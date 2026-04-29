Sampo plc, press release, 29 April 2026 at 10:00 am EEST

Sampo Group's results for January-March 2026 will be published on 6 May 2026

Sampo Group will publish the Interim Statement for January–March 2026 on 6 May around 8:30 am Finnish time (6:30 am UK time). The report and investor presentation will be available at www.sampo.com/result.

Conference call

6 May at 10:30 am Finnish time (8:30 am UK time)

To ask questions, please join the teleconference by registering using the following link:

https://events.inderes.com/sampo/q1-2026-jql3h6xatr/dial-in

Upon registration, you will receive phone numbers as well as a conference ID and user ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question, please dial #5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

Group CEO Morten Thorsrud, Group CFO Lars Kufall Beck, and Interim Head of IR Mirko Hurmerinta will attend the conference call for investors and analysts.

The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result. A recorded version will later be available at the same address.



SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications

Further information:

Mirko Hurmerinta

Interim Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0032

Media contacts:

media@sampo.fi

Distribution:

The principal media

www.sampo.com