Canada Foodservice Market Report Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2026-2034: Starbucks, Domino's, Wendys, Seven & I, RBI, A&W, MTY, Performance, Papa John's, McDonald's, Berkshire Hathaway, Yum!

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Foodservice Market Report Forecast by Restaurant Type (Commercial Restaurant, Non-Commercial Restaurant), Province and Companies Analysis 2026-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Canada Foodservice Market is anticipated to register growth from US$ 87.42 Billion in 2025 to US$ 141.9 Billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.53% from 2026 to 2034. Factors contributing to this growth trend are urbanization, escalating expenditure on DSAs (Dining Services and Activities), growth in QSR (Quick-Service Restaurants), number of food delivery platforms, and changing consumer behavior with their demand for food.







In Canada, food service is a significant part of daily life and social culture. It is a crucial aspect of daily and professional activities and functions. In this country, Canadians use food service facilities to cater to daily needs, professional activities, and even celebrations. In addition, this service has various functions, including those to support professional activities, convenience for busy professionals, economic meal options for students, and luxurious food services for tourism and leisure. Importantly, food service is helpful in various sectors like schools, hospitals, and aged care.



The popularity of food service in Canada has been growing steadily with factors like urbanization, increase in disposable income, and changes in lifestyle contributing to this growth. The preference of consumers to have food from outside through dining and online orders, due to factors like time constraints and need for variety, has boosted this trend.



Growth Driver in the Canada Foodservice Market

Urbanization and Changing Lifestyles in Canada



By the year 2025, the population of Canada that resides in urban areas ranges from 80.2% to 82%, with the country's population being approximately 41.5 million people. As of July 1, 2025, the country's 41 census metropolitan areas, which are the urban areas with populations of more than 100,000 people, comprise 31.17 million people.

Some of the key factors responsible for the growth of the Canada foodservice market include urbanization and lifestyle changes. With the growth of urban culture in the country, foodservice has seen the positive effects of a larger population of people residing in urban areas. With increased urbanization, the population of Canada has seen increased lifestyles that are considered fast-paced, with more people living in urban areas and looking to save more time and effort while they are at work or outside the comfort of their homes.

The expansion of the population residing in urban areas and the growth of the fast-paced Canadian lifestyle are contributing positively to the growth of the foodservice industry in the country, as urbanization brings more people to foodservice outlets and encourages increased visits by consumers to foodservice outlets and more expenditure on foodservice outlets.



Expansion of Food Delivery and Digital Ordering Platforms



The rapid expansion of food delivery and digital ordering platforms has drastically fueled the Canadian foodservice market. Online apps and mobile ordering systems offer convenience, variety in menus, and flexible modes of payment to consumers. For restaurants, this expands their reach without the necessity of more locations.

Such a trend has been further bolstered by the growth of cloud kitchens and delivery-focused brands. Consumers increasingly use food delivery for daily meals, office lunches, and social gatherings. Digital platforms allow for tailored promotions, loyalty programs, and data-driven marketing that can also increase the frequency of orders. With continued improvement in technology adoption, it is expected that digital channels in foodservice will remain a strong growth driver across Canada.



Rising Demand for Diverse, Premium, and Health-Conscious Offerings



Canadian consumers are hungry for new and varied culinary experiences, premium dining, and healthy eating options. The country's culturally diverse consumer demographic has fueled a highly successful marketplace for international food, ethnic foods, and fusion cuisine.

Similarly, there is greater awareness of health and wellness trends, specifically about plant-based meals, organic foods, and sustainable living. This has led to a growing number of premium cafe chains, casual dining chains, and other food outlets benefiting from increased consumer willingness to pay more for quality and experience.

Furthermore, this trend in a varied and high-quality food landscape is bound to increase average spending and benefit the market. October 2025: Happy Belly Food Group's healthy QSR concept, Heal Wellness, has secured its first real estate site in Montreal, Quebec, and aims to open in Q1 2026.



Challenges of the Canada Foodservice Market

Rising Operating Costs and Labor Shortages



One of the biggest challenges facing the Canadian foodservice market is an increase in operational costs. The prices of food ingredients, rent, and transportation costs have all risen, and this has put pressure on the profit margins of foodservice operators.

Another challenge is the shortage of labor and an increase in the minimum wage. This is affecting small and independent foodservice outlets more, while finding highly skilled labor has also been a problem. This has resulted in an increase in training costs and inefficient service standards. All of these factors have made cost control an ongoing challenge for foodservice operators in Canada.



Intense Competition and Changing Consumer Expectations



The Canadian foodservice market is extremely competitive, with local, regional, and international players. Customers have high expectations around food quality, price, speed of service, and digital convenience. Failure to keep up with trends like online ordering, healthy menus, and sustainability will swiftly result in lost market share.

Customer loyalty is also at an all-time low, as consumers tend to fluctuate between brands and platforms. Restaurants must keep innovating, investing in technology, and differentiating products to stay ahead. Such pressure raises the operational complexity and financial vulnerability of restaurants, particularly for smaller ones.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $87.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $141.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Canada



Companies Covered: Overview, Key Person, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis

Starbucks Corp

Domino's Pizza Inc.

The Wendys Co.

Seven & I Holdings Co. Ltd

Restaurant Brands International Inc

A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

MTY Food Group Inc.

Performance Food Group Company

Papa John's International Inc.

McDonald's

Berkshire Hathaway

Yum! Brands Inc.

Market Segmentation

Restaurant Type

Commercial

Quick-Service Restaurants (QSRs)

Full-Service Restaurants

Caterers

Drinking Places

Non-Commercial

Accommodation foodservice

Institutional foodservice

Retail Foodservice

Other Foodservice

Province

Newfoundland and Labrador

Prince Edward Island

Nova Scotia

New Brunswick

Quebec

Ontario

Manitoba

Saskatchewan

Alberta

British Columbia

Yukon

Northwest Territories

Nunavut

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f6qdv4

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