Sulfur Market Size to Hit 111.44 Mn Metric Tons by 2031 Driven by ULSD Regulations & Rising Fertilizer Demand, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global sulfur market is on a steady upward trend, with volumes rising from 88.74 million metric tons in 2026 and is projected to hit 111.44 million metric tons by 2031, reflecting a 4.66% CAGR. Asia-Pacific continues to lead both production and consumption due to high agricultural needs, expanding refining capacity, and industrial growth. Solid sulfur remains the preferred form for transport because it is safer and more cost-efficient than molten sulfur, which requires specialized handling.

While large oil and gas players dominate supply through by-product recovery, niche players are investing in high-purity sulfur for advanced applications. Environmental restrictions and handling costs remain challenges, but overall market expansion remains firm through 2031.

Sulfur Market Trends and Insights

Rising Demand from Fertilizer Manufacturing

Sustained focus on global food security is keeping fertilizer manufacturing strong, which continues to be a major pull for sulfur demand. Countries like India and China are supporting nutrient use through subsidies and soil improvement programs, while Southeast Asia’s agricultural expansion adds further momentum. The shift toward precision farming is also increasing the use of sulfur-enriched formulations, helping balance demand across regions.

Rising Refining Activity Driven by Cleaner Fuel Norms

Stricter fuel standards are pushing refineries to remove more sulfur during processing, increasing its availability as a by-product. Ongoing investments in refining infrastructure across key regions are ensuring a consistent supply stream, improving accessibility in markets that previously faced shortages.

Higher Consumption in Rubber and Tire Manufacturing

The recovery in tire production, along with the rise of electric vehicles, is boosting sulfur use in rubber processing. Stronger and more durable tire requirements are raising sulfur intensity, while expanding manufacturing capacity in Asia supports steady regional demand.

Sulfur Industry Segmentation Insights:

By Form

Solid

Liquid

By Finishing Process Technology

Granules

Pastilles



Prilling

By End-user Industry

Fertilizer

Chemical processing

Metal manufacturing

Rubber processing

Other end-user industries

For a full breakdown of market size, sulfur industry segmentation data & competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/sulfur-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Sulfur Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific remains the dominant force, supported by strong fertilizer consumption in countries like China and India, along with rising agricultural activity across Southeast Asia. The region continues to act as the main growth hub due to its focus on food security and expanding farming needs.

In North America, demand is shaped by cleaner fuel regulations and growing interest in next-generation battery technologies, helping maintain a steady supply-demand balance. Europe is seeing gradual growth through sustainable farming practices and regulatory support for sulfur-based soil solutions. Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa are strengthening their position by increasing refinery output and promoting agricultural development, contributing to broader market expansion.

Sulfur Industry Companies

ADNOC

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Flexsys America L.P.

Gazprom International Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

QatarEnergy LNG

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Shell plc

Suncor Energy Inc.

Tengizchevroil LLP

Valero

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