Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — April 29, 2025

COMBINED GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

OF MAY 20, 2026

Availability of preliminary documents

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) informs its shareholders that its Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 3:00 pm at Dassault Systèmes’ headquarters, 10 rue Marcel Dassault – 78140 Vélizy-Villacoublay.

The preliminary notification stating the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on April 13, 2026, and is available on Dassault Systèmes’ website at the following address: https://investor.3ds.com/shareholders-meeting/home.

The convening notice stating the agenda is published on April 29, 2026 in the BALO and will be made available at the foregoing address.

Documents and information relating to this meeting and especially information provided by the article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial code, are available to the shareholders at the foregoing internet address. They will also be available at Dassault Systèmes’ headquarters.

Shareholders are invited to consult the Dassault Systèmes’ 2025 Universal Registration Document, filed on March 31, 2026 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) and available on Dassault Systèmes’ website at the forgoing internet address. It provides a major part of information mentioned in the article R.225-83 of the French Commercial code.

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ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. Through the 3DEXPERIENCE platform,

AI-powered, science-based virtual twins help 390,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations Team FTI Consulting

Marie Dumas: Arnaud de Cheffontaines: +33 1 47 03 69 48

+33 1 61 62 70 92 Jamie Ricketts: +44 20 3727 1600

investors@3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate / France

Arnaud Malherbe / Déborah Cobbi

+33 1 61 62 87 73 / +33 1 61 62 70 83

arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com / deborah.cobbi@3ds.com

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