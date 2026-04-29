Italy Data Center Colocation Databook Report 2026: Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI and Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Pipeline and Financial Metrics 2021-2030

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast by Revenue, Capacity, and 70+ Performance Metrics Across Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI and Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Pipeline and Financial Metrics Databook Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Italy data center colocation market is expected to grow by 19.0% on an annual basis to reach US$1.23 billion in 2026. The colocation market in Italy has demonstrated consistent expansion during 2021-2025, recording a CAGR of 17.5%. This growth momentum is accelerate over the forecast period, with the market projected to register a 13.9% from 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the colocation market is anticipated to expand from US$1.03 billion in 2025 to approximately US$2.07 billion, driven by surging AI and GPU workload demand, accelerating hyperscaler capacity build-out, and sustained enterprise adoption of hybrid multi-cloud infrastructure.







This report provides a structured, data-centric analysis of the US data center colocation market, offering comprehensive coverage of both the overall data center landscape and the colocation ecosystem. It includes installed capacity, leased capacity, net annual absorption, vacancy rates, market revenue, colocation pricing, and workload segmentation across AI and non-AI demand.



The report also covers capacity pipeline metrics across operational, under-construction, and planned stages, alongside operational efficiency indicators such as PUE, rack power density, and renewable energy factor, and financial and investment metrics including capex per MW, electricity costs, and revenue per square foot. These insights collectively provide a comprehensive view of market structure, demand dynamics, and infrastructure investment trends across the US colocation ecosystem.



The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive Colocation Market Sizing and Outlook: Analyze installed and leased capacity, net absorption, vacancy rates, and revenue trends, with clear visibility into colocation's role within the broader data center ecosystem.

Analyze installed and leased capacity, net absorption, vacancy rates, and revenue trends, with clear visibility into colocation's role within the broader data center ecosystem. AI vs. Traditional Workload Demand Insights: Assess the divergence between AI-driven and conventional colocation demand through dedicated capacity and revenue metrics, enabling evaluation of next-generation infrastructure requirements.

Assess the divergence between AI-driven and conventional colocation demand through dedicated capacity and revenue metrics, enabling evaluation of next-generation infrastructure requirements. Granular Demand Segmentation: Evaluate demand across service models (retail vs. wholesale), facility architecture (core/metro vs. edge), customer segments, and multiple end-use sectors for a complete view of market distribution.

Evaluate demand across service models (retail vs. wholesale), facility architecture (core/metro vs. edge), customer segments, and multiple end-use sectors for a complete view of market distribution. Capacity Pipeline and Supply-Demand Dynamics: Track operational, under-construction, and planned capacity to identify supply additions, demand-supply gaps, and future growth opportunities.

Track operational, under-construction, and planned capacity to identify supply additions, demand-supply gaps, and future growth opportunities. Operational and Financial Performance Benchmarking: Access key efficiency and investment metrics including Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), rack density, energy efficiency, capital and operating costs, pricing, and revenue benchmarks to support strategic and investment decisions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.9% Regions Covered Italy





Report Scope



This report provides a comprehensive, data-driven analysis of the data center colocation market in the Italy. It covers market size, capacity trends, revenue forecasts, workload segmentation, operational efficiency, and financial metrics across service types, facility architectures, customer segments, end-use sectors, and capacity pipeline stages.



Italy Data Center Market Overview

Total Data Center Market Revenue

Total Installed Power Capacity (MW)

Colocation Share within Total Data Center Market (%)

Italy Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast

Total Installed Capacity

Total Leased Capacity

Net Annual Absorption

Vacancy Rate

Total Colocation Market Revenue

Italy Colocation Market by Service Type

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Italy Colocation Market by Facility Architecture

Core / Metro Colocation Data Centers

Edge Colocation Data Centers

Italy Colocation Market by Customer Segment

Hyperscalers

Large Enterprises

Mid-Market / Small and Medium Businesses

Government / Public Sector

Italy Artificial Intelligence Colocation Market

Installed Capacity

Leased Capacity

Colocation Market Revenue

Wholesale Colocation Revenue

Italy Non-Artificial Intelligence Colocation Market

Installed Capacity

Leased Capacity

Colocation Market Revenue

Wholesale Colocation Revenue

Italy Colocation Market by End-Use Sector

Information Technology and IT Enabled Services

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Telecom

Retail

Media, Gaming and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Government

Others

Italy Data Center Capacity Pipeline

Total Operational Capacity

Total Capacity under Construction

Planned and Announced Capacity

Italy Data Center Operational Efficiency Metrics

Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE)

Energy Reuse Factor

Renewable Energy Factor

Cooling System Efficiency

Average Rack Power Density

Artificial Intelligence vs. Traditional Workload Density

Italy Data Center Financial and Investment Metrics

Capital Expenditure per MW

Land Acquisition Cost per Acre

Total Operating Expenditure per MW per Year

Average Electricity Rate

Electricity Cost per kW per Month

Colocation Price per kW per Month

Wholesale Price per MW per Month

Revenue per Square Foot

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/780ge5

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