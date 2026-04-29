Press Release

Atos selected by LCH SA to migrate its financial information systems to the cloud

This contract with LCH SA, a global clearing house and subsidiary of LSEG, represents another strong acknowledgment of Atos’ expertise in highly demanding financial information systems and cloud technologies.

Paris, France – April 29, 2026 – Atos, a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation, announces it has signed a three-year contract with LCH SA, the global clearing house based in Paris, to assist LCH SA with the migration of its financial information systems on a highly secure, SecNumCloud-qualified cloud infrastructure, while guaranteeing full continuity of operations.

A strategic project for Atos and the industry

This contract confirms Atos’ position as a leading player in cloud transformation for highly regulated market infrastructures. Atos is looking forward to providing international market participants with a new, concrete example of a secure migration in compliance with applicable regulatory frameworks. Atos stands out in the market through its expertise, industry knowledge, and ability to deliver strategic projects whose success relies on the skills and commitment of its teams throughout the entire transformation journey.

“This project perfectly illustrates Atos’ ability to support financial institutions in their digital transformation while guaranteeing the security and compliance of their information systems. Our expertise, our industry knowledge, and our commitment are key to the success of LCH SA’s migration to the cloud. We are proud to contribute to the modernization and migration of such a strategic infrastructure for the European financial market” said Franck Chartier, head of France, Atos.

“This project with Atos supports the modernisation of our information systems and helps ensure we continue to meet the expectations of our customers and regulators, while strengthening our operational resilience as we move to the cloud” said Corentine Poilvet-Clédière, CEO, LCH SA and country head, France, LSEG.

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About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 59,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion (pro forma for the disposal of Advanced Computing activities), operating in 61 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Laurent Massicot | laurent.massicot@atos.net |

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