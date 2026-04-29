United Kingdom Steel Industry Report 2026 | Now Available

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Steel Market Report by Type, Product, Application, Cities and Companies Analysis 2026-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK steel market is anticipated to surge from US$ 57.91 Billion in 2025 to US$ 82.49 Billion in 2034, driven by continuous demand from building and construction, infrastructure, automotive, and renewable energy industries. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.01% from 2026-2034, due to ongoing infrastructural modernization, electric vehicle production growth, and the increasing application of high strength and sustainable steel grades in various industrial uses.







Within the United Kingdom, steel has long been a backbone in industrial development and remains strategically important to this very day. The construction sector in the UK is very dependent on structural and reinforcing steel in various building works, bridges, and infrastructure projects. Other key sectors that rely on high-quality steel grades include automotive manufacturing, aerospace, shipbuilding, and railways.

The growth in renewable energy-mainly wind farms and transmission infrastructure-also contributes to higher demand. Furthermore, efforts within the UK toward net-zero targets spur on innovative production methods for low-carbon and recycled steel.



Growth Drivers in the United Kingdom Steel Market

Infrastructure Modernisation & Urban Development



One of the main drivers of growth in the UK steel market is the continuing requirement for national infrastructure upgrade and extension. Thus, investment in transport networks, rail, roads, ports, airports, and urban regeneration projects relies heavily on steel for structural frameworks, bridges, stations, and associated civil works.

Similarly, major urban redevelopment involving former industrial sites into mixed-use commercial and residential zones increases demand for beams, rebar, and fabricated steel components. Population growth in larger cities also drives mid- and high-rise construction, along with the development of logistics hubs, warehouses, and data centers-all very steel-intensive. Public-private partnership models and long-term infrastructure programs create relatively predictable demand pipelines.



Transition to Low-Carbon Economy & Renewable Energy Projects



The UK government has put in place legally binding obligations to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The current government's Clean Power 2030 Action Plan aims at 100% clean power by 2030. The UK's decarbonization agenda and net-zero commitments are driving new steel demand in energy and green industrial projects.

Onshore and offshore wind farms, solar mounting structures, grid reinforcement, and battery storage facilities all require substantial volumes of high-quality steel. The build-out of hydrogen, carbon capture, and energy transition infrastructure further supports demand for specialized steel grades and tubular products.

At the same time, policy pressure accelerates investment in more energy-efficient buildings, retrofits, and transport systems, which often incorporate steel solutions. TotalEnergies is actively deploying its integrated power strategy, with a renewable portfolio in the UK that includes 1.1GW of installed capacity and 4.5GW under development in offshore wind and solar projects. In late 2025, TotalEnergies acquired a pipeline of 350MW of solar and 85MW of battery projects expected to be operational by 2028.



Industrial Manufacturing, Automotive & Re-shoring Trends



Manufacturing remains a key driver of steel consumption in the UK, particularly in automotive, engineered products, machinery, packaging, and fabricated components. The drive for industrial resilience, supply-chain security, and selective re-shoring or near-shoring of production supports local steel usage.

Automotive manufacturers use flat and coated steels in body structures, chassis parts, safety components, and increasingly in electric vehicle platforms and battery housings. Engineering and machinery companies use steel in frames, pressure vessels, pipelines, and equipment. Growth in logistics, warehousing, and e-commerce drives demand for racking, shelving, and structural systems.



Challenges in the United Kingdom Steel Market

Energy Costs, Environmental Regulation & Competitiveness Pressure



A major challenge for the UK steel industry is the combination of high energy costs and stringent environmental regulations that can undermine competitiveness compared with overseas producers. Steelmaking is energy-intensive, and fluctuating power and gas prices affect production margins. At the same time, tightening carbon and emissions policies require investment in cleaner technologies, process efficiency, and potentially new production routes. While such shifts are crucial for long-term sustainability, they tend to increase short- to medium-term capital and operating costs. Imported steel from regions with lower energy prices or less strict environmental regimes puts added pressure on domestic producers' pricing power.



Import Competition, Cyclic Demand & Margin Volatility



The UK steel market is exposed to global price cycles, currency movements, and import competition from lower-cost producers. At times of global overcapacity, surges in imported flat, long, or specialty products can put downward pressure on domestic prices. Demand from key end-use sectors, including construction and automotive, is equally cyclical, with order books and utilisation rates fluctuating accordingly. Volatility of this nature limits the ability of long-term planning and stability of the workforce. Customers are increasingly expecting competitive prices and tight delivery schedules, together with tailored products, while supply chains remain vulnerable to disruptions in logistics and raw material availability.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $57.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $82.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered United Kingdom



Company Analysis:Overviews, Key Person, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Gerdau S.A.

Hyundai Steel Co. Ltd

JFE Steel Corporation (JFE Holdings Inc.)

Jiangsu Shagang Group Co. Ltd

Nippon Steel Corporation

Nucor Corporation

Shougang Group Co. Ltd.

Tata Steel Ltd. (Tata Group)

United States Steel Corporation

Market Segmentations

Type

Flat Steel

Long Steel

Product

Structural Steel

Prestressing Steel

Bright Steel

Welding Wire and Rod

Iron Steel Wire

Ropes

Braids

Application

Building and Construction

Electrical Appliances

Metal Products

Automotive

Transportation

Mechanical Equipment

Domestic Appliances

Cities

London

Manchester

Birmingham

Leeds

Liverpool

Edinburgh

Glasgow

Tyneside

Bristol

Rest of United Kingdom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w5c7es

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