Study Table, Bed, Mattress, Fridge WFH Package Rentals Surge Across Delhi NCR and Hyderabad as ₹80,000 Setup Costs Drive Shift to ₹1,500/Month Plans From Platforms Like Rentomojo

BENGALURU, KA, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - April 29, 2026 - -

Demand for work-from-home (WFH) home setup rentals, including study tables, beds, and mattresses, is increasing across Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, and Hyderabad, as urban households move toward flexible furnishing models to avoid upfront costs that can reach ₹60,000 to ₹80,000.

Across Delhi NCR and Hyderabad, residential spaces are increasingly being designed to accommodate both living and working functions. The continued adoption of hybrid and remote work models has made it necessary for households to create dedicated workspaces alongside essential bedroom infrastructure.

Establishing a basic WFH setup combined with a bedroom typically requires the purchase of a study table, bed, and mattress, with total upfront costs ranging between ₹60,000 and ₹80,000 depending on product configuration and quality. Beyond the initial investment, ownership also involves delivery, installation, maintenance, and eventual replacement, increasing the overall cost of furnishing.

This cost structure is influencing consumer behavior, with professionals and students increasingly exploring rental-based alternatives. Instead of committing capital upfront, households are opting for bundled furniture setups available through subscription-based models, with monthly pricing typically starting at approximately ₹1,500 depending on tenure and configuration.

In Delhi NCR, demand is being driven by professionals and shared households in areas such as Gurgaon, Noida, and central Delhi, where space constraints and mobility requirements necessitate efficient and adaptable furniture solutions. In Hyderabad, similar trends are visible in areas such as Gachibowli, Kondapur, and Hitech City, where a large population of technology professionals operates within hybrid work environments.

Rental models are emerging as a structured alternative to ownership by enabling access to essential furniture without long-term commitments. This approach reduces logistical challenges associated with transporting, installing, and reselling large items such as beds and mattresses.

Mobility remains a central factor influencing this shift. In both Delhi NCR and Hyderabad, residents frequently relocate every 12 to 24 months due to employment changes or housing upgrades. Managing large furniture during these transitions adds cost and complexity, making ownership less practical in high-mobility urban environments.

Rental solutions address this challenge by allowing users to transfer, upgrade, or return products based on changing needs, without the burden of resale or independent logistics. This flexibility aligns furniture usage more closely with housing tenure.

Operational convenience is another driver of adoption. Rental platforms typically provide doorstep delivery and installation within a short timeframe, enabling users to set up functional living and working environments soon after relocating.

Cost predictability further supports this transition. Ownership exposes households to variable expenses such as maintenance, repairs, and replacement over time. Rental models consolidate these costs into fixed monthly payments, making budgeting more predictable and reducing financial uncertainty.

Flexibility in tenure also enhances the appeal of rental solutions. Users can adjust their furniture usage based on duration of stay and evolving requirements, particularly in dynamic work-from-home scenarios where space needs may change.

The growing maturity of the rental furniture segment is also reflected in consumer evaluation patterns, with comparisons increasingly focused on pricing, service coverage, maintenance inclusion, and flexibility across providers.

Beyond individual households, demand for bundled WFH setups is expanding among co-living operators, landlords, and property managers looking to furnish units efficiently without large upfront investments.

Among the platforms operating in this segment, Rentomojo is one of several providers offering bundled furniture rentals structured around subscription-based access, typically including delivery, installation, and ongoing maintenance within the rental period. These models are generally supported by flexible tenure options and refundable deposits.

The rise in WFH home setup rentals across Delhi NCR and Hyderabad reflects a broader shift in how urban households approach furniture consumption. As hybrid work continues to influence residential design, furniture is increasingly being treated as a flexible, usage-based service rather than a long-term owned asset.

While ownership continues to remain relevant for long-term residential stability, rental models are gaining traction among urban consumers seeking flexibility, cost efficiency, and operational convenience in an evolving work and living environment.

Company information, product details, and service descriptions referenced in this release are based on publicly available materials and official digital channels associated with Rentomojo. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/

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For more information about Rentomojo, contact the company here:



Rentomojo

Pratik Vyas

jo@rentomojo.com

Rentomojo

BHIVE Workspace

Kuvempu Nagar,

Bengaluru, Karnataka