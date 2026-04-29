India Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Report 2026-2034

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Report by Type, Product, Pricing, Distribution Channel, End User, States and Company Analysis, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Indian Beauty and Personal Care Products Market is expected to grow steadily with an expected expansion from US$ 23.73 Billion in 2025 to US$ 42.54 Billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.7% during the period 2026-2034.

Factors that are contributing towards the growth of the Indian Beauty and Personal Care Products Market include the increasing per capita income, rising urbanization, awareness towards personal grooming, and wellness, as well as the demand for herbal or natural personal care products.

Beauty and personal care products include any number of personal care and cosmetic items used on the human body. These include personal care and cosmetic products such as skincare, hair care, oral care, makeup, fragrances, and grooming aids. These personal care and cosmetic products and services consume large portions of the budgets of millions of consumers all over the world and serve to clean, protect, and beautify the human body. Today, beauty and personal care products include a number of elements used to address different needs of the human body and make the human body look beautiful and beautiful.

The demand for beauty, hygiene, and personal care products has picked a rapid pace in the Indian market due to the rising levels of disposable income, urbanization, and lifestyle choices. Increased awareness about the importance of personal, skin, and grooming care has led to a wide range of uses across various age groups and sexes. The influence of social media, celebrity endorsements, and cyber marketing has also led to a rapid uptake of the product. Moreover, a significant interest in herbal, ayurvedic, and natural products also meets the traditional wellness traditions of the Indian culture.

Factor Contributing to the India Beauty and Personal Care Market's Growth

Disposable Income and Urbanization

With an expected presence of over 53% of the population in urban regions by 2050, and accounting for nearly two-thirds of its GDP, the increasing disposable income and rapid urbanization are driving factors in the growth of the Indian beauty and personal care products market. As more people from various regions experience movement to urban and semi-urban centers, the familiarity with modern lifestyles, international beauty trends, and modern retail practices becomes much more pronounced.

This brings about higher income levels that facilitate greater spending on beauty, skin care, hair care, and high-quality personal care products. Urban working professionals find greater emphasis on outer appearances, grooming, and personal and aesthetic care.

Growing Demand for Natural, Herbal, and Ayurvedic Products

There has been a major switchover towards natural and herbal beauty products. This has also led to an inclination towards Ayurvedic products. The Indian tradition of Ayurveda and herbal beauty products makes them appealing to the masses. The need to shift towards products that are organic and derived from natural sources has also promoted the use of natural products. The ancient Indian Ayurveda system of beauty products has led to a major demand for such products. The concept of using Ayurveda and natural products has made them safer and more effective when compared to synthetic products. The use of natural products has been seen across various ages.

Digital Influence and E-commerce Growth

The increasing adoption of digital platforms and e-commerce is aiding the growth of the India beauty and personal care products market. Social media platforms, beauty influencers, and online tutorials drive consumer behavior and the development of new products. E-commerce platforms offer access to a vast array of local and global brands with reviews from consumers. Social media platforms increase the reach of consumer products and new brands. E-commerce platforms increase the reach of consumer products with reviews from consumers. Increasing penetration of smartphones, especially in tier III and IV cities, increases the number of customers on the digital platforms.

Challenging the India Beauty and Personal Care Products Market

Intense Competition and Price Sensitivity

The India beauty and personal care market is highly competitive with many indigenous as well as global brands. Having strong domestic players along with new entrants and unorganized indigenous players makes it very challenging in terms of competitive pricing. Consumers in India are very sensitive to pricing, particularly when it comes to mass-market offerings. This makes it very difficult to sustain margins in India. Discounts and offers from competitors make it very competitive in nature even without any new entrants in the market.

New players need to spend heavily on marketing in order to make their presence felt in the market. Product differentiation in terms of quality, performance, and branding is also becoming very difficult with increasing competition in the India beauty and personal care market.

Compliance with Regulatory Requirements and Product Safety Issues

The Indian cosmetic market faces challenges regarding regulations, safety, and compliance. The products have strict regulations concerning the distribution and usage of ingredients. The Indian cosmetic regulations require that products strictly comply with regulations concerning labeling, formulation, and quality. The ever-changing regulations make it a challenge regarding compliance and cost, especially for smaller cosmetic companies. The issue of counterfeits, misrepresentation, and poor quality may create a negative perception among consumers. The consistency of quality may also pose a challenge, especially when dealing with vast distribution channels.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $23.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $42.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered India



Companies Featured

BASF SE

China Petrochemical Corporation

Daelim Co. Ltd

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL)

INEOS

LG Chem Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

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