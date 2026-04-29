Dietary Supplements Market Driven by Health and Nutrition Demand

Ottawa, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising health awareness and increasing focus on preventive healthcare are driving the growth of the dietary supplements market.

What is the Dietary Supplements Market Size in 2026?

The global dietary supplements market size is valued at USD 218.88 billion in 2026 and is expected to be worth USD 430.39 billion by 2035, with a robust CAGR of 7.78% from 2026 to 2035. The dietary supplements market is expanding due to rising preventive healthcare awareness, ageing populations, fitness trends, & surging demand for immunity-boosting nutrition products.

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Dietary Supplements Market Key Takeaways

By ingredient, the vitamin segment held the largest share, accounting for 31.80% of total revenue in 2025.

The botanical ingredients segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.95% during the forecast period.

Proteins and amino acids are expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.36% from 2026 to 2035.

In terms of form, tablets dominated the market with a 32.63% revenue share in 2025.

The liquid form segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.40% between 2026 and 2035.

By application, the immunity segment is forecast to register a CAGR of approximately 6.87%.

By type, OTC (over-the-counter) supplements led the market with a 77.28% revenue share in 2025.

The prescribed dietary supplements segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.47% over the forecast period.

Among end-users, adults accounted for the highest revenue share at 45.96% in 2025.

By distribution channel, offline sales dominated with a revenue share exceeding 68.90% in 2025.

By function, the additional supplements segment captured around 52.61% of total revenue in 2025.

Dietary Supplements Market Segments Revenue Analysis From 2022 to 2024



Dietary Supplements Market Revenue, By Type, 2022 to 2024 (USD Billion)

Type 2022 2023 2024 OTC 128.1 136.8 146.2 Prescribed 36.1 39.4 43.0

Dietary Supplements Market Revenue, By Function, 2022 to 2024 (USD Billion)

Function 2022 2023 2024 Additional supplements 87.7 93.4 99.5 Medicinal supplements 52.5 56.5 60.9 Sports nutrition 24.0 26.3 28.8

Dietary Supplements Market Revenue, By Ingredient, 2022 to 2024 (USD Billion)

Ingradient 2022 2023 2024 Vitamins 52.6 56.2 60.2 Minerals 23.9 25.7 27.7 Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates 17.6 18.6 19.7 Omega Fatty Acids 20.3 21.9 23.7 Botanicals 16.3 17.7 19.2 Proteins & Amino Acids 18.7 20.2 21.8 Others 14.7 15.8 16.9

Dietary Supplements Market Revenue, By Form, 2022 to 2024 (USD Billion)

Form 2022 2023 2024 Capsules 35.4 37.7 40.3 Tablets 53.2 57.3 61.7 Gummies 17.8 19.5 21.3 Soft gels 21.3 22.9 24.8 Liquids 5.7 6.2 6.7 Powders 19.8 21.1 22.4 Others 11.1 11.5 12.0

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Nutritional Gaps are Driving the Sales of Dietary Supplements

The overall dietary supplements market growth is driven by persistent dietary deficiencies and by the increasing use of dietary supplements to fill in dietary gaps. According to government-sponsored statistics, approximately 57 per cent of U.S. adults regularly take dietary supplements; thus, their rising usage is a resounding indication that they have become widely accepted as a means of maintaining health. Alongside, ongoing nutrient deficiencies among adults, particularly in emerging countries, like specific deficiencies of iron & vitamin A & iodine deficiencies, fuel the next-generation dietary supplements. Moreover, broadening focus on preventive nutrition, as the globe is facing a notable rise in the number of hospitalizations related to vitamin deficiencies, impacts the entire demand.

Market Opportunity

According to the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements, more than half of adults & roughly one-third of children use dietary supplements to meet their nutritional needs & boost their overall well-being. Gradually accelerating rates of lifestyle-related diseases & the prevalence of micronutrient deficiencies, especially among urban populations, are creating an emerging opportunity for the dietary supplements market. Furthermore, the leading firms are moving towards the development of the latest, convenient options, such as oral thin films, gummies, & liquid supplements, which offer increased bioavailability. With an emphasis on functional & plant-based ingredients, the market will have a vital opportunity in AI & biotech breakthroughs, which are fueling custom supplements based on individual health goals, genetic profiles, & lifestyle.

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How Big is the Size of Asia Pacific Dietary Supplements Market in 2026?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. dietary supplements market size is valued at USD 85.36 billion in 2026 and is predicted to reach around USD 190.46 billion by 2035, growing at a significant CAGR of 9.31% from 2026 to 2035.

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What Made the Asia-Pacific the Dominant in the Dietary Supplements Market in 2025?

In 2025, the Asia Pacific registered dominance in the market, due to the size of its indigenous populations & their expanding awareness of health & enhancing their nutritional systems based on traditional forms of nutrition. However, countries such as China & India are experiencing a greater demand for herbal & immune-boosting dietary supplements, along with the use of traditional methods of nutrition, e.g., Ayurveda, to continue propelling the growth of these products. In addition, the increase in the middle class & the progression in popularity of e-commerce as an avenue of purchasing dietary supplements offer additional opportunities for customers to purchase dietary supplements. Finally, consistent government initiatives are impelling the continued use of preventive health care or nutraceuticals, facilitate solidify the position for the APAC region.

Indian Market Trends

In the dietary supplements market, India held a major share in 2025, as it is fostering a trend of traditional Indian herbs, including Ashwagandha, Shilajit, & Amla, into modern supplement formats, i.e. capsules/powders. Also, India is demanding protein supplements for muscle recovery & metabolic health, with a key step towards ‘low-sugar’ & clean-label formulations.

For instance,

In October 2025, Neulife raised $1 million in seed funding to evolve novel products, bolster clinical research, & expand its protein portfolio. (Source - https://www.indianstartuptimes.com)

How will North America Expand Fastest in the Dietary Supplements Market in the Studied Period?

North America is predicted to witness rapid expansion in the coming era, because of the continuing growth & interest in preventive health care, with a major trend of personalizing nutrition using dietary supplements. Specifically, the U.S. has the highest growth in product demand for dietary supplements, e.g., vitamins, probiotics, & plant-based dietary supplements, among other similar items. In addition, companies like Amway & Herbalife are developing dietary supplements powered with scientific evidence to assist their efficacy. Besides this, continuous innovation in clean-label & organic products provides more opportunities for consumers with a wider variety of dietary supplements.

For instance,

In April 2026, Univar Solutions LLC announced a new alliance between its Foodology by Univar Solutions business & Genu-in, a JBS company, to empower access to Genu-in's full range of gelatin & hydrolyzed collagen ingredients. (Source - https://www.prnewswire.com/)

What is U.S. Dietary Supplements Market?

The U.S. dietary supplements market continues to demonstrate strong growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness of preventive healthcare, rising demand for immunity-boosting products, and expanding adoption of personalized nutrition. The market is valued at tens of billions of USD in 2025 and is projected to grow steadily over the next decade at a robust CAGR, supported by innovation in functional ingredients, clean-label products, and e-commerce distribution channels.

Rising health consciousness, particularly post-pandemic, has significantly accelerated demand for vitamins, minerals, herbal supplements, and protein-based products across diverse consumer groups.

U.S. Dietary Supplements Market Key Takeaways

By ingredient, the vitamins segment dominated the market, holding a 44.6% share in 2025.

The botanical segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

In terms of form, tablets accounted for the largest share at 32.7% in 2025.

By type, OTC (over-the-counter) supplements led the market with a 74% share in 2025.

The prescribed supplements segment is projected to expand at a notable CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period.

By function, the additional supplements segment captured the highest share of 54.5% in 2025.

By application, the energy and weight management segment held over 20% of the market share in 2025.

The prenatal health supplements segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, offline sales dominated with a 68% market share in 2025.

The online segment is forecast to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period.

By end-user, adults represented the largest segment, accounting for 46% of the market share in 2025.

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U.S. Market Segmentation

The dietary supplements market is broadly segmented based on product type, form, application, and distribution channel:

By Product Type:

Vitamins and minerals dominate the market due to their widespread daily usage, followed by herbal supplements, amino acids, and specialty supplements targeting specific health conditions.

Vitamins and minerals dominate the market due to their widespread daily usage, followed by herbal supplements, amino acids, and specialty supplements targeting specific health conditions. By Form:

Tablets and capsules account for the largest share owing to convenience and longer shelf life, while powders and gummies are witnessing rapid growth due to consumer preference for easy consumption and taste.

Tablets and capsules account for the largest share owing to convenience and longer shelf life, while powders and gummies are witnessing rapid growth due to consumer preference for easy consumption and taste. By Application:

General health remains the leading segment, while segments such as immunity support, bone & joint health, digestive health, and sports nutrition are expanding rapidly.

General health remains the leading segment, while segments such as immunity support, bone & joint health, digestive health, and sports nutrition are expanding rapidly. By Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies and drug stores hold a significant share; however, online platforms are the fastest-growing channel due to convenience, product variety, and direct-to-consumer marketing strategies.

Key Players

The U.S. dietary supplements market is highly competitive, with the presence of several established and emerging players focusing on innovation, product diversification, and strategic partnerships. Key companies are investing heavily in research and development to introduce high-quality, science-backed formulations and clean-label products.

Major Players in the U.S. Market Include:

Amway Corporation

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Nestlé Health Science

Pfizer Inc.

Glanbia plc

GNC Holdings LLC

Nature’s Bounty (Nestlé)

These companies are strengthening their market position through mergers, acquisitions, and expansion into personalized nutrition and digital health platforms.

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U.S. Market Trends

The U.S. is estimated to grow at a rapid CAGR in the dietary supplements market. Especially, the FDA's Human Foods Program (HFP) is preferring the modernization of dietary supplement oversight in 2026, with a focus on stringent incorporation of safety standards.

For instance,

In March 2026, Naturonel rolled out its novel line of plant-based dietary supplements produced in the United States & third-party tested for purity and potency. (Source - https://finance.yahoo.com/)

Dietary supplements are ingestible products that are not consumed as part of a regular meal and contain one or more ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, amino acids, herbs, or other botanicals. They are used to complement the diet by enhancing overall nutrient intake. These supplements provide concentrated sources of nutrients including vitamins, minerals, and enzymes and are commonly available in forms such as capsules, tablets, liquids, and powders.

As illustrated in the referenced data, nearly 8 out of 10 individuals in the United States approximately 79% reported consuming dietary supplements, based on a survey conducted between October 2024 and September 2025. Among these, vitamins emerged as the most widely used category, with 66% of respondents indicating they had taken them within the past 12 months. Additionally, vitamin and mineral supplements remain highly popular, with more than 33% and 24% of consumers reporting usage, respectively.

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Dietary Supplements Market Insights

Report Metrics Details Market Size in 2025 USD 203.42 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 218.88 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 430.39 Billion Market Growth (2026 – 2035) 7.78% CAGR Dominating Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR from 2026 to 2035 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Ingredient, Form, Application, End User, Type, Distribution Channel and Function, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

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Segmental Insights

Ingredient Insights

Why did the Vitamins Segment Lead the Dietary Supplements Market in 2025?

In 2025, the vitamins segment captured the largest share because of their broader applications to support the immune system, bone health, & overall wellness. Many individuals are leveraging daily multivitamins for preventative health care, due to their robust evidence base & easy accessibility. As more people become health-conscious & adopt habits of routine supplementation, the vitamins segment's dominance is further solidified across all age groups.

Whereas the botanical segment is anticipated to expand rapidly, as more consumers are transitioning toward plant-based & naturally-derived solutions for health and wellness. Herbal ingredients such as turmeric, Ashwagandha, & ginseng are becoming increasingly popular in terms of their ability to support immunity, assist in relieving stress & general wellness through holistic approaches. Alongside, the rising demand for clean-label products & an extensive inclination toward traditional remedies are impacting the demand for this category.

Form Insights

How did the Tablets Segment Dominate the Dietary Supplements Market in 2025?

The tablets segment held the majority of the dietary supplements market share in 2025 because they provide convenience, with a long shelf life, & allow precise dosing. Also, they are easy to store, transport, & consume, thus making them very appealing for all ages. In addition, manufacturers benefit from their low production expenditures when manufacturing tablets in large quantities, along with a stable formulation that enables expanded distribution around the globe.

However, the liquid supplements segment is predicted to witness the fastest growth, as they offer quick absorption & provide improved benefits from their consumption. These kinds of products are specifically attractive to children, older adults, and people who have difficulty swallowing. The increasing number of people who want tailored nutrition, functional beverages, & clean label products is all contributing to the faster adoption of liquid supplement format.

Application Insights

Why the Weight Management and Energy Supplements Segment Led the Market in 2025?

The weight management and energy supplements segment dominated the dietary supplements market in 2025. A growing obesity issue & active lifestyles are fueling the popularity of these supplements. Also, many consumers are turning to products that optimize their metabolism, energy levels, & ability to reach their fitness goals. A rise in gym attendance, as well as a higher interest in performance-enhancing nutritional supplements, also supports the rapid expansion of the energy and weight category.

The prenatal health supplements segment is estimated to grow fastest in the coming years. Prenatal health supplements are booming, with an immersive growth in awareness regarding nutrition for mothers-to-be and their unborn children. Many women are taking supplements that facilitate sources of folic acid, iron, & DHA during pregnancy. Ongoing healthcare education, outreach, & an emphasis on emerging good early nutrition are fostering the rapid progression of this application category.

Type Insights

How Did the Over The Counter (OTC) Segment Lead the Dietary Supplements Market in 2025?

In 2025, the over the counter (OTC) segment was dominant in the market as more individuals are managing their own health without the guidance of a physician. This trend has been aided by the expansion of easy access to the supplements via pharmacies, grocery stores, & online. In addition to the convenience of OTC supplements, the strengthened awareness of the need for preventive healthcare & the increased consumer interest in supplementation to boost immunity are boosting the consumption of OTC supplements across the world.

The prescribed segment is anticipated to show the fastest growth, as a result of health professionals making more recommendations for targeted nutrition. Healthcare professionals are increasingly prescribing dietary supplements to address deficiencies, chronic illnesses, & recovery from procedures. The rise of lifestyle obesity & the customized nutrition trend has driven up the need for prescribed dietary supplements.

Function Insights

Which Function Segment Dominated the Dietary Supplements Market in 2025?

The additional supplements segment captured a dominant share in 2025, as they support general health & wellness vitamins, minerals, and daily nutritional boosters. With broadening awareness about preventative health, more people are routinely taking these supplements. These products are typically considered over-the-counter & available without a prescription, making them an integral part of everyday health management.

On the other hand, the medicinal supplements segment is predicted to see the highest growth during 2026-2035, with consumers' significant interest in supplements with targeted health benefits like disease management & recovering from a medical issue. Consumers are looking for condition-specific supplements that target concerns, like bone health, heart health, and metabolic disease. As well, as more clinical studies support the use of these products & healthcare professionals continue to recommend them, the high growth of this market segment will persist.

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Procurement (Farms, Fisheries, etc.) : This stage involves sourcing and managing plant-, animal-, and mineral-based ingredients used in dietary supplement production.

Key players: DSM-Firmenich, Archer Daniels Midland, BASF SE

: This stage involves sourcing and managing plant-, animal-, and mineral-based ingredients used in dietary supplement production. DSM-Firmenich, Archer Daniels Midland, BASF SE Processing and Preservation : Raw materials undergo processes such as extraction, encapsulation, and preservation to maintain nutrient integrity and extend shelf life.

Key players: Nestlé Health Science, Herbalife Nutrition, Sirio Pharma

: Raw materials undergo processes such as extraction, encapsulation, and preservation to maintain nutrient integrity and extend shelf life. Nestlé Health Science, Herbalife Nutrition, Sirio Pharma Quality Testing and Certification : This step includes rigorous laboratory testing and third-party verification to ensure product purity, potency, safety, and regulatory compliance.

Key players: Eurofins Scientific, SGS, Intertek Group

: This step includes rigorous laboratory testing and third-party verification to ensure product purity, potency, safety, and regulatory compliance. Eurofins Scientific, SGS, Intertek Group Packaging and Branding : Focuses on designing protective packaging and clear labeling to enhance product safety, consumer trust, and brand recognition.

Key players: Amcor plc, Berry Global, Sealed Air

: Focuses on designing protective packaging and clear labeling to enhance product safety, consumer trust, and brand recognition. Amcor plc, Berry Global, Sealed Air Cold Chain Logistics and Storage : Ensures temperature-controlled transportation and storage of sensitive supplements to preserve quality and effectiveness.

Key players: Americold Logistics, Lineage Logistics, Maersk

: Ensures temperature-controlled transportation and storage of sensitive supplements to preserve quality and effectiveness. Americold Logistics, Lineage Logistics, Maersk Waste Management and Recycling: Involves responsible disposal, recycling, and management of waste generated during manufacturing and packaging processes.

Key players: Daniels Sharpsmart, Saahas Zero Waste, Hahn Plastics

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Competitive Landscape

Bayer

NBTY Inc

Bionova Lifesciences

Nu Skin Enterprises

Carlyle Group

Pfizer

Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques

Glanbia

Herbalife International

Abbott Laboratories

GlaxoSmithKline

Nature's Sunshine Forms

Amway

Archer Daniels Midland

What are the Recent Developments in the Dietary Supplements Market?

In April 2026, Bovita Health rolled out a premium colostrum-based wellness line, coupling colostrum with thoughtfully selected ingredients, like postbiotics & creatine. ( Source- https://nutraceuticalbusinessreview.com/ )

) In April 2026, Hormify launched its transparent, research-based dietary supplement formulated to help hormonal balance, mood, & energy. ( Source - https://www.manilatimes.net )

) In March 2026, AstaReal AB launched a vegan vitamin D3+K2 supplement derived from lichen to offer a sustainable option to lanolin while supporting bone, muscle, & immune health through clinically backed ingredients. ( Source - https://www.nutritioninsight.com )

) In October 2025, Lonza Capsugel unveiled Organicaps, a USDA-certified plant-based pullulan capsule in North America, with a high oxygen barrier, stability, & non-reactive properties to assist growing demand for organic dietary supplements. (Source- https://www.nutritioninsight.com/)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Ingredient

Vitamins

Minerals

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Omega Fatty Acids

Botanicals

Proteins & Amino Acids

Others



By Form

Capsules

Tablets

Gummies

Soft gels

Liquids

Powders

Others



By Application

Energy & Weight Management

Bone & Joint Health

Diabetes

General Health

Immunity

Cardiac Health

Gastrointestinal Health

Anti-cancer

Lungs Detox/Cleanse

Sexual Health

Brain/Mental Health

Skin/Hair/Nails

Insomnia

Anti-aging

Menopause

Prenatal Health

Others



By Type

OTC

Prescribed

By Function

Additional supplements

Medicinal supplements

Sports nutrition



By Geography

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



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