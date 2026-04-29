Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Size to Hit USD 35.73 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Size & Growth Outlook:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Autonomous Construction Equipment Market size was valued at USD 15.11 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 35.73 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.99% during 2026–2035.”

Global Construction Labor Shortages and Safety Imperatives to Propel Market Expansion Globally

An important structural pull factor for self-governed and partially self-governed construction machines that can function effectively without requiring the full number of human operators is the growing shortage of skilled construction labor, which is brought on by the aging population in developed nations, difficult working conditions, and competition from other industries. Because they remove the possibility of human participation when operating construction equipment and working in dangerous environments, such as harsh weather and rough terrain, autonomous machines aid in addressing the major concerns regarding the safety of the construction sector. The need for autonomous capability is further compounded by the growing number of government safety laws that prescribe appropriate distances between workers and heavy construction machinery.

Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 15.11 billion

: 15.11 billion Market Size by 2035 : 35.73 billion

: 35.73 billion CAGR : 8.99% during 2026–2035

: 8.99% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Caterpillar Inc.

Bobcat Company

CNH Industrial America LLC

Komatsu Ltd.

AB Volvo

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Sany Group

Royal Truck & Equipment

TOPCON CORPORATION

Built Robotics

Deere & Company (John Deere)

Doosan Infracore

Trimble Inc.

Leica Geosystems AG

Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd.

Komatsu Mining Corp.

JCB

Liebherr Group

XCMG Group

Cognex Corporation

Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Autonomy (Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous)

• By Type (Earth Moving Equipment, Construction Vehicles, Material Handling Equipment, Concrete and Road Construction Equipment)

• By Application (Road Construction, Building Construction, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

Road construction dominated the Autonomous Construction Equipment Market with over 42% application share in 2025, owing to the appropriateness of high-quality tasks involved in road construction for autonomous equipment. The Building Construction segment will see growth at the fastest pace from 2026 to 2035, with increasing rates of urbanization around the world driving up demand for construction firms in search of automation technologies.

By Autonomy

The semi-autonomous equipment segment dominated the Autonomous Construction Equipment Market with over 62% market share in 2025, due to its commercial viability and widespread adoption in the industry. The fully autonomous category is expected to have the highest growth rate during 2026-2035 due to advancements in artificial intelligence globally.

Regional Insights:

Due to significant investments in infrastructure projects, highly developed ecosystems of OEMs, such as Caterpillar and Deere & Company, and labor shortages in the construction sector in both the United States and Canada that are driving toward greater autonomy in machinery use, North America is one of the biggest markets for autonomous construction equipment in 2025.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the autonomous construction equipment market between 2026 and 2035 due to the region's massive infrastructure development investments, rapid urbanization, which has resulted in enormous amounts of construction work, and government-sponsored smart construction initiatives.

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Recent Developments:

In 2024 , Caterpillar expanded its autonomous haulage system to new mine sites, with the system surpassing one billion tonnes of material moved globally demonstrating exceptional operational reliability and commercial scale of autonomous heavy equipment deployment.

, Caterpillar expanded its autonomous haulage system to new mine sites, with the system surpassing one billion tonnes of material moved globally demonstrating exceptional operational reliability and commercial scale of autonomous heavy equipment deployment. In 2024, Komatsu launched its next-generation autonomous dump truck with enhanced AI-based obstacle detection and route optimization capabilities, advancing fully autonomous haulage system performance for mining and large-scale construction applications.

Exclusive Sections of the Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION METRICS – helps you uncover innovation opportunities through insights on adoption of AI-driven analytics, IoT sensors, automation systems, and cloud-based Autonomous Construction Equipment platforms.

– helps you uncover innovation opportunities through insights on adoption of AI-driven analytics, IoT sensors, automation systems, and cloud-based Autonomous Construction Equipment platforms. CAPACITY UTILIZATION & FARM PRODUCTIVITY METRICS – helps you identify efficiency gains through analysis of yield improvement, resource optimization (water, fertilizers, feed), and system deployment across different farm sizes.

– helps you identify efficiency gains through analysis of yield improvement, resource optimization (water, fertilizers, feed), and system deployment across different farm sizes. SUPPLY CHAIN & DEPLOYMENT EFFICIENCY INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate operational resilience through tracking of system deployment rates, integration across farm types, and adoption in precision farming, livestock, and greenhouse applications.

– helps you evaluate operational resilience through tracking of system deployment rates, integration across farm types, and adoption in precision farming, livestock, and greenhouse applications. MARKET CONCENTRATION & COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge competitive intensity through CR5 market share analysis, vendor positioning, and investment trends among leading Autonomous Construction Equipment solution providers.

– helps you gauge competitive intensity through CR5 market share analysis, vendor positioning, and investment trends among leading Autonomous Construction Equipment solution providers. INVESTMENT & RETURN ON INVESTMENT (ROI) METRICS – helps you assess financial viability through insights on average spending per farm, revenue growth trends, and ROI timelines for Autonomous Construction Equipment technology adoption.

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