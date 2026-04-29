Darren Gilmour to Step Down as Executive Director of the Royal Society of Canada (RSC)

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After two terms and more than 16 years as Executive Director of the Royal Society of Canada, Darren Gilmour is stepping down next month.

During Mr. Gilmour’s tenure spanning four strategic plans, the RSC launched and completed its first capital campaign, established RSC Atlantic, acquired Walter House, created the College of New Scholars, published Royally Wronged: The Royal Society of Canada and Indigenous Peoples, and organized the largest mobilization in the organization’s 140-year history in support of Canada’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On behalf of the Board and Council, I acknowledge our tremendous organizational advancements during Darren’s tenure as Executive Director,” said RSC President Françoise Baylis. “We are grateful to Darren and his family, and we look forward to celebrating his leadership in the months to come. We wish him and his family every success in their next steps.”

“The RSC’s Strategic Plan, Excellence and Engagement, and its Strength Through Science campaign have positioned the RSC to enhance its contribution to a better country at a critical moment in Canadian history,” said Mr. Gilmour. “I am grateful to President Baylis, to the Board and Council, to the membership, to the community, and to the administrative team for what has been a singular and extraordinary opportunity. Our successes have been collective, grounded in our mission, and infused with humility and ambition.”

Mr. Gilmour’s last day as Executive Director of the RSC will be May 22, 2026.

Paige Beveridge

Communications Manager

Royal Society of Canada

communications@rsc-src.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c793b98-72a6-40e1-a7c2-621bb55a00c2