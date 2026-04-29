Company announcement no 21 2026







Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 45 14 14 00







29 April 2026







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Reduction of share capital by cancellation of own shares

At the AGM 2026, the general meeting approved a resolution to reduce the Bank’s share capital by nominally DKK 191,796,230, from nominally DKK 8,349,951,250 to nominally DKK 8,158,155,020 by cancellation of a number of Danske Bank’s holding of own shares.

Danske Bank has registered the share capital reduction with the Danish Business Authority, cancelled shares at a nominal value of DKK 191,796,230 and thereby completed the share capital reduction with Nasdaq Copenhagen.



With reference to section 32 of the consolidated act no. 1493 of 18 November 2025 on capital markets, Danske Bank A/S’ total share capital as of today amounts to nominally DKK 8,158,155,020 corresponding to 815,815,502 shares of nominally DKK 10 each and 815,815,502 voting rights.

The reduction of the share capital will not affect Danske Bank’s current share buy-back programme, which will continue as previously announced.

Danske Bank A/S

Contact: Nordic Head of Media Relations, Stefan Kailay Wind, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

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