Europe Packaging Market to Reach USD 673.81 Billion by 2035, Driven by Sustainability Mandates, E-Commerce Expansion, and Advanced Packaging Technologies

Ottawa, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Europe packaging market size stood at USD 473.41 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 673.81 billion by 2035, according to a study published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

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Key Takeaways

Western Europe held a dominant share of the market in 2025.

Eastern Europe is expected to be a significantly growing region in the studied years.

By packaging type, the rigid packaging (bottles & containers) segment led the market in 2025.

(bottles & containers) segment led the market in 2025. By packaging type, the flexible packaging (pouches) segment is expected to grow notably during 2026-2035.

(pouches) segment is expected to grow notably during 2026-2035. By material, the plastic (PET) segment was dominant in the Europe packaging market in 2025.

By packaging function, the primary packaging (direct contact with product) segment led the market in 2025.

(direct contact with product) segment led the market in 2025. By packaging function, the tertiary packaging (bulk transport, pallets) segment is expected to witness lucrative expansion in the upcoming years.

(bulk transport, pallets) segment is expected to witness lucrative expansion in the upcoming years. By technology, the modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) segment registered dominance in the market in 2025.

(MAP) segment registered dominance in the market in 2025. By technology, the active & intelligent packaging segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. By sustainability type, the recyclable segment dominated the market in 2025.

By sustainability type, the compostable segment is expected to witness notable growth in the studied years.

By end-use industry, the food & beverage segment captured the largest share of the market in 2025.

By end-use industry, the e-commerce & retail segment is expected to grow rapidly during 2026-2035.





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What are the Prominent Drivers of the Europe Packaging Market?

The market is majorly shifting towards mono-material, fiber-based, & reusable packaging, with an emphasis on the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation & the Single-Use Plastics Directive. These regulations foster brands to develop closed-loop systems, high recyclability, & lowered plastic use. Alongside, the market progression is driven by consistent expansion in online retail B2C channels, which demand secure, robust, & often tailored, sustainable packaging approaches.

Ongoing Materials Innovations: Key Focus

The Europe packaging market is increasingly emphasizing the establishment of paper-based & fibre-based products, coupled with the replacement of complex multi-material layers with recyclable mono-materials to boost sorting & recycling. In addition, the leading firms are promoting bag-in-box, which gives alternatives to bottles for wine & liquid food. With a prominent effort, the market is experiencing higher demand for recycled PET (rPET) & other recycled materials, which supports modifications in supply chains.

Massive Burden of Spending & Logistic Infrastructure: Prominent Limitations

The Europe packaging market is facing the need for vast expenditures for sustainable materials, which creates hurdles in maintaining sustainability & cost-effectiveness. Alongside, widening reusable/refillable systems develops logistical complexity & also demands increased initial investment.

Substantial Investments in the Europe Packaging Market in 2025-2026

Coveris



(April 2026) Invested €1.8 million to reinforce its packaging portfolio for food, pet food and personal care sectors. Sharp



(January 2026) Invested more than €20m ($23.4m) to foster its European facilities for injectable products, like assembling, labelling, packaging, & cold storage. PulPac



(July 2025) Received €20 million in funding from the European Investment Bank to raise its patented Dry Molded Fiber technology for bottles, coffee cup lids, pharmaceutical packaging, & more.

Europe Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

In 2025, Western Europe accounted for the biggest share of the market, due to their extensive groundbreakings in sustainable packaging, with the aim of recycling, lowering environmental impact, & shifting towards a circular economy. Moreover, the region is impelling advances in automated production solutions, especially in Germany & the UK, those specializes in advanced materials, such as high-barrier films, molded pulp, & recyclable cardboard.

For instance,

In October 2025, Braskem collaborated with Dutch innovators Bottle Up and Eurobottle to roll out the latest bio-based & circular product solutions focused on speeding up the revolution of the plastics industry.





During the prospective period, Eastern Europe is predicted to expand fastest in the Europe packaging market. A key catalyst is that Poland & other Eastern European countries facilitate minimal production & labor expenditures as compared to Western Europe, which appeals to major investment from international brands. Many leading manufacturers are broadly adopting robotics, automation, & AI for inspection, specifically in fresh food logistics, to minimize labor spending & bolster precision.

For instance,

In January 2026, Medline Industries joined with Ranpak Holdings to unite automated packaging equipment at one of its distribution centres.





More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Europe Packaging Market: Segmental Insights

By Packaging Type Analysis

In 2025, the rigid packaging (bottles & containers) segment held a dominant share of the market. This type offers excellent product protection, extended shelf life, & premium shelf presence. The wider adoption is propelled by the emergence of mandatory regulations for recycled content targets & high-performance, recyclable materials. Rigid structure allows for safe handling, stacking, & shipping, with substantially lowered breakage or leakage challenges.

However, the flexible packaging (pouches) segment is anticipated to witness lucrative expansion in the Europe packaging market. The overall growth is fueled by increased demand for lightweight, easy-to-open, re-sealable pouches with spouts or zippers, with superior space improvement in warehouses & on shelves. The market is extensively promoting a recyclable mono-material stand-up pouch, coupled with high-barrier performance for liquids.

By Material Analysis

The plastic (PET) segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2025. Its dominance is driven by its offerings, including 100% recyclability, increased energy efficiency in production, & lightweight durability that lowers transport emissions. This material is shatterproof, which makes it safer for consumers & affordable for transport. Many key players are highly investing in chemical recycling to manage mixed or colored PET waste, & ensure food-grade quality.

By Packaging Function Analysis

The primary packaging (direct contact with product) segment registered dominance in the Europe packaging market in 2025. This kind of approach supports product safety & hygiene, protecting quality by securing against moisture, light, & contamination. For this, the widespread firms are leveraging monomaterial & high-barrier paper-based packaging. In the case of biopharmaceuticals, injectables, & self-administration therapies, the company needs advanced primary packaging, like pre-sterilized vials & prefilled syringes to keep consistent product’s sterility.

Whereas the tertiary packaging (bulk transport, pallets) segment is estimated to show notable growth. A significant catalyst is massively broadening online shopping, fueling the demand for rigorous tertiary packaging to secure goods through complex, multi-touchpoint logistics, like last-mile delivery & Q-commerce. This type allows high-density stacking, with minimal shipping expenditures through standardization, & improves eco-friendliness, especially via reusable pallet pooling systems to comply with EU environmental guidelines.

By Technology Analysis

The modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) segment led the Europe packaging market in 2025. Their adoption is propelled by the extended shelf life of perishable foods, with lowered food waste, the removal of chemical preservatives, and outstanding preservation of freshness. This also assists in enhancing logistics, pushing sustainable, clean-label, & long-distance transport solutions.

On the other hand, the active & intelligent packaging segment is predicted to expand notably in the coming era. The widespread use of oxygen scavengers, moisture absorbers, & antimicrobial agents fosters delaying food spoilage & maintaining quality. Meanwhile, time-temperature indicators (TTIs), gas indicators, & sensors spur tracking of product freshness throughout distribution, with lowered premature disposal of edible food. The market is actively transitioning towards nanotechnology, natural antimicrobial agents, & IoT-enabled sensors to optimize food safety & shelf life.

By Sustainability Type Analysis

In 2025, the recyclable segment held the biggest share of the Europe packaging market. The segmental dominance is propelled by the Plastic Packaging Tax, the step toward a circular economy, breakthroughs in chemical recycling, & higher demand for rPET in food-grade purposes. According to the consumers' demand, the market is encouraging the use of paper and cardboard.

Moreover, the compostable segment is anticipated to register significant expansion. Due to the emerging bans, taxes, & EPR schemes, firms are inclining towards this type. This approach provides the collection & recycling of organic waste by impelling the utilization of starch-based & cellulose materials. Although innovative developments cover home-compostable PLA & an emphasis on expanding agricultural waste-based materials & enhancing high-barrier flexible packaging.

By End Use Industry Analysis

The food & beverage segment was dominant in the Europe Packaging market in 2025. A huge demand for ready-to-eat meals, on-the-go packaging, & portion-controlled, resealable, or microwavable containers is supporting these industries. Another catalyst is the growth of online grocery shopping & food delivery services, which propels the need for durable, protective, & often, premium-looking packaging.

The e-commerce & retail segment is predicted to expand significantly. Progressing online shopping, & advances in smart packaging, i.e. QR codes, RFID & automated warehouse systems, drive the segmental development. Retailers are heavily using custom-sized boxes or envelopes by reducing shipping expenditures & lowering material waste. They are also promoting paper mailers, corrugated cardboard, & molded pulp.

Europe Packaging Market Companies

Amcor plc

Mondi Group

Smurfit Kappa Group

DS Smith Plc

Huhtamaki Oyj

Constantia Flexibles

Berry Global Inc.

Stora Enso Oyj

Sonoco Products Company

Tetra Pak International S.A.

RPC Group (part of Berry)

Sealed Air Corporation

SIG Combibloc Group AG

ALPLA Group

AptarGroup, Inc.

Greiner Packaging

Winpak Ltd.

Schur Flexibles Group

Graphic Packaging International

Coveris Holdings S.A.

What are the Revolutionary Developments in the Europe Packaging Market?

In April 2026, Klöckner Pentaplast unveiled kp Infinity HP3, the vast & most rigid addition to its Hotpacs range, to offer strong protection for generous portions of food-to-go.

In March 2026, Metsä Board introduced MetsäBoard Pro FBB Go, a novel folding boxboard for demanding food and pharmaceutical packaging in Europe.

In January 2026, INEOS Olefins & Polymers Europe launched an innovative Recycl-IN hybrid polymer grade containing 70% recycled material, to empower the sustainability of contact-sensitive cosmetics packaging.

In January 2026, Sabert Corporation Europe rolled out its PULPUltra food packaging solution across Europe & the UK & Ireland, for fresh, ready-to-eat dishes, hot foods & made from over 95% bagasse fibres.

Europe Packaging Market Segmentation

By Packaging Type

Flexible Packaging Pouches (stand-up, flat) Sachets Wraps & Films Bags (retort, vacuum, shrink, zip lock)

Rigid Packaging

Bottles & Jars Cans Trays & Clamshells Boxes & Containers

Semi-Rigid Packaging

Blister Packs Trays Tubes







By Material

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polystyrene (PS) Bioplastics

Paper & Paperboard Coated Paperboard Corrugated Board Kraft Paper

Glass Flint Amber Green

Metal Aluminum Steel (Tinplate, Tin-Free Steel)

Others Wood (crates, pallets)

Textile (woven sacks, reusable bags)

By Packaging Function

Primary Packaging (direct contact with product)

Secondary Packaging (bundling, branding)

Tertiary Packaging (bulk transport, pallets)





By End-Use Industry

Food & Beverage Dairy Bakery & Confectionery Meat & Seafood Fruits & Vegetables Ready-to-eat Non-alcoholic Beverages Alcoholic Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Prescription Drugs OTC Products Medical Devices

Personal Care & Cosmetics Skincare Haircare Fragrance

Household Products

Cleaning Agents Laundry Products

Industrial & Chemicals

Lubricants Agrochemicals Paints & Coatings

E-commerce & Retail

Automotive & Electronics

By Technology

Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP)

Aseptic Packaging

Active & Intelligent Packaging

Vacuum Packaging

Cold Chain Packaging

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging (RFID, NFC)

By Sustainability Type

Recyclable

Reusable

Compostable/Biodegradable

Mono-material

Lightweight Packaging





By Region

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Northern Europe

Southern Europe

Central Europe





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About Us

Towards Packaging is a global consulting and market intelligence firm specializing in strategic research across key packaging segments including sustainable, flexible, smart, biodegradable, and recycled packaging. We empower businesses with actionable insights, trend analysis, and data-driven strategies. Our experienced consultants use advanced research methodologies to help companies of all sizes navigate market shifts, identify growth opportunities, and stay competitive in the global packaging industry.

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