Latin America Data Center Colocation Databook Report 2026: $3.7 Billion Market Led by Ascenty, Equinix and Odata as Regional Operators Expand Hyperscale Capacity Across Brazil and Mexico

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast by Revenue, Capacity, and 70+ Performance Metrics Across Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI and Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Pipeline and Financial Metrics Databook Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Latin America data center colocation market is expected to grow by 22.5% on an annual basis to reach US$3.7 billion in 2026. The colocation market in Latin America has demonstrated consistent expansion during 2021-2025, recording a CAGR of 20.0%. This growth momentum is accelerate over the forecast period, with the market projected to register a 17.1% from 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the colocation market is anticipated to expand from US$3.0 billion in 2025 to approximately US$6.9 billion.



Latin America's colo market is growing from a smaller base than North American and European comparables. Brazil is the largest market, followed by Mexico. Chile, Colombia, and Peru are smaller but growing. The market is attracting significant international operator investment driven by hyperscale demand.

Ascenty (Digital Realty) is Brazil's largest colo operator. Equinix operates in Brazil and Mexico. Odata (Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan) operates in Brazil and is expanding regionally. Scala Data Centers (DigitalBridge) is developing hyperscale capacity in Brazil. KIO Networks is Mexico's leading domestic operator. Cirion Technologies (formerly Lumen Latin America) operates data centers across multiple Latin American markets.

In 2025, Scala and Ascenty have advanced Sao Paulo capacity phases. Equinix has expanded in both Brazil and Mexico. Multiple operators have announced or progressed data center developments in Chile and Colombia. Latin America will see continued investment led by Brazil and Mexico. Regional expansion to Chile, Colombia, and Peru will accelerate. International operators will increase their Latin American presence as the regional market matures.

Key Trends and Growth Drivers

Brazil and Mexico Drive Regional Colo Growth

Latin America's colo market is concentrated in Brazil (Sao Paulo) and Mexico (Mexico City), which together account for the majority of regional installed capacity and new development activity in 2025. Hyperscale investment from AWS, Google, and Microsoft in both countries is the primary growth catalyst, driving wholesale colo demand from operators including Ascenty, Equinix, Odata, and Scala in Brazil, and KIO Networks and Equinix in Mexico.

Both countries have large digital economies, growing enterprise cloud adoption, and established hyperscale cloud regions that anchor adjacent colo demand. Brazil's 215 million and Mexico's 130 million populations create large domestic digital consumer bases.

Brazil and Mexico will remain the dominant Latin American markets. Chile and Colombia will develop as smaller but growing alternatives for Andean region demand.

Data Localization and Privacy Regulation Create Domestic Demand Floors

Brazil's LGPD (enforced by ANPD) and Mexico's LFPDPPP, along with sector-specific regulations in financial services across the region, are driving compliance-based demand for domestic colo. In 2025, regulated enterprises are reviewing cross-border data practices and repatriating workloads to comply with strengthening regulatory expectations.

Regulatory maturation across Latin America, with Brazil most advanced, is progressively raising the compliance stakes for enterprises. Financial regulators in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Chile have issued guidance on cloud and data hosting that favors domestic infrastructure.

Compliance-driven colo demand will grow across the region. Brazil will lead due to ANPD enforcement activity. Operators with strong compliance capabilities will access regulated enterprise demand.

Energy Infrastructure Challenges Constrain Development Pace

Energy infrastructure constraints are a common thread across Latin American colo markets. In Brazil, Sao Paulo grid connections have extended timelines. In Mexico, CFE reliability challenges impact operational planning. Operators across the region are investing in renewable PPAs and on-site generation to address both cost and reliability dimensions.

Latin American electricity grids were not dimensioned for the data center load growth that hyperscale investment is generating. Utility infrastructure investment lags demand growth in most markets.

Energy investment by colo operators (solar PPAs, battery storage, dedicated substations) will become a standard development cost across Latin America. Operators with secured power will have a sustained competitive advantage.

Power Grid Access and Energy Mix

Latin America has significant renewable energy resources: Brazil's hydroelectric system, Chile's solar, and Mexico's wind resources. However, grid infrastructure connecting generation to major urban demand centers is constrained in multiple markets. Brazil's Sao Paulo distribution system faces connection delays. Mexico's CFE grid has reliability challenges in urban areas. Operators across the region are pursuing direct renewable PPAs, with solar procurement particularly active in Brazil, Chile, and Mexico.

Government Policy and Data Localization

Data protection regulation varies significantly across the region. Brazil's LGPD is the most mature framework, with ANPD active in enforcement. Mexico's LFPDPPP provides a framework but enforcement has been less vigorous. Colombia and Chile have updated their data protection laws in recent years. Financial sector-specific data governance requirements exist across the major markets, often requiring domestic data hosting for regulated financial data.

Barriers to Expansion

Energy infrastructure and connection timelines are the primary barriers across the region. Currency volatility in Brazil and Mexico creates financial planning risk for USD-denominated equipment purchases and financing. Political and regulatory risk varies by country. Skilled technical labor for data center operations is limited relative to expansion ambitions.

Latin America's colo market is in a growth phase anchored by Brazil and Mexico's large digital economies, hyperscale investment, and maturing data protection regulations that create domestic demand floors. Energy infrastructure is the region's consistent constraint, and operators who have developed power-secured development capacity and renewable energy procurement capabilities are in the strongest competitive positions. The regional market will continue to attract international operator investment as hyperscale demand validates market fundamentals, while compliance-driven enterprise demand from LGPD and equivalent frameworks will sustain a regulated enterprise segment that rewards operators with strong data governance capabilities. Chile and Colombia represent the region's near-term growth markets beyond the primary Brazil-Mexico duopoly.

Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive Colocation Market Sizing and Outlook: Analyze installed and leased capacity, net absorption, vacancy rates, and revenue trends from 2021 to 2030, with clear visibility into colocation's role within the broader data center ecosystem.

Analyze installed and leased capacity, net absorption, vacancy rates, and revenue trends from 2021 to 2030, with clear visibility into colocation's role within the broader data center ecosystem. AI vs. Traditional Workload Demand Insights: Assess the divergence between AI-driven and conventional colocation demand through dedicated capacity and revenue metrics, enabling evaluation of next-generation infrastructure requirements.

Assess the divergence between AI-driven and conventional colocation demand through dedicated capacity and revenue metrics, enabling evaluation of next-generation infrastructure requirements. Granular Demand Segmentation: Evaluate demand across service models (retail vs. wholesale), facility architecture (core/metro vs. edge), customer segments, and multiple end-use sectors for a complete view of market distribution.

Evaluate demand across service models (retail vs. wholesale), facility architecture (core/metro vs. edge), customer segments, and multiple end-use sectors for a complete view of market distribution. Capacity Pipeline and Supply-Demand Dynamics: Track operational, under-construction, and planned capacity to identify supply additions, demand-supply gaps, and future growth opportunities.

Track operational, under-construction, and planned capacity to identify supply additions, demand-supply gaps, and future growth opportunities. Operational and Financial Performance Benchmarking: Access key efficiency and investment metrics including Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), rack density, energy efficiency, capital and operating costs, pricing, and revenue benchmarks to support strategic and investment decisions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 375 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.1% Regions Covered Latin America

A Bundled Offering, Combining the Following 3 Reports, Covering 144 Tables and 168 Figures:

Latin America Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030) Databook

Brazil Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030) Databook

Mexico Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030) Databook

Report Scope



This report provides a comprehensive, data-driven analysis of the data center colocation market. It covers market size, capacity trends, revenue forecasts, workload segmentation, operational efficiency, and financial metrics across service types, facility architectures, customer segments, end-use sectors, and capacity pipeline stages.



Data Center Market Overview

Total Data Center Market Revenue

Total Installed Power Capacity (MW)

Colocation Share within Total Data Center Market (%)

Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast

Total Installed Capacity

Total Leased Capacity

Net Annual Absorption

Vacancy Rate

Total Colocation Market Revenue

Colocation Market by Service Type

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Colocation Market by Facility Architecture

Core / Metro Colocation Data Centers

Edge Colocation Data Centers

Colocation Market by Customer Segment

Hyperscalers

Large Enterprises

Mid-Market / Small and Medium Businesses

Government / Public Sector

Artificial Intelligence Colocation Market

Installed Capacity

Leased Capacity

Colocation Market Revenue

Wholesale Colocation Revenue

Non-Artificial Intelligence Colocation Market

Installed Capacity

Leased Capacity

Colocation Market Revenue

Wholesale Colocation Revenue

Colocation Market by End-Use Sector

Information Technology and IT Enabled Services

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Telecom

Retail

Media, Gaming and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Government

Others

Data Center Capacity Pipeline

Total Operational Capacity

Total Capacity under Construction

Planned and Announced Capacity

Data Center Operational Efficiency Metrics

Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE)

Energy Reuse Factor

Renewable Energy Factor

Cooling System Efficiency

Average Rack Power Density

Artificial Intelligence vs. Traditional Workload Density

Data Center Financial and Investment Metrics

Capital Expenditure per MW

Land Acquisition Cost per Acre

Total Operating Expenditure per MW per Year

Average Electricity Rate

Electricity Cost per kW per Month

Colocation Price per kW per Month

Wholesale Price per MW per Month

Revenue per Square Foot





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