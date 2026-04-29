Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saliva Collection and Diagnostics Market Report by Site of Collection, Application, Countries and Companies Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The market for saliva collection and diagnostics is anticipated to grow at a significant rate, with the market projected to grow from US$ 911.23 million in 2025 to US$ 1.40 billion in 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.91% from 2026 to 2034. This is due to the increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic techniques, the rising use of saliva diagnostics in disease detection, and technological advancements in molecular diagnostics.

Saliva collection and diagnostics is the process by which saliva samples are collected and analyzed to diagnose, track, or investigate diseases and health conditions. Saliva is considered an attractive fluid for diagnostics because it is easy to collect, non-invasive, painless, and does not require trained medical professionals or equipment. Saliva is also rich in various biological components such as DNA, RNA, proteins, hormones, antibodies, and microorganisms, making it useful for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, genetic disorders, hormonal imbalances, and certain cancers.

The use of saliva diagnostics has gained popularity globally due to its convenience and cost-effectiveness compared to blood or tissue biopsies. It is especially useful for large-scale screening, home testing, pediatric and geriatric patients, and when repeated testing is necessary. The global COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to the increased awareness and acceptance of saliva testing, proving its reliability and feasibility in large-scale testing programs.

Furthermore, advancements in molecular diagnostics, genomics, and point-of-care testing have enhanced the sensitivity and specificity of saliva testing. With the current emphasis on patient comfort, early diagnosis, and preventive medicine by the global healthcare systems, saliva collection and diagnostics are gaining widespread acceptance globally.

Growth Driver of the Saliva Collection And Diagnostics Market

Rising Demand for Non-Invasive and Patient-Friendly Diagnostics

One of the major driving forces in the growth of the saliva collection and diagnostics market is the rising demand for non-invasive, painless, and patient-friendly diagnostic options. Saliva collection and testing are non-invasive and painless because they do not involve the use of needles, trained professionals, or a clinical setting, making them extremely convenient for both patients and healthcare providers. This is especially true for pediatric, geriatric, and needle-phobic patients, as well as those who require frequent monitoring. Saliva collection and testing are also safer because they do not pose the risk of infection or cross-contamination, which is a major concern in blood or tissue biopsies.

In October 2025, Oral Genome reported the breakthrough validation results for its rapid salivary testing device, which showed high accuracy in diagnosing oral diseases. The results showed that the device, which is integrated with a smartphone, had accuracy rates of over ninety percent in diagnosing conditions such as periodontal disease and cavities without the need for laboratory analysis. The company was quick to point out that the device enabled patients to obtain an oral health report in fifteen minutes using only a saliva sample. The development was intended to improve preventive medicine by making oral-systemic health screenings more accessible and scalable.

Advancements in Molecular and Diagnostic Technologies

Advancements in technology are an important driving factor in the growth of the saliva collection and diagnostics market. Advances in molecular diagnostics, including polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing, and biosensor technology, have improved the sensitivity and specificity of saliva diagnostics. These technologies enable the reliable detection of biomarkers, pathogens, genetic material, and hormonal markers in saliva samples, which are comparable to those of traditional blood-based diagnostics.

Moreover, the development of advanced collection devices has contributed to the preservation of sample integrity and improved the reliability of test results. Point-of-care and rapid diagnostic technologies have also broadened the applications of saliva diagnostics by providing faster results in a clinical, home, or emergency setting. Ongoing research and development activities are also broadening the scope of conditions that can be diagnosed using saliva, including infectious diseases, cancer, and chronic diseases.

These technological advancements are increasing the confidence level of healthcare professionals and boosting the overall growth potential of the market. September 2025, the company Quest Diagnostics launched an innovative pharmacogenomic laboratory test service that analyzes 17 genes and 4 HLA alleles to inform physician prescribing.

Growing Focus on Preventive Healthcare and Mass Screening

The growing global focus on preventive healthcare and early disease screening is another key factor propelling the saliva collection and diagnostics market. Governments, healthcare institutions, and public health bodies are now focusing on large-scale screening and monitoring initiatives to contain healthcare expenses in the long run.

Saliva diagnostics are ideal for large-scale screening because of their ease of use, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. They also allow for regular screening without any discomfort, making them ideal for workplace screening, school health initiatives, and community-level disease surveillance. The large-scale adoption of saliva testing during infectious disease outbreaks has proven its efficacy for rapid, large-scale disease screening. Furthermore, growing awareness about chronic diseases and the need for early disease screening is also promoting regular health monitoring.

April 2025, Viome Life Sciences introduced its Full Body Intelligence Test, a home health test kit that included saliva collection to analyze the oral microbiome. The product leveraged cutting-edge RNA sequencing technology to analyze stool, blood, and saliva samples, allowing consumers to gain a complete understanding of their biological systems, including their immune system and inflammation.

The company claimed that its test evaluated millions of biomarkers to identify early indicators of biological dysfunction associated with chronic diseases. The launch of this product reinforced the increasing role of saliva in comprehensive health testing, making it possible to provide consumers with personalized nutrition advice and tailor-made supplements.

Challenges in the Saliva Collection And Diagnostics Market

Variability and Quality of Saliva Samples

One of the major challenges in the saliva collection and diagnostics industry is the variability of saliva samples, which can impact the accuracy and reliability of test outcomes. The composition of saliva can differ considerably based on factors such as hydration, time of day, diet, use of medications, oral hygiene practices, and underlying health conditions. Such differences can impact the concentration of biomarkers, enzymes, or pathogens in the sample, leading to uncertain or ambiguous test outcomes.

Moreover, improper handling, storage, or transportation of the sample can cause contamination or degradation of biological material. Unlike blood samples, saliva samples are more vulnerable to environmental conditions, which make standardization a challenge. Advanced test collection devices and proper user guidelines are needed to ensure standardized collection practices and preserve the integrity of the sample, especially when conducted in home settings.

Limited Clinical Acceptance and Regulatory Barriers

Another significant challenge in the saliva collection and diagnostics market is the lack of clinical acceptance and regulatory complexity. Although there are numerous benefits of using saliva diagnostics, some medical professionals still rely on conventional blood or tissue tests because of their well-established clinical acceptances. It would take a lot of clinical research to gain widespread acceptance and confidence in the accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity of saliva diagnostics.

Moreover, the regulatory approval procedures for diagnostic devices are time-consuming and expensive, especially when it comes to new technologies or applications in the saliva diagnostics market. Variations in country-specific regulations make it even more challenging to expand the global market. Small-scale firms and startups might find it challenging to comply with the strict regulatory requirements, thereby hindering innovation and commercialization.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $911.23 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1400 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured

Allergan plc.

AstraZeneca

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Merck & Co

Pfizer Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zc0z76

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