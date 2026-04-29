United States Smart TV Market Report 2026-2034: Rising Demand for Streaming and On-Demand Content and Growing Smart Home Integration and Lifestyle Digitalization Spurs Growth

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Smart TV Market Report by Resolution Type, Screen Size, Type, Technology, Operating System, Application, States and Company Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Smart TV Market is expected to grow from a value of US$ 61.52 billion in 2025 to US$ 149.27 billion in 2034. It is predicted to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.35% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034.

This is due to the increasing need for high-resolution displays in the United States, the popularity of streaming media services, and the development of display technology.

Rising Demand for Streaming and On-Demand Content

Netflix has more than 70 million subscribers in the United States, and Amazon Prime Video is expected to gain over 110 million by the year 2027. Disney+ will reach 51.3 million subscribers. High growth rates in the consumption of streaming and on-demand content for media are primarily responsible for the growth of the United States Smart TV market. People are increasingly moving away from traditional TV and moving towards streaming channels to access greater personalization. Smart TVs are highly appealing to consumers since they are able to access multiple streaming technologies in one device without the need for external hardware.

Other factors that boost the daily usage of Smart TVs include subscription-based video services, live sports streaming, and ad-supported streaming channels. More so, features such as user profiles, recommendations for content, and voice search add a great deal to convenience and engagement. As American consumers continue to give precedence to variety, affordability, and flexibility in viewing, Smart TVs are now becoming the display device of choice and are directly fueling sustained market growth.

Technological Advancements in Display and Connectivity

Continuous technological innovation is skyrocketing the adoption of Smart TVs in the US. Display technologies such as 4K and 8K resolution, OLED, QLED, and Mini-LED are not only offering quality pictures but also higher brightness and energy efficiency. With other enhanced audio and immersive viewing features, the face of home entertainment is definitely changing. Similarly, enhanced connectivity options such as faster Wi-Fi standards and Bluetooth integration are allowing smoother streaming capabilities and seamless connectivity with soundbars, gaming consoles, and smart home devices.

Smart TV operating systems continue to get more intuitive, with regular software updates and an ever-improving app ecosystem. Such innovations encourage consumers to upgrade their existing televisions to the latest editions, therefore inflicting replacement demand and expanding the overall market. January 2025: Microsoft and LG expanded Xbox Cloud Gaming onto webOS TVs, allowing Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to play over 200 games without a console.

Smart Home Integration and Lifestyle Digitalization

The rise of smart home ecosystem adoption is another major factor influencing the U.S. market for Smart TVs. It has become increasingly simpler to control home devices like lighting, security cameras, and temperature from the screens of smart TVs. Smart TVs have emerged as control devices in increasingly digitalized and connected living spaces.

The remote office trend and home-based learning are increasingly gaining popularity. Smart TVs are becoming essential devices to meet these needs through video-conferencing, screen-sharing, health and wellness apps, and gaming. These devices offer connected living and are becoming increasingly popular. Therefore, this trend will promote smart TV adoption by various consumer groups. Until 2023, smart home technology was not integrated in 22.3% of U.S. households. However, this number has increased considerably from 6.9% in 2015.

Challenges in the United States Smart TV Market

Market Saturation and Slower Replacement Cycles

The biggest challenge that affects the US Smart TV market is its already high penetration level, which has consequently led to saturation. Already, most households have at least their own smart TV set, which leaves a small window for entry players. Therefore, most expansion is replaced by market upgrade needs. Nevertheless, because smart TVs have a longer product life cycle and incremental levels of features with each new product, consumers may opt not to upgrade unless there is a substantial improvement with regard to display quality. Additionally, prices also play a crucial role, especially with regard to high-end smart TVs that may not be competitively priced.

Privacy, Security, and Platform Fragmentation Concerns

Data usage and privacy, and security are issues affecting the privacy and data security aspect in the U.S. market for Smart TVs. The use of customer data is required for personalized recommendations and advertisements on Smart TVs. There is an increasing concern regarding the use and consent of customers regarding these practices. The increasing concern over digital privacy issues may also affect the usage of Smart TVs at home, given the increasing awareness. There is also fragmentation in operating systems, and hence, consumers may experience challenges in the usage of Smart TVs due to slow speeds in software updates, depending on the operating system.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $61.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $149.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. United States Smart TV Market



6. Market Share Analysis



7. Resolution Type



8. Screen Size

9. Type



10. Technology

11. Operating System



12. Application



13. States



14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



15. SWOT Analysis



16. Key Players Analysis

Panasonic Corporation

Sony Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Sharp Corporation

VIZIO Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Hitachi Ltd

Toshiba Visual Solutions

Apple Inc.





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