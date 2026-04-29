Boehringer Ingelheim and Eko Health Inc. launch new AI-based solution that detects heart murmurs in dogs

Eko Vet+ TM | CANINEBEAT ® AI helps veterinarians detect, visualize, and grade heart murmurs in dogs that can otherwise go undetected

| CANINEBEAT AI helps veterinarians detect, visualize, and grade heart murmurs in dogs that can otherwise go undetected The CANINEBEAT ® AI algorithm detects heart murmurs associated with structural heart disease in dogs with more than 95% sensitivity and specificity*

AI algorithm detects heart murmurs associated with structural heart disease in dogs with more than 95% sensitivity and specificity* With earlier murmur detection, dogs can benefit from heart disease diagnostics and treatment sooner

INGELHEIM, Germany, and SAN FRANCISCO, US - Boehringer Ingelheim, a global leader in animal health, and Eko Health, a leader in AI-powered cardiac and pulmonary disease detection, announced the launch of an innovative solution to detect, visualize, and grade heart murmurs in dogs. Eko Vet+TM | CANINEBEAT® AI aims to improve health outcomes for dogs with heart disease by enabling veterinarians to identify heart murmurs that might otherwise go unnoticed.

“Our proprietary CANINEBEAT® AI algorithm integrated into the Eko Vet+TM app will powerfully support veterinarians’ early detection of heart murmurs in dogs and pet owner conversations,” said Dr. Erich Schött, Head of the Pet Business at Boehringer Ingelheim. “Heart murmur detection in dogs can be quite difficult, especially in busy clinics. Because pet owners don’t see clinical signs in the early stage of heart disease, it’s a challenge for veterinarians to explain that the dog suffers from a serious disease. With this unique AI solution, we can help detect murmurs earlier in the disease process, so dogs may receive appropriate diagnosis and treatment sooner.”

The new digital solution includes three integrated components:

● The Eko CORE™ Digital Attachment connects to most single-tube stethoscopes and digitizes heart sounds that can then be analyzed by AI-based algorithms. It also helps veterinarians hear more subtle murmurs by amplifying heart sounds by 40 times and offers advanced noise cancellation and cardiac sound filtering. Other Eko devices also are compatible with the veterinary digital solution.

● The CANINEBEAT® AI algorithm, trained and validated on more than 4,000 annotated canine heart sound recordings, detects heart murmurs associated with structural heart disease in dogs with more than 95% sensitivity and specificity.* The algorithm is intended to support veterinary clinical assessment and does not replace comprehensive cardiac evaluation or professional veterinary judgment.

● The EkoVet+TM app incorporates insights from the CANINEBEAT® AI algorithm, including murmur images, sound files, and shareable reports. The app provides clinical support and helps veterinarians discuss the potential findings and any diagnostics and treatment needs with pet owners.

Heart disease affects approximately 10% of all dogs.1 The most common heart disease in dogs is myxomatous mitral valve disease (MMVD), which often produces a heart murmur when the heart has a leak in one of the heart valves, preventing blood from getting pumped correctly. MMVD is a chronic condition that is a major cause of morbidity and mortality in dogs.2 Because dogs in early stages of heart disease may be asymptomatic, heart murmurs can go unnoticed during routine examinations. To address this challenge, 50 global veterinary cardiology experts contributed to the development of Eko Vet+TM with CANINEBEAT® AI.

“CANINEBEAT® AI inside Eko Vet+TM is an exceptional resource for general practitioner veterinarians, helping them quickly detect and grade murmurs with a high level of consistency,” said Prof. Gerhard Wess, Head of the Cardiology Service, Clinic for Small Animal Internal Medicine, Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität in Munich. “I am thrilled to be involved in the development of this new AI-powered solution that will give veterinarians greater confidence in heart murmur detection and support better outcomes for dogs.”

The introduction of this innovative auscultation solution for the veterinary industry has begun in the United States and the United Kingdom and will start in Germany next month. A phased expansion is planned in additional markets later this year and next. It will be available through both Boehringer Ingelheim and Eko Health, comprising the same three components through distinct commercial offers.

“We’ve seen firsthand in human health how earlier, more accurate detection of cardiac disease can change the trajectory of care,” said Connor Landgraf, CEO and co-founder of Eko Health. “Collaborating with Boehringer Ingelheim, a leader in canine cardiology, allows us to bring that same innovative approach to veterinary medicine. Together, we’re equipping veterinarians with AI-powered tools to identify heart murmurs earlier and support better outcomes in canine patients.”

About Boehringer Ingelheim – Animal Health business

Boehringer Ingelheim provides innovation for preventing and treating diseases in animals. The company offers a wide range of vaccines, parasite-control products, and medicines for pets, horses, and livestock to veterinarians, animal owners, farmers, and governments. As a leader in animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim values that the health of humans and animals is deeply connected and strives to make a difference for people, animals, and society. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/animal-health.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry’s top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,300 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

About Eko Health

Eko Health is a pioneering AI early disease detection company advancing how healthcare professionals detect and monitor heart and lung disease with its portfolio of digital stethoscopes, ECG devices, software, and AI-powered analysis. Its FDA-cleared platform, with more than 700,000 devices sold worldwide, helps clinicians detect earlier and manage treatment more effectively to improve patient outcomes. Eko Health is headquartered in Emeryville, California. For more information, visit www.ekohealth.com.



Media Contacts:

Mi-Kyung Lee Lange

mi-kyung.lee-lange@boehringer-ingelheim.com

Sam Moore

sam.moore@ekohealth.com

Editorial Note:

* The CANINEBEAT study was conducted using one of the largest canine digital auscultation datasets to date, comprising more than 4,000 heart sound recordings collected from over 3,400 dogs. The study assessed the performance of the CANINEBEAT® AI algorithm in detecting canine heart murmurs. All recordings were systematically annotated, with the algorithm’s development and validation supported by nearly 50 veterinary cardiology experts. Detailed study results will be presented and published in peer reviewed scientific forums.



References:

1 Keene, Bruce W et al. “ACVIM consensus guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of myxomatous mitral valve disease in dogs.” Journal of veterinary internal medicine vol. 33,3 (2019): 1127-1140. https://doi.org/10.1111/jvim.15488

2 Häggström, J et al. “New insights into degenerative mitral valve disease in dogs.” Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice. 2004 vol 34, 5: 1209-1226. doi: 10.1016/J.CVSM.2004.05.002.