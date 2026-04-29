DDPAI Hosts Vision Experience in Istanbul, Showcasing Next-Generation Z Series and N Series Dashcam Innovation

 | Source: DDPAI Technology Co., Ltd DDPAI Technology Co., Ltd

Shenzhen

ISTANBUL, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global smart dashcam brand DDPAI successfully hosted its Vision Experience in Istanbul under the theme “Ultimate Image, Always Protected”. The event brought together media, creators, and partners to not only witness but also deeply engage with the brand’s latest innovations in intelligent imaging technology.

DDPAI Technology Co., Ltd

As a leading innovator in the smart dashcam industry, DDPAI continues to expand its global footprint across over 120 countries and regions, supported by more than 15,000 retail partners and nearly 10 million users worldwide. Backed by a 12,000-square-meter self-operated manufacturing facility, DDPAI integrates the entire product lifecycle. The brand has achieved top rankings across multiple platforms in key global markets across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, earning strong recognition from media and users alike.

DDPAI Technology Co., Ltd

Z90 Master: Flagship Triple Vision, Full Digital Clarity

At the heart of the newly launched Z Series is the Z90 Master, DDPAI’s flagship model featuring an industry-leading triple-channel imaging system. It delivers dual 4K front and rear recording, combined with a 3K interior camera enhanced by AI portrait and infrared night vision. Powered by proprietary πLink technology, it ensures full-digital transmission, lossless image quality, and 24/7 parking monitoring via 4G connectivity.

DDPAI Technology Co., Ltd

Z60T: Evolution in Every Frame

Positioned as a highly competitive option, the Z60T features a 4K + 2K + 1K 3-channel setup supported by Triple HDR. The cabin camera includes AI Portrait enhancement, while the snapLink connection ensures fast installation. With 4G connectivity and a supercapacitor system, it is an ideal entry point for multi-channel innovation.

DDPAI Technology Co., Ltd

N5 Pro: Smart Vision, Compact Power

The N5 Pro is a major upgrade for drivers seeking dependable daily performance. It features 4K front + 2K rear recording, an upgraded Radar Quick Wake parking mode, and adds 4G connectivity, delivering a more responsive driving experience.

With the successful Vision Experience in Istanbul, DDPAI remains committed to deepening its investment in Türkiye, building a more connected and intelligent driving ecosystem.

DDPAI Technology Co., Ltd

About DDPAI

Founded in 2013, DDPAI is committed to enriching travel and lifestyles through innovative mobility solutions. For more information, please visit DDPAI Official Website.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d592aea-b8c8-41cb-8a35-569cfcda819c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3694a51-9fa6-4dc4-87c8-68553c0c2573

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69d3c053-7e53-4e89-9c6e-89d3a736cc8c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c0ffa31-adc2-4715-a435-c33a41a81c17

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb55a5e3-b65b-4b0e-b717-ee2423ad8381

 

            




    

        


        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                DDPAI
                            
                            
                                smart dashcam
                            
                            
                                Z90 Master
                            
                            
                                N5 Pro
                            
                            
                                Vision Experience
                            
                            
                                Istanbul
                            

                



        




    

        

        
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