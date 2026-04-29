Ndovesha AI Launches Unified AI Agent Platform for Marketing, Content Creation and Digital Growth

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ndovesha AI today announced the expansion of its all-in-one AI agent platform designed to help businesses, entrepreneurs and creators generate marketing assets, automate content production and accelerate digital growth through specialized AI-powered agents.

Built for speed and accessibility, Ndovesha AI brings together multiple intelligent agents in one workspace, enabling users to generate social media post images, social media ad creatives, social media carousels, social media videos, flyers, logos, captions, landing pages, websites, presentations and blog articles, all through AI-assisted workflows.

As businesses increasingly adopt AI marketing automation, generative AI tools and AI business agents, Ndovesha AI positions itself as a practical growth platform for organizations seeking faster content production and lower creative costs.

“Businesses need more than AI chat tools, they need outcome-driven AI agents that produce real marketing assets,” said Joseph Muchoki, Founder of Ndovesha AI. “Our mission is to help businesses build, launch and scale faster using specialized AI agents in one platform.”

The platform’s growing suite of agents includes a Prompt Generator, Social Media Post Image Generator, AI Ad Creative Generator, AI Carousel Generator, AI Video Content Agent, Flyer Design Generator, AI Logo Maker, Caption Generator, AI Landing Page Builder, AI Website Builder, Presentation Generator and AI Blog Writer.

Designed for startups, SMEs, agencies and enterprise teams, Ndovesha AI supports use cases ranging from campaign execution and branding to website development and content marketing.

With demand rising for AI agents for business, AI marketing tools, website generation AI, AI design automation, AI content generation, and digital marketing automation, Ndovesha AI aims to make advanced AI capabilities practical and accessible for growth-focused organizations across Africa and beyond.

Industry analysts continue to point to growing adoption of autonomous AI agents, AI workflow automation, and agentic AI platforms as major drivers of the next wave of business productivity. Ndovesha AI is positioning itself at the center of that shift.

Ndovesha AI is now available to businesses seeking to streamline marketing production, launch digital assets faster and scale with AI-powered agents.

Keywords: AI Agents, Agentic AI, AI Marketing Automation, Generative AI, AI Content Creation, AI Website Builder, AI Landing Page Builder, Social Media AI Tools, AI Design Generator, AI Business Automation, Marketing AI Agents, Autonomous Agents, Digital Marketing Automation, Prompt Engineering, AI for SMEs.

Media Contact

Ndovesha AI

Email: joseph@ndovesha.com

Website: https://ndovesha.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aeb7c187-35a5-4ee7-8350-80a1e3fa289b