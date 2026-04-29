Toobit Introduces Futures Position Vouchers, Combining Exchange-Backed Margin with 100% Profit Gains





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today launches its Futures Position Voucher to address the growing demand for risk-managed entry points in the derivatives market.

By providing traders with exchange-backed margin, the voucher facilitates secure market engagement and allows them to carry out strategies in a real-time environment without the requirement of upfront personal capital.

Key Features of the Futures Position Voucher

Principal protection: Traders can open positions using margin provided by the exchange, ensuring zero risk to their existing balances.

100% profit retention: All gains generated from successful trades are fully credited to the trader's account, with no profit-sharing requirements or hidden fees.

Full interface access: The voucher supports standard operations such as stop-loss and take-profit, allowing traders to navigate the interface and manage positions just as they would with their own capital.

Built-in safeguards: The vouchers utilize Isolated Margin Mode to ensure that each position remains independent, providing a secure way to participate in the market without affecting other assets.





The Futures Position Voucher feature is now available on the Toobit web and mobile application. Traders can access and activate their vouchers in Rewards Hub. For more detailed information on usage rules and eligibility, please visit the official guide.

The launch comes as crypto derivatives reach 78% of total exchange volume, with perpetual contract activity seeing a 14% year-over-year increase in retail participation.

While market liquidity has reached record highs in 2026, over 60% of emerging traders cite capital risk as the main barrier to entry. The introduction of platform-backed margin serves as a direct response to these market conditions, providing a path for entry that does not require personal principal.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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