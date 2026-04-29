Middle East and Africa Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2026-2034 Featuring Dexcom, Medtronic, Senseonics, Abbott Diabetes Care, and GlySens

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Report by Type, Age Group, Stages, End User, Countries and Companies Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Middle East and Africa continuous glucose monitoring market is anticipated to grow at a stable pace due to the rising incidence of diabetes, increased awareness about healthcare, and easy availability of innovative healthcare technology. The market is forecasted to expand from US$ 320.44 Million in 2025 to US$ 855.30 Million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 11.53% from 2026-2034. This is further aided by the development of the healthcare infrastructure and the integration of technology in the digital healthcare segment.

Continuous Glucose Monitoring, or CGM, is an advanced medical technology in the care and management of people with diabetes meant to parallel glucose levels throughout the day and night in real time. CGM systems consist of a small sensor worn under the skin, a transmitter, and a receiver or smartphone app. The sensor continually measures glucose levels found in the interstitial fluid, furnishing real-time data, trend insight, and notifications related to high or low glucose levels. This provides both the patient and healthcare professional with the information to make appropriate choices regarding insulin dosing, diet, and lifestyle for better management of diabetes and the reduced risk of complications.

The Middle Eastern and African region is witnessing increased adoption of CGM solutions due to the rise in the prevalence of diabetes, especially in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other African nations like South Africa and Egypt. Factors such as increased awareness in the Middle Eastern and African region, government efforts to upgrade the management of diabetics, as well as the rise in the use of smartphones and the need for remote monitoring solutions, are bolstering the adoption of CGM solutions.

The MENA regions have witnessed strong economic and urbanization growth, resulting in lifestyle and diabetes prevalence changes. The estimated data released by the IDF in 2021 showed that the MENA region recorded the largest regional prevalence, 12.2%, and is expected to see an 86% rise in 2045. Qatar, which is growing as one of the fastest-growing economies, records the second-highest prevalence of Type 2 Diabetes patients within the MENA regions, and obesity is identified as the major risk factor among patients there.

The rising prevalence of diabetes is identified as a major contributing factor to the ever-growing Middle East and Africa continuous glucose monitoring systems market. A sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy food habits, growing obesity, and increasing urbanization have dramatically escalated Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes cases across the region collectively. The Gulf Cooperation Council states are listed among regions that have recorded some of the highest cases of diabetes prevalence across the globe, thus there is a substantial growing interest in more advanced monitoring systems needed to track blood glucose levels more accurately and continuously.

Upgrades in their healthcare infrastructure and the increasing adoption of digital technologies in the healthcare segment are contributing to the growth of the CGM market in the MEA region. Encouraged by their respective governments, various investments are being made in upgrading hospitals and clinics, including the development of tele-health platforms. CGM technology closely fits in with tele-health platforms, allowing patients and doctors to constantly monitor and share their respective data.

The integration of smartphones, cloud technology, and artificial intelligence capabilities in CGM technology has made them much easier to use and provide a host of benefits to patients and doctors alike. Increasing awareness about the advantages of constant monitoring is also contributing to the growth of the CGM market in the MEA region. June 2023, SANTECHTURE, a leading technology firm, unveiled two new RCM offerings in Riyadh, named THYNK and CODEMINE, both of which utilize artificial intelligence technology to improve the quality of documentation, medical coding, and revenues of various medical providers in Saudi Arabia, in accordance with the reforms of the 'Vision 2030' initiative.

Government initiatives regarding the better management of diabetes and the promotion of preventive healthcare are helping the adoption of CGM considerably. Countries in the Middle East have implemented many national initiatives related to diabetes, screening, and creating awareness about the increasing burden of diabetes in the region. Insurance and the concept of reimbursing the cost of innovative diabetes management technology are improving slowly, especially in the developed healthcare setups of the region.

Health education initiatives by organizations and manufacturers are increasing patient awareness about the benefits of CGM, like the fact that it leads to better patient quality of life and reduced visits to the hospital. With the increasing focus on preventive healthcare, the importance of CGM technology in the long-term management of diabetes is being recognized. The Ministry of Health and Prevention of the United Arab Emirate government introduced the National Unified Licensing Platform in February 2025. This platform integrates the various licensing services of the different authorities of the country for healthcare professionals.

The high cost of devices is still a significant barrier found in the Middle Eastern and African markets of Continuous Glucose Monitoring. The cost of using Continuous Glucose Monitoring solutions such as sensors, transmitters, and software subscriptions is also relatively high in comparison with the cost of traditional methods of blood glucose monitoring. The lack of consistent reimbursement practices in many of these countries makes it quite expensive and hence creates a barrier for adoption among many of these populations. However, the penetration of Continuous Glucose Monitoring use has been somewhat high in the more affluent GCC states.

There is also a dearth of awareness about the need for such a high level of diabetes treatment. Many parts of the African continent and even the Middle Eastern parts lack developed healthcare facilities. This also includes a lack of professionals. Many patients tend to rely on traditional methods for their monitoring. The need for such a treatment may not even be educated by many. Many also lack the connectivity necessary for such a device.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $320.44 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $855.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East



Companies Featured

Dexcom

Medtronic

Senseonics

Abbott Diabetes Care

GlySens

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