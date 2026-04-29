KBR’s Mission Technology Solutions Wins $510 Million Contract to Provide Joint Data and Analytic Support Services to the Department of War

HOUSTON, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today its Mission Technology Solutions business has been awarded a new Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) multi-award contract with a ceiling value of $510 million to provide high-impact joint data and analytic support services to the Office of the Secretary of War, Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation (OSW CAPE) Joint Data Support (JDS ) Division. The IDIQ will use a mixed structure that includes Firm-Fixed-Price (FFP), Labor-Hour (LH) and Time and Materials (T&M) contract types.

KBR will deliver rapid, easy-to-understand analytical and data-driven solutions designed to help the Department of War (DoW) interpret and apply information about U.S. and foreign military forces, accelerating warfighter decision advantage. This process includes rapidly collecting and organizing data on equipment, capabilities, force structure and global deployments. KBR will transform this data at speed to inform senior DoW leaders of critical trends and strengthen decision-making across the department. Work will be performed primarily at the Pentagon and in Alexandria, Virginia, over a five-year timeframe.

This award marks a strategic expansion for KBR into a new mission area within the Office of the Secretary of War. It positions the company to support the department’s most influential analytics efforts and critical decisions, fast-tracking Speed to Mission Impact℠. KBR will apply its advanced analytic techniques and digital capabilities to accelerate modernization, streamline processes and strengthen how the department uses data to guide strategy and drive future missions.

“KBR is dedicated to equipping the DoW with mission-critical insights needed to drive timely, expedited and well-informed decisions,” said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and CEO. “We stand ready to apply our accelerated analytic capabilities to strengthen JDS and support the department’s most important strategic priorities.”

This contract further demonstrates KBR’s dedication to delivering transformative analytics services in support of defense and national security priorities. KBR brings proven expertise and innovative digital solutions to help strengthen operations and advance modernization efforts across the DoW.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 85 countries and operations in over 28 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

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Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding KBR’s delivery of data and analytic support services to the Office of the Secretary of War, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Rachael Goldwait

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

Investors@kbr.com

Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

MediaRelations@kbr.com