India Snacks Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2026-2034 Featuring Prataap Snacks, Nestle, DFM Foods, PepsiCo, ITC, Britannia, Agro Tech Foods (Conagra Brands)

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Snacks Market Forecast Report by Sector, Type, Distribution Channels, States and Company Analysis 2026-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India Snacks Market is expected to grow from INR 48,543.1 Crores in 2025 to INR 10,4649.54 Crores in 2034, registering a CAGR of 8.91% from 2026 to 2034

The growth of the market is attributed to the changing lifestyles of consumers, urbanization, increased income of consumers, and the rising demand for easy-to-consume snacks. Additionally, the growth of the organized retail and online shopping platforms and innovations in flavors also catalyze the growth of the snack market.



India Snacks Market Outlook



Snacks are small, easy-to-use foods that are eaten between meals to reduce hunger or supply a quickly available source of energy or to enjoy pleasurable indulgence and pleasure in taste. They include a huge number of products, such as savory snacks, cookies, chocolates, baked goods, traditional snacks, and, increasingly, healthier options, like nuts, roasted snacks, and protein-based items. Snacks are appreciated for their convenience, portability, long shelf life, and variety of flavors, thus being quite suitable for busier lifestyles and on-the-go consumption.



In India, the snacking category is very popular, and it is deeply ingrained in the country's food habits and culture. Indians have a liking for snacking across all demographics and socio-economic groups, and often have it while having tea, on the move, or at workplaces or in the evenings. Indian snacks like samosa, bhujia, chivda, or regional 'namkeens' co-exist with Western snacks like chips, biscuits, and other packaged snacks. Urbanization, increasing purchasing capacity, and changed lifestyles have resulted in an increasing demand for packaged or ready-to-eat snacks. The emerging trends in food, increasing interest in regional tastes, or healthier alternatives to snacks have further added to the popularity of snacks in India.



Growth Drivers of the India Snacks Market

Changing Lifestyles, Urbanization, and Convenience Demand



According to an article in 'The Times of India' of 2023, "38% of Indians are purely vegetarians." Manufacturers of snacks, therefore, are now adapting to this and making products that meet the customer's health requirements, therefore growing 'India Snacks Market.' One of the driving factors for the 'India Snacks Market' is rapid urbanization and changes in lifestyle.

Due to an increase in the number of working individuals, nuclear families, and an increased number of college-going youth, people are now in dire need of convenient and 'ready-to-eat' food that fits into their busy schedules. Snacks have now become an answer for 'quick meals,' 'office eating,' and 'Take Away'on-the-go, which now results in an increased demand for 'snack products.' Due to an increased 'working hour' and 'travel time,' the 'India Snacks Market' is now experiencing an increase in demand for 'ready-to-eat snack products.'



Rising Disposable Income and Expanding Middle Class



The Middle Class is the fastest-growing large population in India in terms of percentage and absolute numbers, growing at the rate of 6.3 percent per annum and 338 million, from 1995 to 2021. Today, the Middle Class comprises 31 percent of India's population, which will further grow to 38 percent in 2031 and then to 60 percent in 2047. The growing Middle Class in India, along with their rising disposable incomes, largely fuels the overall growth in the snacks category.

Consumers are now more open to paying extra for branded, premium, and value-added snacks over unbranded snacks. The trend of premiumization, in terms of gourmet flavors, global formats, and enhancing packages, is now showing strong acceptance, especially in large metropolitan cities. With increasing incomes in Tier I, II, and III cities, overall per capita snacking continues to expand over various demographics.



Product Innovation and Expansion of Distribution Channels



Innovation in product development is fueling the growth of the snacking category in the Indian market. New flavors inspired by regional preferences, various international cuisines, and fusion foods keep getting developed to target various consumer groups. On the other hand, healthier alternatives to snacks like baked products, low-fat snacks, millet snacks, and protein-rich snacks are finding favor with health-aware customers.

Development in organized retail formats, e-commerce platforms, and even quicker-based platforms has greatly helped to increase the accessibility of products in secondary cities as well. Marketing through digital platforms further boosts the visibility of brands. Innovation in product development and increased accessibility of products drive the snacking category in the Indian market.



Challenges of the India Snacks Market

Health Concerns and Regulatory Pressure



Increasing consumer concerns about health issues associated with excessive intake of salt, sugars, and fats challenge the snacks market. Rising consumer interest in scrutinizing packaged foods through health and labeling aspects also pose a threat to the snacks market. Health campaigns initiated by governments to promote healthier eating practices may impede demand in the market for unhealthy snacks fried with excess calories.



Intense Competition and Price Sensitivity



The Indian snacks industry has intense competition with many domestic brands and a presence of many smaller and unorganized players in the country. Price sensitivity impacts the profitability of the products. There are price wars and price cut offers for consumers. All this impacts the profitability of companies. It has become necessary for companies to differentiate themselves through their brands.

Market Scope

Company Analysis: Overviews, Key Persons, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments & Strategies, Revenue Analysis

Prataap Snacks

Nestle

DFM Foods Ltd.

PepsiCo

ITC Limited

Britannia

Agro Tech Foods Ltd. (Conagra Brands)

Market Segmentation

Sector

Organized

Un- organized

Type

Cookies & Crackers

Potato chips

Tortilla chips, FLIPS & Pretzels

Ethnic Namkeen & Snacks

Ethnic Bhujia

Others

Distribution Channels

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online Retail Channel

Convenient Stores

Other Distribution Channels

Top States

Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Gujarat

Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

Rajasthan

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dldzyx

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