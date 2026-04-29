KAYAK Launches Ask AI to Simplify Travel Planning

LONDON, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KAYAK , a leading travel search engine, today introduced Ask AI, a new conversational travel planning experience designed to help travelers search, compare, and book trips more easily.

Building on KAYAK’s mission to make travel search more personalized and conversational, Ask AI is an industry first that lets travelers start planning their trip in a chat - while flight, hotel, and rental car results update live alongside the conversation, combining the ease of AI with the power of a traditional results page.

The launch comes just as searches for summer travel ramp up, with travellers taking more time to weigh their options, track price changes and adjust plans before committing to booking.

“After launching our first natural language search experience in October, we saw that travelers increasingly turn to AI to begin planning, but still depend on traditional search and filters to evaluate options and book with confidence,” said Matthias Keller, Chief Product Officer at KAYAK. “Ask AI is the next evolution, combining both in a single, seamless user experience.”

Plan your summer holiday with Ask AI

Whether you’re piecing together a summer escape across several countries, trying to keep a family holiday on budget, or on the look out for a long weekend trip with flexible cancellation policies, Ask AI helps travellers move from inspiration to booking in one continuous experience.

Travellers can describe what they need in their own words and see live, bookable options update alongside the conversation - keeping the classic KAYAK search results they already know and trust.

With Ask AI, travelers can:

Ask questions using natural language and refine their trip in real time

Chat while results update live alongside the conversation

See up-to-date prices and bookable options from hundreds of travel partners





No restarting searches or juggling tabs - just a faster, more intuitive way to plan and book travel.

Notes to Editors



About KAYAK

KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is a leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation package. Trusted by millions of travellers, the KAYAK app makes travel planning seamless on iOS and Android, and we also support business travellers with our corporate travel solution.