Vectorworks Switzerland office is located in Basel, Switzerland. More information about Vectorworks can be found at vectorworks.net. ComputerWorks AG in Switzerland will continue to serve its trusted partners in the consumer electronics market, along with business software solutions for SME in its current location in Münchenstein, Kt. Baselland.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and design, and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Professionals worldwide are using Vectorworks on Mac and Windows to create, connect, and influence the next generation of design. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, Germany, and Switzerland, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

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