Han’s Laser Exhibits Advanced Technological Prowess at Hannover Messe 2026

HANNOVER, Germany, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 20–24th April 2026 (local time), Hannover Messe 2026, acclaimed as the barometer of global industrial development, was successfully held in the global spotlight at the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany. The five-day exhibition focused on cutting-edge areas such as intelligent manufacturing, industrial energy solutions, digital ecosystems, and innovative technologies, attracting exhibitors from over 60 countries and regions.

Han’s Laser made a high-profile appearance at Booth B66-1, Hall 17 with a lineup of cutting-edge intelligent laser manufacturing equipment, exhibiting its exceptional laser technologies and an open attitude toward global cooperation, while fully presenting its technological capabilities across the entire industrial chain covering laser cutting, welding, cleaning, automation and other key areas.



Advanced Product Portfolio: One-Stop Integrated Solutions, Full Industrial Chain Empowerment

Participating in this exhibition is more than an exhibition of its technological capabilities, but also a far-reaching presentation of its industrial strategy. During the exhibition, Han’s Laser spotlighted a range of advanced equipment and technologies that integrate its independent R&D achievements and intelligent innovation, fully presenting its core competitiveness in providing one-stop integrated solutions.

Han’s Laser exhibited a wide range of laser equipment series on site, which can be widely applied in laser paint removal, laser rust removal, marking of non-metallic materials such as leather and ancient scriptures, micro-hole processing of PCBs and FPCs, PCB drilling and cutting, processing of brittle materials including glass and ceramics, as well as OLED processing and many other areas.

Moreover, Han’s Laser also unveiled newly launched Diode Laser Engraver. Equipped with self-developed lasers, this machine garnered high attention and recognition from professional visitors on site for its exceptional processing efficiency, energy efficiency and degree of intelligence.

Han’s Laser’s booth maintained high popularity, with a steady stream of professional visitors from Germany, France, Italy, Spain and other countries engaging in in-depth discussions with its technical and overseas sales teams.

The 30th Anniversary of Han’s Laser: From Equipping China to Intelligent Manufacturing for the World

In 2025, Han’s Laser reached a record annual revenue of USD 2.67 billion, up 27% y-o-y with its overseas revenue reaching USD 313.98 million, up 4.72% y-o-y. Driven by the full-chain digital and intelligent upgrade, its overseas business has maintained strong growth momentum. Its annual R&D investment reached USD 296.62 million, providing sustained impetus for its innovations and breakthroughs in core technologies such as high-power lasers, ultrafast lasers, and intelligent control systems.

Han’s Laser is now advancing a strategic upgrade from product-only exports to full industrial chain localized operations, while further strengthening its presence in core markets including Europe and Southeast Asia.

In recent years, Han’s Laser has been continuously deepening its presence in the high-end European market, earning trust and recognition of numerous international clients with its high-quality products and customized services.

In February, Han’s Laser made a significant investment to expand presence in Southeast Asia through establishing an overseas operation center with a total investment of USD 150 million, aiming to better meet the needs of overseas clients, improve resource allocation and operation efficiency, and further accelerate overseas business expansion, marking a new stage in its global expansion strategy.

Moving forward, Han’s Laser will stay innovation-driven, quality-based and client-centric, while joining hands with global partners to advance global industrial manufacturing toward greater machine intelligence‌, greener development and higher efficiency.



Website: https://www.hanslaser.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04556977-32ea-4bbe-ab50-38012183666f